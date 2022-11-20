ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

coloradopolitics.com

Freeing predators to prowl on parole | Colorado Springs Gazette

State Sens. Pete Lee of Colorado Springs and Julie Gonzales of Denver, and state Rep. Leslie Herod of Denver — have some explaining to do. Especially, to the grieving loved ones of 27-year-old Allison Scarfone. Scarfone was raped and killed in Colorado Springs last month. Her alleged killer was...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
coloradotimesrecorder.com

A Roundup of Attacks on Drag Shows by Colorado Conservatives in 2022

Anti-LGBTQ rhetoric is on the rise across the U.S. and in Colorado, and drag shows have become a central target of the right. Conservatives have attacked and vilified drag shows and performers, saying they are part of a left-wing effort to indoctrinate children through grooming. Colorado saw the effects of...
COLORADO STATE
cpr.org

Gun violence expert says ‘red flag’ law met with unusual resistance from some Colorado law-enforcement

Who we lost in the shooting | Vigils in Colorado | Where to find resources and how to help. The state on Sunday was rocked by news that a gunman had killed five people in an attack on Club Q, an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs. For some Democratic lawmakers, the early facts raised questions about whether local police and sheriff’s deputies could have used the state’s “red flag” law to prevent the attack.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
cpr.org

Colorado’s ballot counting machines tallied votes securely and accurately, post-election audit finds

Colorado’s vote tabulation machines counted ballots accurately during this month’s midterm election, according to results from a statewide audit that took place this week. County officials from 63 Colorado counties participated in the routine post-election process, known as a risk-limiting audit, on Monday and Tuesday. During the audit, bipartisan teams of election workers use software to blindly compare a random sample of paper ballots against results recorded by their tabulation machines.
COLORADO STATE
coloradosun.com

Why the price of eggs went up in Colorado this year

In July, Natural Grocers reluctantly raised the price of free-range eggs by a dollar for members of its loyalty program. But as signs posted around the egg shelves reminded shoppers at the time, “Even at $2.99, they are still priced less than they are at other stores.”. The Lakewood-based...
COLORADO STATE
Southern Poverty Law Center

Colorado Springs: Far-Right Influencers Made LGBTQ People Into Targets

The mass shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs, which saw a 22-year-old man charged with hate crimes and murder on Monday, came after years of intensifying anti-LGBTQ rhetoric, acts of violence and intimidation, and discriminatory legislation from far-right individuals and groups, including powerful Republican politicians. These actors have made...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
coloradotimesrecorder.com

Colorado Christian University’s Institute Fuels Anti-LGBTQ Sentiment in Colorado

At the end of last month, Colorado Christian University’s think tank, the Centennial Institute, sent an email on “transgenderism phenomena,” describing the existence of transgender people as “one of the great moral struggles of our day” and promoting the appearance of ardent transphobe and ephebophilia defender Matt Walsh at this year’s Western Conservative Summit, an annual gathering of conservatives sponsored by the Centennial Institute.
LAKEWOOD, CO
TheDailyBeast

This Sheriff Was All About the Second Amendment Before the Club Q Attack

In the two years before this weekend’s mass shooting at a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs, Sheriff Bill Elder of surrounding El Paso County stridently opposed a 2020 “red flag” law that authorizes the courts to bar dangerous individuals from possessing or purchasing firearms.“I am exploring all available legal options and am committed to vigorously challenging the constitutionality of this law,” Elder said in April 2019.Elder was also vocal in supporting an anti-red flag resolution passed unanimously by county commissioners. What is officially known as the Second Amendment Preservation Resolution declares El Paso to be a “Second Amendment preservation county.”...
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
coloradopolitics.com

Dem gerrymander fuels state legislature domination | CRONIN & LOEVY

It was supposed to be a horse race. With predictions of a Republican red wave sweeping the nation prior to Election Day 2022, the Republicans in Colorado were hoping to improve their numbers in the Colorado state House of Representatives and perhaps even gain a majority in the Colorado state Senate.
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Colorado Was Almost Named What?

Native Americans and original settlers can take the credit for giving names to most of the states in the country. It's easy to tell why certain states were given their names, but others are more of a mystery. And some states almost wound up with entirely different names than what we know them to be today.
COLORADO STATE
Colorado Newsline

Here are the next steps for Colorado’s psychedelic mushroom law

Now that Colorado voters passed the Natural Medicine Health Act, the state has several steps to get through before Colorado will actually see a regulated industry for psychedelic mushrooms.  The measure allows for licensed “healing centers” to provide access to psilocybin and psilocyn, the psychoactive compounds found in many species of fungi, for therapeutic purposes. […] The post Here are the next steps for Colorado’s psychedelic mushroom law appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
COLORADO STATE
coloradopolitics.com

Denver Gazette: Prison chief risked public’s safety

It can help to use a carrot as well as a stick — figuratively speaking — in controlling criminals behind bars. It can even make sense to test novel approaches to prison life if they show potential to rehabilitate convicts. Just don’t let any reforms jeopardize public safety.
COLORADO STATE

