Gareth Bale reveals key behind Wales' comeback vs USA
Gareth Bale has hailed the character he and his Wales teammates showed in their 1-1 draw World Cup draw with USA.
Gareth Southgate seeking 'dialogue' with FIFA following Harry Maguire decision
Gareth Southgate wants to meet with FIFA over concerns regarding decisions made in England's match with Iran.
Twitter reacts as the USMNT draws 1-1 vs Wales
The US men's national team kicked off their 2022 World Cup campaign with a 1-1 draw against Wales, as goals from Tim Weah and Gareth Bale earned each side one point.
England given World Cup scare with Harry Kane set for ankle scan
England could be set for a World Cup blow with Harry Kane requiring a scan on an ankle injury.
Transfer rumours: Ronaldo eyeing Real Madrid return; West Ham to listen to Rice offers
Monday's transfer rumours include Cristiano Ronaldo, Declan Rice, Anthony Gordon, Bernardo Silva & more.
Frank Lampard confirms he failed with 2 massive transfers as Chelsea manager
Frank Lampard reveals two massive transfers he failed to pull off as Chelsea manager.
Where To Watch Uruguay v South Korea, FIFA World Cup 2022, Live Stream
Here is where you can find all the details and how to watch Uruguay v South Korea at the FIFA World Cup 2022.
Bournemouth to appoint Gary O'Neil as permanent boss instead of Marcelo Bielsa
Bournemouth are set to name Gary O'Neil as their manager on a permanent deal instead of former Leeds head coach Marcelo Bielsa, 90min understands.
Soccer-Manchester United fans want more say under any new owners
Nov 23 (Reuters) - Manchester United needs new owners and fresh investment to halt years of decline and fans should be given a real say in how the club is run in future, the Supporters Trust MUST said on Wednesday.
Newcastle's stance on signing Cristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo has been linked with a move to Newcastle following his exit from Manchester United.
Cristiano Ronaldo leaves Manchester United without mammoth pay-off
Cristiano Ronaldo did not get his wages from Manchester United in termination agreement.
Iran predicted lineup vs Wales - World Cup
Predicting the starting XI Iran boss Carlos Queiroz could pick against Wales.
Twitter reacts as Cristiano Ronaldo mutually terminates Man Utd contract
Twitter reacts as Cristiano Ronaldo is released by Man Utd.
Jonas Eidevall explains how Arsenal plan to cope after Beth Mead ACL injury
Jonas Eidevall has explained that Arsenal must start building from the basics in order for the team to cope with the long-term absence of Beth Mead.
Lucas Hernandez to miss rest of World Cup
France will be without Lucas Hernandez for the rest of the World Cup.
Bruno Fernandes responds to Cristiano Ronaldo's dramatic Man Utd exit
Bruno Fernandes takes questions at a Portugal press conference about Cristiano Ronaldo's sudden departure from Manchester United.
Aurelien Tchouameni reveals truth behind Liverpool & PSG negotiations before Real Madrid move
Aurelien Tchouameni reveals the truth behind his negotiations with Liverpool & PSG before joining Real Madrid.
Sir Jim Ratcliffe expected to bid for Man Utd after Glazers decision
Sir Jim Ratcliffe is back in the race to buy Man Utd from the Glazer family after statement confirming club is for sale.
Tottenham offered rival goalkeepers in search for Hugo Lloris successor
Tottenham Hotspur are continuing to evaluate potential long-term replacements to goalkeeper Hugo Lloris, with a number of Premier League stoppers on their radar, 90min understands.
Gregg Berhalter explains Gio Reyna's absence against Wales
The US men’s national team kicked off their 2022 World Cup campaign with a 1-1 draw against Wales.
