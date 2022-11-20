Read full article on original website
Brooke Shields is directly descended from the House of Torlonia, an Italian princely family with a huge fortune
Brooke Shields in the 1980sPhoto byCredit: PH1 Doty, U.S. Navy; Public Domain Image. The House of Torlonia is an Italian princely family that made their fortune in the 18th and 19th centuries by managing the finances of the Vatican.
True love: For the 'Twelve Days,' another year of rising costs ends at $197,071.09
(The Center Square) – The tune is oh so familiar. Not just the “and a partridge in a pear tree.” We’re talking “more than last year.” Financial services firm PNC has for 39 years compiled the consumer costs for those who would wish to make corresponding purchases for their true love replicating “The Twelve Days of Christmas.” ...
People Who've Eaten At Celeb-Owned Restaurants Are Sharing Their Honest Experiences, And I'm Adding Allll Of These To My Bucket List
I need to try the "the best chips of [one reviewer's] life" and that "almost unbearably good" sushi!
Harry Styles Believes He & Olivia Wilde Are On ‘A Pause’: ‘Neither Will Say It’s Over’ (Exclusive)
Harry Styles‘ relationship with Olivia Wilde may never be “As It Was” — but that doesn’t mean it is necessarily over, either. Less than one week after the world learned that the couple — who were getting set to celebrate their second anniversary — had decided to call it quits, HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVELY learned that Harry, 28, and Olivia, 38, may not be ready to throw in the towel just yet. “Harry will not say that they have broken up – just that they are taking a break and putting their relationship on pause,” a source told us. “No one thinks that they will resume the relationship after his tour, but Harry says that he does not know what the future holds.”
