Beloit, WI

Beloit College men's basketball team charges past Maranatha

By Daily News staff
Beloit Daily News
Beloit Daily News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1s4j0j_0jHvUxoT00

BELOIT—Brian Rusch fed a pass off the backboard to teammate Semaj Roy for a thunderous dunk on a fastbreak, giving Beloit College a 16-12 lead and the Buccaneers never looked back Friday night.

Beloit finished off the first half on a 26-10 run, led 38-22 at the half and went on to a 72-51 victory over visiting Maranatha Baptist University at Flood Arena.

The Bucs (2-3) took their largest lead of 32 points midway through the second half when Azeez Ganiyu drained a jumper in the paint.

Beloit’s defense held Maranatha to 35 percent shooting (18-52) while the Bucs shot 40 percent (27-68), including 37 (7-19) on 3-pointers. Beloit also converted 19 turnovers by the Sabrecats into 24 points and outscored them 36-22 in the paint.

Ganiyu had a solid game with 14 points and eight rebounds. Roy added 13 points and seven rebounds in 22 minutes off the bench, converting 5-of-8 shots from the field, including his only 3-point attempt. Jabari Scuefield also chipped in 11 points on 5-of-7 shooting.

Maranatha (0-6) was led by Josh Davis’ 10 points.

• UP NEXT: the Bucs will entertain Aurora University at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Beloit 72, Maranatha 51

Maranatha…22 29—51

Beloit………38 34—72

MARANATHA (fg-fga ft-fta pts)—Davis 4-4 0-0 10, Jensen 3-3 2-3 8, Moultrie 2-11 3-4 7, Gray 2-13 2-2 6, Herbster 2-9 0-1 5, Cox 3-3 0-0 7, Morrison 0-4 4-4 4, Cashner 2-4 0-1 4, Bryant 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 18-52 11-15 51.

BELOIT (fg-fga ft-fta pts)—Ganiyu 5-12 3-7 14, Scuefield 5-7 1-1 11, Rusch 1-6 2-2 5, Nixon 2-8 0-0 4, Anderson 0-2 1-2 1, Roy 5-8 2-4 13, Lottig 3-5 0-0 9, Friedrich 2-3 2-2 6, Coombs 2-3 2-2 8, Bumstead 1-4 0-0 3, Glenn 1-1 0-0 2, Turner 0-2 0-0 0, Myles 0-3 0-0 0, Silagi 0-3 0-0 0, Bach 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 27-68 11-18 72.

3-pointers: MB 4-17 (Davis 2-2, Gray 0-4, Herbster 1-2, Cox 1-1, Morrison 0-1, Bryant 0-1), BC 7-19 (Ganiyu 1-1, Rusch 1-2, Nixon 0-2, Anderson 0-1, Roy 1-1, Lottig 3-4, Friedrich 0-1, Coombs 0-2, Bumstead 1-2, Turner 0-2, Silagi 0-1. Rebounds: MB 33 (Jensen 8). Turnovers: MB 19, BC 11. Fouled out: none. Total fouls: MB 14, BC 16.

Beloit Daily News

Beloit Daily News

Beloit, WI
Beloit Daily News has proudly been serving the Stateline area since 1848.

