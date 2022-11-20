Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Sunny Hostin: ‘Jesus Would Be the Grand Marshal at the Pride Parade’April McAbeeColorado Springs, CO
Frequent Club Q goer fears government can’t end mass shootingsNatasha LovatoColorado Springs, CO
3 Great Pizza Places in ColoradoAlina AndrasColorado State
5 Great Burger Places in ColoradoAlina AndrasColorado State
Opinion: NRA Silent When a ‘Good Guy with a Gun’ Was Not Needed to Subdue Club-Q Shooter.Matthew C. WoodruffColorado Springs, CO
denverite.com
Arguably the most powerful elected job in Colorado is open. Everybody wants it.
The race is on for mayor of Denver. It’s arguably the most powerful political position in Colorado, due to its strong mayor form of government, collection of downtown businesses, and ownership of the state’s largest single economic driver: Denver International Airport. More than a dozen candidates are in...
coloradopolitics.com
Freeing predators to prowl on parole | Colorado Springs Gazette
State Sens. Pete Lee of Colorado Springs and Julie Gonzales of Denver, and state Rep. Leslie Herod of Denver — have some explaining to do. Especially, to the grieving loved ones of 27-year-old Allison Scarfone. Scarfone was raped and killed in Colorado Springs last month. Her alleged killer was...
Westword
How Bob Marshall Pulled Off the 2022 Colorado Election's Biggest Upset
After being nominated to represent the Democratic Party in the race for House District 43, Robert "Bob" Marshall was confident. "I never doubted that we would lose," he recalls. Marshall was wrong. Although the final results have not been certified, the counting is over and the latest figures from the...
coloradotimesrecorder.com
A Roundup of Attacks on Drag Shows by Colorado Conservatives in 2022
Anti-LGBTQ rhetoric is on the rise across the U.S. and in Colorado, and drag shows have become a central target of the right. Conservatives have attacked and vilified drag shows and performers, saying they are part of a left-wing effort to indoctrinate children through grooming. Colorado saw the effects of...
cpr.org
How Colorado’s ‘red flag’ law works — and how it compares to other states
Who we lost in the shooting | Vigils in Colorado | Where to find resources and how to help. Colorado’s “red flag” law, passed in 2019, allows family members or law enforcement to request the temporary confiscation of firearms from people who pose a threat. Now, the...
cpr.org
Gun violence expert says ‘red flag’ law met with unusual resistance from some Colorado law-enforcement
Who we lost in the shooting | Vigils in Colorado | Where to find resources and how to help. The state on Sunday was rocked by news that a gunman had killed five people in an attack on Club Q, an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs. For some Democratic lawmakers, the early facts raised questions about whether local police and sheriff’s deputies could have used the state’s “red flag” law to prevent the attack.
Boebert vows to continue anti-trans rhetoric after LGBTQ club shooting
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Republican U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert said she’ll continue her long-running verbal attacks on trans people despite the mass shooting targeting an LGBTQ nightclub near her district. Boebert made her comments on 850KOA’s Ross Kaminsky show on Tuesday morning, two days after Sunday’s shooting killed...
cpr.org
Colorado’s ballot counting machines tallied votes securely and accurately, post-election audit finds
Colorado’s vote tabulation machines counted ballots accurately during this month’s midterm election, according to results from a statewide audit that took place this week. County officials from 63 Colorado counties participated in the routine post-election process, known as a risk-limiting audit, on Monday and Tuesday. During the audit, bipartisan teams of election workers use software to blindly compare a random sample of paper ballots against results recorded by their tabulation machines.
cpr.org
How did Colorado school district funding measures fare at the polls this election?
Most of the 21 Colorado school districts that asked for money on the ballot this year – for teacher raises, building upgrades and improved security — got it. But there were some losses. Tiny Bennett school district won’t get a new high school to address overcrowding. Or space...
coloradopolitics.com
Biden joins Polis, other Colorado leaders in condemning Club Q shooting in Colorado Springs
President Joe Biden on Sunday joined Colorado's political leaders in condemning the mass shooting that killed five people and wounded 18 at a gay and lesbian nightclub in Colorado Springs. Biden viewed the shooting — the latest in a string of mass killings in Colorado that stretched as far back...
coloradosun.com
Why the price of eggs went up in Colorado this year
In July, Natural Grocers reluctantly raised the price of free-range eggs by a dollar for members of its loyalty program. But as signs posted around the egg shelves reminded shoppers at the time, “Even at $2.99, they are still priced less than they are at other stores.”. The Lakewood-based...
coloradosun.com
Jared Polis, the nation’s first openly gay governor, reflects on the mass shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs
Gov. Jared Polis, the nation’s first openly gay governor, learned about the shooting Saturday night at Club Q in Colorado Springs the same way many Coloradans did: He woke up Sunday morning to the shocking news. He knows the LGBTQ club’s owners, Nic Grzecka and Matthew Haynes, and had...
Southern Poverty Law Center
Colorado Springs: Far-Right Influencers Made LGBTQ People Into Targets
The mass shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs, which saw a 22-year-old man charged with hate crimes and murder on Monday, came after years of intensifying anti-LGBTQ rhetoric, acts of violence and intimidation, and discriminatory legislation from far-right individuals and groups, including powerful Republican politicians. These actors have made...
coloradotimesrecorder.com
Colorado Christian University’s Institute Fuels Anti-LGBTQ Sentiment in Colorado
At the end of last month, Colorado Christian University’s think tank, the Centennial Institute, sent an email on “transgenderism phenomena,” describing the existence of transgender people as “one of the great moral struggles of our day” and promoting the appearance of ardent transphobe and ephebophilia defender Matt Walsh at this year’s Western Conservative Summit, an annual gathering of conservatives sponsored by the Centennial Institute.
This Sheriff Was All About the Second Amendment Before the Club Q Attack
In the two years before this weekend’s mass shooting at a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs, Sheriff Bill Elder of surrounding El Paso County stridently opposed a 2020 “red flag” law that authorizes the courts to bar dangerous individuals from possessing or purchasing firearms.“I am exploring all available legal options and am committed to vigorously challenging the constitutionality of this law,” Elder said in April 2019.Elder was also vocal in supporting an anti-red flag resolution passed unanimously by county commissioners. What is officially known as the Second Amendment Preservation Resolution declares El Paso to be a “Second Amendment preservation county.”...
coloradopolitics.com
Dem gerrymander fuels state legislature domination | CRONIN & LOEVY
It was supposed to be a horse race. With predictions of a Republican red wave sweeping the nation prior to Election Day 2022, the Republicans in Colorado were hoping to improve their numbers in the Colorado state House of Representatives and perhaps even gain a majority in the Colorado state Senate.
Colorado Was Almost Named What?
Native Americans and original settlers can take the credit for giving names to most of the states in the country. It's easy to tell why certain states were given their names, but others are more of a mystery. And some states almost wound up with entirely different names than what we know them to be today.
coloradotimesrecorder.com
Leading Conservatives Have Been Attacking LGBTQ people in Colorado. Here’s a Roundup of Examples.
This year, leading conservatives have waged war on LQBTQ people in Colorado. Here is a sample of recent stories in the Colorado Times Recorder about hostility or outright bigotry toward members of our LGBTQ community. Republicans are waging an all-out war on the rights and existence of transgender people this...
Here are the next steps for Colorado’s psychedelic mushroom law
Now that Colorado voters passed the Natural Medicine Health Act, the state has several steps to get through before Colorado will actually see a regulated industry for psychedelic mushrooms. The measure allows for licensed “healing centers” to provide access to psilocybin and psilocyn, the psychoactive compounds found in many species of fungi, for therapeutic purposes. […] The post Here are the next steps for Colorado’s psychedelic mushroom law appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
coloradopolitics.com
Denver Gazette: Prison chief risked public’s safety
It can help to use a carrot as well as a stick — figuratively speaking — in controlling criminals behind bars. It can even make sense to test novel approaches to prison life if they show potential to rehabilitate convicts. Just don’t let any reforms jeopardize public safety.
