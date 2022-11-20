Read full article on original website
cw39.com
How much snow does Texas usually get?
AUSTIN (KXAN) — With the potential for significant snow in the forecast for parts of the Texas Panhandle later this week, you might be wondering — how much snow does the Lone Star state typically get … if any?. Annual snowfall averages. As one could guess, the...
cw39.com
Texas Parks & Wildlife Department gets ready for Centennial Celebration
Waco, TX (FOX 44) — The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department is getting ready to celebrate 100 years of state parks being open in 2023. The department opened its website this month for park lovers to purchase official celebration items. Some of the products are scratch off posters, keychains,...
cw39.com
How Texas Thanksgiving travel numbers compare to the last few years
AUSTIN (KXAN) — The holiday season is upon us, meaning many will be leaving home to travel to visit family and friends. The American Automobile Association issued its forecast for this Thanksgiving holiday weekend. As many as 4 million Texans will head out on the road or take a...
cw39.com
How gas prices have changed in Texas in the last week
Demand for gasoline is falling as Americans prepare for the Thanksgiving holiday – typically a time when many venture away from home to visit family and friends. That’s according to Energy Information Administration data showing that less people are filling up their tanks and more supply is coming online, pushing prices downward slightly. The national average price for regular gasoline is down to $3.72 per gallon this week compared with last, according to AAA.
cw39.com
Which toys have been recalled this year?
AUSTIN (Nexstar) — Congressman Lloyd Doggett and an advocacy group warned Texans of the potential dangers in some children’s toys Monday. The Texas Public Interest Research Group (TexPIRG) Education Fund held a press conference with Doggett to discuss the findings of the latest Trouble in Toyland — an annual report that examines trends to determine the potential dangers of toys typically bought for the holiday season.
cw39.com
Wet forecast just got wetter | See the new flood threat for Thanksgiving
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A slow-moving storm system is still on track to bring widespread downpours to Texas, with potential for street flooding in and around Houston. NOAA’s rain outlook suggests that a large part of Texas, including Houston, will see between one and three inches of rain. Isolated locations could potentially get more than that if persistent heavy rain sets up over the same area.
cw39.com
Texas overdose death numbers moving in a new direction
HOUSTON (KIAH) – Have drug overdose deaths stopped rising in Texas? Preliminary government data suggests they may have, but many experts are urging caution, noting that past plateaus didn’t last. U.S. overdose death rates began steadily climbing in the 1990s driven by opioid painkillers, followed by waves of...
cw39.com
DPS to increase traffic enforcement for Thanksgiving
WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Public Safety is increasing enforcement for the Thanksgiving holiday to make sure your loved ones make it to and from the dinner table safely. Starting Wednesday and following through Sunday troopers will be looking for people not wearing seat belts, driving...
cw39.com
8 dead in cartel attack on police station
EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – Eight alleged members of a Central Mexico drug cartel are dead in the wake of an armed assault on a police station Sunday in Celaya, Guanajuato, Mexican media reported. “We had an attack on our building and against our officers; the officers responded...
cw39.com
Was this your ticket? $40,000 winning Mega Millions ticket sold somewhere in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — Well, Texas was sure in the winning feeling over this November weekend as the TCU Horned Frogs have remained undefeated after an unbelievable come-from-behind win against Baylor and the Dallas Cowboys were dominant over the highly-touted Minnesota Vikings, but that wasn’t the only winning going on.
cw39.com
Severe storms, heavy rain possible on Thanksgiving | See who is most at risk
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Messy weather is coming to Texas on Thanksgiving. Unlike recent rain, this time around will be more intense with potential for multiple inches of rain, and perhaps even some severe storms that could produce hail and/or strong winds. Timing:. As of now (Tuesday morning), our high-resolution...
cw39.com
This test gives hope of detecting this low-survival rate cancer
HOUSTON (KIAH) – November is Pancreatic Awareness Month. This little-known cancer has a very low survival rate. According to the Texas Cancer Registry Annual Report 2022, pancreatic cancer has been on the rise for the past two decades, making this disease the fourth leading cause of cancer deaths in the state. The report also showed the five-year survival rate for this type of cancer to be 14 percent.
