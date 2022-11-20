ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

Students aboard an Ohio school bus dial 911, accuse driver of crime that never occurred, police say

By Jeff MacDonald, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2emcIA_0jHvVn7o00

DAYTON, Ohio — Students aboard a bus for a charter school ignited a police investigation and a reaction from their school when one of the riders dialed 911, and another texted 911, to accuse the driver of a crime that never occurred.

Last week, the Dayton school bus driver had pulled over to address students she felt were being unruly.

Huber Heights police Sgt. Joshua Fosnight watched the video from the camera on the bus.

“But they’re not wanting to listen to her,” Huber Heights police Sgt. Joshua Fosnight told WHIO.

“We got calls from a few students on the bus who were claiming there was an assault by the bus driver,” he told the station.

Fosnight determined from the video that the allegations by the students were false.

“No students were assaulted, nobody was pushed, nobody was hit with a broom or any of the allegations that were made by the students,” the sergeant said.

A spokesperson from the charter school stated that it was “upset” about what happened and is “working closely” with the school district “to strengthen safety protocols and ensure this does not happen again.”

Fosnight said students should dial 911 “for the right reasons.”

“If they believe that there’s something going on, yes, they should call. As far as statements that they were making as to the allegations of the bus driver, obviously that’s inappropriate,” he said.

The students who called were under 15 years of age.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 9

Troy Trimble
3d ago

Now would be a good time to charge those responsible for falsifying a police report and mis use of a 911 call,which is a crime. Even though they are juveniles, charges should be filed and prosecuted in juvenile court.Otherwise you invite more of the same and it could cost someone thier life if police or emergency services are delayed by little Turds playing games! Silly me,I forgot that we don't punish crimes at time when it could do some good!! SEND A MESSAGE THAT CRIMINAL BEHAVIOR HAS CONSEQUENCES!

Reply
16
(°•°)╭∩╮BLiesM
2d ago

charge them with inducing panic and the should or parents should be made to pat restitution to the driver for unnecessary pain and suffering

Reply
13
TerryT
2d ago

Don't forget to take away the bus privileges. Maybe if they have to walk or their parents have to come pick them up that type of behavior can be curbed.

Reply
9
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHIO Dayton

Dayton man killed in accidental shooting identified

DAYTON — A Dayton man has been identified as the person killed in a shooting that police believe to have been accidental. Keyton Woods, 20, was identified as the person found shot and deceased, according to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office. Officers were dispatched to the 3700 block...
DAYTON, OH
CBS Pittsburgh

Prosecutor: DNA links now-dead man to 1978 slaying in Ohio

CINCINNATI (AP) — DNA technology has been used to link the rape and murder of a University of Cincinnati student more than four decades ago to a now-deceased man who authorities suspect may also have been responsible for three other murders in Ohio, prosecutors said.Hamilton County Prosecutor Joseph Deters last week announced a posthumous indictment of Ralph Howell, who died in a 1985 auto accident, on aggravated murder and rape charges in the murder of 19-year-old Cheryl Thompson."I have prosecuted multiple serial killers in my time as prosecutor," Deters said in a statement. "My office firmly believes he is another."Thompson...
CINCINNATI, OH
WDTN

Body found in Dayton neighborhood

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are investigating after a body was found on Riverside Drive in Dayton on Sunday, November 20. According to Lt. Bauer with the Dayton Police Department, officers were called to the 2300 block of Riverside Drive near Ernst Ave on reports of a person down. Officers responded to the scene just […]
DAYTON, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ohio woman said she drowned 93-year-old grandmother in the kitchen sink

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Bond has been set for an Eaton woman accused of drowning her grandmother on Wednesday. On Wednesday, November 16, police reported that 35-year-old Heidi Matheny turned herself in to authorities, saying she had drowned her grandmother, 93-year-old Alice Matheny, in the kitchen sink. Police interviewed Heidi Matheny. According to the police […]
EATON, OH
WDTN

Man killed in Troy crash ID’d

In the collision, the driver of the Honda and three passengers were injured and brought to hospitals in the area. One victim, 58-year-old Joseph Bailey, later died in the hospital.
TROY, OH
dayton247now.com

Springfield identifies man accused of shooting at officers

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WKEF) -- Springfield Police has identified the man who was injured during what they called an exchange of gunfire with officers Nov. 13. Springfield says Michael P. Williams, 44, of Springfield remains hospitalized. The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is investigating the shooting. Springfield Police said officers responded...
SPRINGFIELD, OH
WOWK 13 News

200 pounds of pot found in Ohio drug search, 3 arrested

HAMILTON, Ohio (WCMH) — Two men and one woman have been arrested after a large amount of drugs, vehicles, guns, and cash were seized during a search in Hamilton, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office. Officials with the Butler Undercover Regional Narcotics (BURN) taskforce went to two residences in Hamilton Sunday, one on Carlton […]
HAMILTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

Dayton man identified as person killed in Troy crash

TROY — A Dayton man has been identified as the person killed in a head-on crash in Troy last week. Joseph Bailey, 58, was killed in the crash, according to the Miami County Coroner’s Office. The crash was reported in the 300 block of South Market Street around...
TROY, OH
Fox 19

Cincinnati woman fears for her life after run-in with murder suspect downtown

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A woman says she lives in fear days after getting into a car crash with a murder suspect in Downtown Cincinnati. It happened last Wednesday. Police say Jvonnie Chandler, 26, crashed into the woman’s car at 5th Street and Central Avenue and then ran toward a parking garage north of the Duke Energy Convention Center.
CINCINNATI, OH
WHIO Dayton

Mother charged in connection to death of 3-year-old daughter

DAYTON — A Dayton woman has been charged in connection to her 3-year-old daughter’s death earlier this year. Kristin Walls, 29, was indicted Monday by a Montgomery County grand jury on a single count of vehicular homicide, according to a spokesperson from the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.
DAYTON, OH
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
117K+
Followers
136K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy