ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Drive

2023 Alfa Romeo Tonale Will Only Be Plug-In Hybrid in US

By Nico DeMattia
The Drive
The Drive
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3G9W5w_0jHvW0Bn00

The 2023 Alfa Romeo Tonale isn’t even on sale yet in North America and it’s already losing options. When the Tonale hits U.S. dealers in 2023, it will be without its 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine option. Instead, the Tonale will only come with a plug-in hybrid powertrain. According to Automotive News Europe , Alfa Romeo’s CEO Jean-Philippe Imparato said the Tonale’s switch to a hybrid powertrain will lower the brand’s overall emissions by 40 percent.

We’ve reached out to Alfa Romeo for a comment and will update this story when we receive more information.

Potential customers who were hoping for a sporty crossover might still be in luck, though. Not only does the plug-in hybrid Tonale have fewer emissions than the 2.0-liter car, it has more power. The Alfa Romeo Tonale hybrid gets a 1.3-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine that powers the front wheels, while an electric motor powers the rear wheels. Combined, the Tonale hybrid makes 272 horsepower, which is more than the 256 horsepower from the 2.0-liter Tonale. Sweetening the hybrid deal is its 30-plus miles of electric range, making it more versatile than the standard Tonale.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4W1SAN_0jHvW0Bn00
Dropp

Interestingly, the Dodge Hornet—the Tonale’s mechanical twin—will only come with the standard turbo-four in the U.S. and won’t offer the hybrid powertrain. And since both cars are mechanically identical and even look similar, customers will still have their choice of powertrains. Both cars will even be built in Italy, so there won’t be much difference between the two.

The Alfa Romeo Tonale has been on sale in Europe for a couple of months already but it won’t go on sale in the U.S. until next year and orders for the U.S. Tonale hybrid started November 17. It’s too early to tell how the Tonale hybrid will be received by U.S. customers but Imparato claims that Alfa already has 35,000 orders for the Tonale hybrid in Europe.

Got tips? Send the over to tips@thedrive.com

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

The Worst Car Brands in America

The U.S. auto industry continues to struggle with poor sales. In September, just over 1 million cars were sold in the United States, a nearly 30% decline compared to five years prior. The effects of COVID and the more recent inflationary period have kept Americans away from the dealership lots and have also caused supply […]
CNET

The Bestselling Electric Cars of 2022 So Far

This story is part of Plugged In, CNET's hub for all things EV and the future of electrified mobility. From vehicle reviews to helpful hints and the latest industry news, we've got you covered. We're most of the way through 2022, and the electric car sales chart tells us an...
TENNESSEE STATE
The Associated Press

Toyota shows new Prius hybrid with more power, range, style

TOKYO (AP) — The new Toyota gas-electric Prius hybrid not only comes with more power, acceleration and driving range. It’s also more stylish, scrapping the rather stodgy angular body for a sleekly futuristic look. Simon Humphries, senior general manager of Global Toyota design who unveiled the car in...
wealthinsidermag.com

10 Cars That Lose Most of Their Resale Value in 5 Years

When you buy a new car, its value begins to depreciate — but not as nearly quickly as in the past. For example, 5-year-old used cars sold in 2022 had lost an average of just 33.3% of their value by that point, according to a new analysis by iSeeCars. That’s down from 40% in the 2021 analysis.
News Tender

Elon Musk Predicts The End Of Mankind, Says An Apocalypse Is Close: The Danger of Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Photo bySteve Jurvetson from Menlo Park, USA, CC BY 2.0 , via Wiki commons. In a recent interview with Joe Rogan, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk spoke about a range of topics and also warned that human beings only have a few years left before an extinction-level event wipes us all out. He didn't specify what type of event he was referring to, but he did say that we needed to be prepared for it.
CNBC

These 10 used cars have held their value the most

While some used cars have maintained their value more than usual, that could shift as prices on pre-owned vehicles continue easing. The model with the least depreciation over the last five years is the Jeep Wrangler, a new study shows. Using your used car as a trade-in when you purchase...
electrek.co

Tesla China responds to dramatic crash that kills two [video]

Tesla will assist Chinese authorities in investigating a dramatic Tesla Model Y crash in Guangdong, China, which killed two and injured three. But rumors have been flying on social media about potential causes of the crash, most of which are untrue or impossible. The accident happened on November 5, and...
InsideHook

United Airlines to Block Middle Seats as a Result of Increased Passenger Weight

Passengers are getting larger. That’s a fact. It’s why, for years, airplane seat size has been a widely debated topic — one that has gone largely unaddressed by the Federal Aviation Association. That is in spite of airline passenger advocacy groups, like FlyersRights.org, who have been lobbying for the creation of minimum seat dimensions for nearly a decade now and a federal mandate passed in 2018, which set forth a set of requirements for the Federal Aviation Association (FAA) regarding seat size and the implications it could have on safety (e.g. conduciveness to a 90 seconds or less evacuation).
tiremeetsroad.com

Honda Lawn Mowers dead, ending production and sales in the United States by 2023

If you want the reliability, performance, and value Honda’s walk-behind lawn mower, now’s the time to buy one. According to a report from Rural Lifestyle Dealer covering an internal Honda Communication originally published on Oct 3, RLD’s confirmed that Honda will end Lawn Mower production at it’s North Carolina manufacturing facility and will exit the US lawn mower market by September 2023.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
The Drive

The Drive

New York City, NY
77K+
Followers
12K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

One-stop shop for all things automotive (car tech, global auto news and vehicle reviews), defense and aviation coverage.

 https://thedrive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy