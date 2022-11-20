ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

Mennenga scores 23, Davidson beats Old Dominion 66-61

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Sam Mennenga scored 23 points as Davidson beat Old Dominion 66-61 on Sunday.

Mennenga added seven rebounds for the Wildcats (5-1). Foster Loyer scored 22 points and added 10 rebounds. David Skogman made all seven of his free throws and scored 13.

The Monarchs (3-3) were led in scoring by Ben Stanley, who finished with 20 points and 10 rebounds. Old Dominion also got 11 points and five assists from Chaunce Jenkins. Tyreek Scott-Grayson finished with 10 points and five assists.

Loyer put up 10 points in the first half for Davidson, who led 32-23 at intermission. Mennenga’s 16-point second half helped Davidson close out the victory.

Davidson next plays Friday against San Francisco at home, and Old Dominion will host East Carolina on Saturday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

William & Mary earns 62-51 win against Radford

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — Chris Mullins had 13 points in William & Mary’s 62-51 win over Radford on Wednesday. Mullins was 3 of 6 shooting and 6 of 7 from the free throw line for the Tribe (3-3). Gabe Dorsey scored 12 points while shooting 4 for 11, including 4 for 9 from beyond the arc. Noah Collier finished 4 of 8 from the floor to finish with 10 points. The Highlanders (3-3) were led by Justin Archer, who posted nine points and six rebounds. Bryan Antoine added eight points for Radford. ___
RADFORD, VA
The Associated Press

Winthrop takes down Eastern Michigan 101-87

CANCUN, Mexico (AP) — Cory Hightower’s 23 points helped Winthrop defeat Eastern Michigan 101-87 on Wednesday. Hightower added seven rebounds for the Eagles (3-4). Toneari Lane scored 20 points and added five rebounds. Sin’Cere McMahon was 3 of 5 shooting, including 3 for 4 from distance, and went 9 for 10 from the line to finish with 18 points.
YPSILANTI, MI
The Associated Press

'Bodies drop' as Walmart manager kills 6 in Virginia attack

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (AP) — A Walmart manager pulled out a handgun before a routine employee meeting and began firing wildly around the break room of a Virginia store, killing six people in the nation’s second high-profile mass shooting in four days, police and witnesses said Wednesday. The gunman was dead when officers arrived late Tuesday at the store in Chesapeake, Virginia’s second-largest city. Authorities said he apparently shot himself. Police were trying to determine a motive. One employee described watching “bodies drop” as the assailant fired haphazardly, without saying a word. “He was just shooting all throughout the room. It didn’t matter who he hit. He didn’t say anything. He didn’t look at anybody in any specific type of way,” said Briana Tyler, a Walmart employee. Six people were wounded in the shooting, which happened just after 10 p.m. as shoppers were stocking up ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. Police said they believe about 50 people were in the store at the time.
CHESAPEAKE, VA
The Associated Press

TV meteorologist, pilot die in news helicopter crash

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A helicopter pilot and a meteorologist who worked for a North Carolina television station died Tuesday when a news helicopter crashed along a Charlotte-area interstate, with police praising the pilot for heroically avoiding the roadway in his final moments. Meteorologist Jason Myers and pilot Chip...
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
578K+
Post
615M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy