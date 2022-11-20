ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waltham, MA

Brandeis remembers student killed in crash as "cherished member" of community

By Paul Burton
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09jnu8_0jHvVGBx00

Brandeis University students devastated by deadly crash 01:57

WALTHAM - A grieving Brandies University community came together Sunday, hours after a horrific bus crash claimed the life of one of their classmates and left more than two dozen others hurt.

"I know that a lot of people are hurting right now. I'm just trying to, the circles that I can get to, that I can affect, I'm trying to get to everyone, make sure they are okay," student Ritchie Impert-Studen told WBZ-TV.

Undergraduate student Vanessa Mark died when a university shuttle bus slammed into a tree near campus late Saturday night.

Twenty-six students and the driver were hurt. They were coming back from a hockey game at Northeastern University in Boston. There's no word yet on what caused the crash.

Brandeis president Ron Liebowitz said in a letter to campus that Mark was "currently on leave," but added that she was living in Waltham and "was an active and cherished member of the Brandeis community."

Danya Tribuna has friends who were on the bus and were injured.

"Some of them are okay. They showed up to the community gathering and were incredibly shaken and few I have not heard from, I know that they are okay through mutual friends," she told WBZ.

"Thoughts and prayers are with the families, especially during Thanksgiving."

A vigil will be held Monday night at 7 at the chapel on campus. Brandeis canceled classes for Monday and Tuesday so students could go home earlier for Thanksgiving break.

"I think it's definitely a good move, no reason to continue with courses during this time," said senior Ava Shusterman.

"It's a really good move on the school's part," student Alexandra Diener told WBZ. "People are not going to perform their best anyways. It's important for professors to have that empathy for their students and to acknowledge their students are fellow people too and that they need time."

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Boston

Officials reveal new information about Waltham bus crash that killed Brandeis student

Vanessa Mark, a 25-year-old Brandeis University student, was killed. She is remembered as "a bright, cheery personality in really every sense of the word." Officials released additional information Monday about the fatal bus crash that occurred Saturday night in Waltham. An investigation into the incident remains ongoing. Vanessa Mark, a 25-year-old Brandeis University student, was killed in the crash.
WALTHAM, MA
CBS Boston

Brandeis to hold vigil after bus crash that killed student, injured 27 others

WALTHAM – A vigil is planned for Monday night on the Brandeis University campus after a weekend shuttle bus crash that killed student Vanessa Mark and injured 27 other people.The bus was operating as part of a regular shuttle loop to Cambridge and Boston. There were originally reports that the bus was coming back from a hockey game at Northeastern University, but Brandeis officials said that was not the case.Mark, a 25-year-old who lived in Waltham, died in the crash, while 26 students were hurt in addition to the bus driver. According to the university, five students remain hospitalized. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.Classes have been canceled for the remainder of the week and counseling services are available on campus.Students can call the Brandeis counseling center at 781-736-3730 for help if needed.The university plans to hold a vigil Monday night at a chapel on campus. Waltham Police are urging anyone who saw the crash or has information to call them immediately at (781) 314-3600.
WALTHAM, MA
CBS Boston

Brandeis University student killed, 27 hurt in shuttle bus crash in Waltham

WALTHAM - Brandeis University student Vanessa Mark was killed and more than two dozen others were hurt when a university shuttle bus crashed in Waltham late Saturday night.In a joint statement Sunday, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Waltham Police Chief Kevin O'Connell said the bus was returning to campus from a hockey game at Northeastern University when it slammed into a tree on South Street around 10:30 p.m. There no word yet on what caused the crash. "It's completely under investigation at this time," Waltham Fire Chief Andrew Mullin told WBZ-TV. A witness told WBZ's Jordyn Jagolinzer...
WALTHAM, MA
CBS Boston

Brandeis students want answers after fatal bus crash

WALTHAM - With debris from the accident still strewn along the crash site on South Street in Waltham, it's an impactful scene for Brandeis University students trying to comprehend what happened. "It's horrible, just horrible. I don't know what happened," said a graduate student who identified himself as Jimmy.Another student who didn't want to be identified was one of the passengers on the shuttle bus that slammed into a tree Saturday night and decided to return to the site. She suffered a concussion and only wants answers. "I was thrown around the bus," she said. "I...
WALTHAM, MA
CBS Boston

Dorm rooms for Thanksgiving: the plight of homeless college students

FRAMINGHAM -- For Amber Pierre and Gwendoline Ghosso, dorm life takes on a new meaning. Both young women live at Framingham State University during the school year and all year round.That is because Pierre and Ghosso are ambitious, hardworking, and homeless."I'm a first-generation college has just always been a thing that I wanted to do just because of the fact that I wanted better for myself and my family," Ghosso said.Their paths to homelessness are similar. Both young women say they grew up in one-parent immigrant homes. Pierre left her home after disagreements with her mother, an immigrant from Haiti."The...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
CBS Boston

Wednesday's Child: 11-year-old Josh

BOSTON (MARE) - Joshua (Josh) is a friendly and active boy of Caucasian descent. The people who know him best describe him as bright, engaging, and extremely curious. Josh enjoys playing with clay, sand, and mechanical toys, as well as playing games on an iPad. He is eager to please the adults in his life and thrives on positive encouragement. He reports that he loves going to Bible school!Josh is in elementary school and takes pride in completing his work correctly and in earning good grades. He receives extra support for speech, language, and behavioral needs, as well as occupational...
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Report: BPS special ed program putting Black and Latino boys at educational risk

"It’s going to take time, but we have to act with urgency wherever we can in the suggestions and recommendations in the report." Boston Public Schools over-refer students to special education programs in general, but Black and Latino boys and students learning English are disproportionally referred to the program, according to a review from the Council of the Great City Schools.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Boston police officer recalls what drew him out of troubled childhood

BOSTON – Josh De La Rosa looked up at his old apartment on Devon Street in Dorchester and smiled."There's a lot of memories. I love this place. If once my kids get older, if I could come back and retire here, I would," he said.The memories are bittersweet. It was Dorchester in the 1990s and De La Rosa's childhood seesawed between childhood ingenuity and survival. When he was very young, his father was deported to the Dominican Republic for drug trafficking. His mother sought comfort in abusive relationships.De La Rosa and his brother spent their days playing basketball in...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Hingham Apple store crash survivor skeptical of driver's explanation

WEYMOUTH -- 21-year-old Soni Baker is recovering at home Tuesday night after being released from Boston Medical Center. She is one of the almost two-dozen people who were injured after a car crashed into an Apple store in Hingham Monday. The crash also killed 65-year-old Kevin Bradley, of New Jersey. Baker told WBZ-TV she went to the Apple store with a friend who needed to get her iPhone fixed. She and her friend were sitting in the middle of the store; Baker had her back to the front door. She doesn't remember much about what happened after the thunderous impact because she blacked...
HINGHAM, MA
CBS Boston

Keller @ Large: Jarren Duran, MBTA lead this year's local turkeys

BOSTON - It's Thanksgiving Eve and visions of freshly-cooked turkey with all the trimmings dance in our heads.But why wait? Pull up a chair and chow down on some of our picks for the biggest turkeys on the local news scene during the year gone by.GENERAL ELECTRIC  Remember back in 2016 when our political leaders placed a $150 million bet that bringing General Electric's headquarters here would pay big dividends? Whoops! GE turned out to be an over-extended, poorly managed conglomerate that turned our windfall into a mirage. In the six years since the company has shed most of...
BOSTON, MA
newbedfordguide.com

Massachusetts man dives or falls off of bridge, dive team search underway

“Massachusetts crews are searching for a man that reportedly landed in frigid waters early this morning from a bridge. According to Lieutenant Paul Sullivan of Massachusetts State Police, at 3:15 a.m. they received a report of a white male 29-30 years old either jumping or falling off the Larz Anderson Bridge into the Charles River.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
CBS Boston

High School Super Bowls streaming On CBS News Boston Dec. 2&3

FOXBORO (CBS) -- High School Super Bowls are returning to Gillette Stadium this December. The home of the New England Patriots will host the MIAA Super Bowls and you can watch all of those games streaming live on CBS News Boston.The action begins with three games on Dec. 2:Friday, December 2 - LIVE on CBS News Boston3 p.m. - Division 7: West Boylston vs. Saint Bernard's5:30 p.m. - Division 5: Shawsheen Tech vs. North Reading8 p.m. - Division 4: Duxbury vs. GraftonSaturday, December 3 - LIVE on TV38 and CBS News Boston10 a.m. - Division 8: Hull vs KIPP Academy12:30 p.m. - Division 1: Springfield Central vs. St. John's Prep3 p.m. - Division 6: Stoneham vs. St. Mary's5:30 p.m. - Division 3: Milton vs Wakefield Memorial8 p.m. - Division 2: Catholic Memorial vs. King Philip*Game Times ApproximateFans can watch CBS News Boston on CBSBoston.com, Pluto TV, or on the CBS Boston app via Fire TV, Apple TV, or Roku. Download the CBS News app on your smart tv to watch the games on CBS News Boston.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Boston non-profit hands out Thanksgiving supplies, jackets to families in need

BOSTON – Turkey, stuffing and all the fixings. Boston Community Pediatrics is making sure their patients are taken care of this Thanksgiving. "Especially in this very moment where people are really struggling to have enough food, to have enough money for heat, and so to do something to make their Thanksgiving a little bit brighter is an incredible kind of gift," Boston Community Pediatrics Founder, Dr. Robyn Riseberg said. Boston Community Pediatric is the first non-profit pediatric private practice in New England and their goal is to bring equity to pediatric health care. Tuesday was their third annual Thanksgiving giveaway. Teaming...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

"$10,000 on the line," Roche Bros. worker heading to Best Bagger Championship

EASTON -- No matter which Thanksgiving ingredient you may have forgotten, there is no one who will get you out of the store and back to your kitchen quicker than Ernesto Daveiga. The Roche Bros. employee has won company-wide and state competitions to become "Best Bagger in Massachusetts."Next up: nationals in Las Vegas, where he'll be judged on technique, weight distribution, and speed."Just don't throw stuff in. I'll be watching [other baggers] throw everything. The bag will look a mess; my OCD will be kicking in, I'm like 'no,'" the 20-year-old explained.The National Grocers Association has been holding this Best...
EASTON, MA
CBS Boston

Body of missing hiker Emily Sotelo found after days of searching NH mountain

FRANCONIA, N.H. – The body of 19-year-old Westford resident Emily Sotelo was found Wednesday after she went missing Sunday during a hike in New Hampshire.Search teams have been searching for Sotelo for days. She was dropped off at the Lafayette Place Campground in Franconia on Sunday morning and had not returned home. She was planning to hike Mount Lafayette, Little Haystack and Flume.On Wednesday, tracks and personal belongings led search crews to Sotelo's body, which New Hampshire Fish and Game officials said was found at the headwaters of Lafayette Brook. A New Hampshire Army National Guard helicopter helped remove Sotelo's body from the area.
WESTFORD, MA
CBS Boston

Boston rents catching up with NYC, even though salaries aren't

By Courtney Cole, WBZ-TV NewsBOSTON - New York City has long been known for crazy rent prices, but Boston is catching up.Just ask anyone in Southie, the hottest neighborhood for the 20-something crowd just starting their careers. "Rent cost like a million dollars," one woman told WBZ-TV while walking her dog near the L Street Bathhouse. "It's astronomical," another woman said.So how do Boston salaries stack up against those in New York? We compared several on Salary.com.In New York, the average salary for an information technology job is $93,000 compared to about $85,000 in Boston. A traffic engineer makes about...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Brockton police searching for white SUV in deadly hit-and-run

BROCKTON -- Massachusetts State and Brockton Police are looking for a white SUV that may have been involved in a fatal hit-and-run. The crash happened around 10 p.m. on Monday. According to the Plymouth County District Attorney's office, an injured man was found near 108 Forest Avenue in Brockton. He was med-flighted to Boston Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. The victim's identity has not been released pending the notification of next of kin. Surveillance footage from the scene shows a white SUV was in the area at the time of the crash. The car likely has damage on the driver's side. The D.A. said they are asking for the public's help as they search for the car. Anyone with information is asked to call State Police Trooper Cory Melo at 781-857-8350 or Brockton Police. 
BROCKTON, MA
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
92K+
Followers
29K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy