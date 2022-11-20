ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

foxla.com

Santa Clarita mall briefly evacuated after apparent 'accidental' gunshot

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. - A mall in Santa Clarita was briefly evacuated Saturday night after a gunshot went off in the mall, according to authorities. Reports of a gunshot in the Westfield Valencia Town Center mall came in just before 7 p.m. Saturday, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputies. As a precaution the mall was evacuated.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
foxla.com

Family and neighbors mourn Riverside triple murder victims

RIVERSIDE, Calif. - Family and neighbors of three people who were found dead inside of a home in Riverside's La Sierra neighborhood gathered for a vigil Saturday. The vigil comes after Riverside police were called to a home Friday morning for a disturbance between a man and a woman, who police said both took off in a car. Shortly afterwards, neighbors reported a house fire, and firefighters discovered three people dead inside of a room in the home. Family members said a mother, father and their daughter were the victims.
RIVERSIDE, CA
foxla.com

3 found dead in Riverside house fire

RIVERSIDE, Calif. - A homicide investigation was launched after three people were found dead in a house fire in Riverside late Friday morning, officials said. The Riverside Police Department said fire crews were called to a home located in the 11200 block of Price Court, near the intersection of Indiana and La Sierra avenues, around 11 a.m. Shortly after firefighters arrived at the scene, they discovered three bodies inside the two-story home.
RIVERSIDE, CA
foxla.com

Man shot at Hayward Hotel in downtown LA

LOS ANGELES - An investigation was underway Friday in downtown Los Angeles after a man was reportedly shot at the Hayward Hotel. Officials with the Los Angeles Police Department said they received an assault with a deadly weapon call at 9:45 a.m. When first responders arrived at the scene, the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

1 dead, 2 in critical condition after shooting in Costa Mesa on Thanksgiving

COSTA MESA, Calif. - One person is dead and two others are fighting for their lives in critical condition at the hospital after a shooting in Costa Mesa on Thanksgiving night. The Costa Mesa Police Department responded to a call a little after 6:45 p.m. in the 400 block of Bay Street. The circumstances leading up to the triple shooting are unknown.
COSTA MESA, CA
foxla.com

Metro rail line in Westlake evacuated

LOS ANGELES - Authorities said two miles of rail were shut down and an estimated 30 people were evacuated at the Metro MacArthur Park train station in the Westlake area due to police activity on Friday morning. Officials with the Los Angeles Police Department said a man was on the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Fire rips through Anaheim recycling plant

ANAHEIM, Calif. - Cleanup efforts were underway Friday morning after a four-alarm fire ripped through a recycling plant overnight in Anaheim. The fire erupted at a paper recycling plant in the 500 block of South Rose Street around 11 p.m. Thursday, an official with the Anaheim Fire Department said. Firefighters...
ANAHEIM, CA
foxla.com

Corona restaurant owner helps stop armed robbery suspects who tried to kidnap woman

CORONA, Calif. - A restaurant owner is credited with stopping a group of armed robbers accused of trying to kidnap a woman in Corona. The Corona Police Department responded to a call from a restaurant in the 700 block of West Sixth Street around 4 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day. According to police, a group of suspects pointed a gun at the restaurant's property owner's head, robbed her and dragged her toward their getaway vehicle.
CORONA, CA
foxla.com

Thousands without power on Thanksgiving after Santa Ana winds trigger safety shutoffs

LOS ANGELES - Another round of Santa Ana winds buffeted the Southland Thursday, raising concerns of possible wildfires and power outages. A wind advisory was in effect from 3 p.m. Thursday to 11 a.m. Friday in the mountains and the San Fernando and Santa Clarita valleys, from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday in the Orange County coastal areas, and until 10 a.m. Friday in inland Orange County.
SANTA ANA, CA
foxla.com

LA philanthropist seeking to find cure for addiction

LOS ANGELES - If there is a cure for addiction… a Los Angeles philanthropist, Nancy Davis, is hoping to find it. She co-founded the non-profit Cure Addiction Now (CAN) with her late son Jason Davis. CAN is funding nine different studies and held a forum of experts in September...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Red flag warnings canceled as Southern California winds ease

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Red flag warnings for fire danger in parts of Southern California were canceled Friday as Santa Ana winds declined, although forecasters noted that dry conditions would continue into the weekend. Southern California Edison’s website showed no remaining public safety power shutoffs. Electricity for thousands of...
SANTA ANA, CA
foxla.com

Sled ice hockey team visiting Irvine gets equipment stolen

IRVINE, Calif. - Members of a sled ice hockey team visiting Irvine are now without their gear after their stuff got stolen at the hotel they were staying in. According to the Irvine Police Department, someone stole a truck that had 27 gear bags inside on Sunday morning. Police eventually found the stolen truck and were able to recover 13 bags, but the other 14 are still missing.
IRVINE, CA

