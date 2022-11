ABILENE — The San Angelo Central Bobcats boys basketball team (3-0) traveled up to Abilene to take on the Abilene High Eagles (1-5) Tuesday, Nov. 22. The Bobcats led the entire way and traveled back to San Angelo with a comfortable 60-43 victory. The ‘Cats outperformed the Eagles on...

SAN ANGELO, TX ・ 16 HOURS AGO