He Coaches Executives, He Lives in The Flathead Valley of Montana
He coaches senior level executives, both in the private sector and in government. He's been an adviser to top companies, and travelled the world. He also served as one of just a handful of people who sat on Newt Gingrich's "brain trust" after Gingrich and the Republicans took over the US House of Representatives in the 1990's.
5 Great Steakhouses in Montana
Steak with friesPhoto byPhoto by Tim Toomey on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Montana and you want to try some new restaurants, here is a list of five amazing steakhouses in Montana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely pay them a visit if you haven't already.
A Montana Paperboy Loses His Job Right Before the Holidays?
Did you deliver newspapers as a kid? I did. I stuffed newspapers for the Glasgow Courier in Glasgow, Montana as far back as at least 4th grade. That's how I made money to go play video games at the Pizza Hut, and get some nacho cheese ole's at Taco Johns in Glasgow! I then delivered the Chicago Tribune south of Chicago in my junior high years. It was a great way to earn money as a kid and not have to wear the fake Jordan's again.
Grants for 7 Montana communities will help job creation, business planning, training
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Montana Department of Commerce announced more than $433,000 in grant funding to several western Montana communities. The funds will be used to help businesses grow and generate new opportunities along with creating long-term employment. Job creation grants will go to Billings, Missoula and Polson, while...
Competition helps Montana food banks fight hunger
BOZEMAN, Mont. — The Can The Griz and Can The Cats food drives together brought in over 1 million pounds of food last week. Putting rivalry differences aside, the food banks in Missoula and Bozeman are thrilled to work together to help provide food for Montana and to see both communities help make a difference.
FWP releases mixed numbers as hunting season enters final week
MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks officials report more than 7,300 hunters have appeared at game check stations as hunting season enters its final week. Hunters who harvested elk have gone up compared with last year, and hunters who harvested deer are down. Hunters are required to...
14 Best Lakes in Montana to Visit
Also known as the Treasure State, Montana is well-known for its natural beauty, vast rolling plains, and mountainous regions. This is one of the most visited US states for outdoor adventures. From Glacier National Park to Logan Pass to breathtaking lakes to other natural attractions, Montana offers endless opportunities to its visitors.
4 Great Burger Places in Montana
What is your favorite comfort food? If your answer is a nice burger and some fries on the side, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Montana that are highly praised for their absolutely delicious food and impeccable service, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
Montana Parent Feature: Healing with Heart in the Heart of Montana
Pediatrics is the branch of healthcare that provides care to patients in the early stages of their life, from fetuses to young adults. Dr. Sam Wittekind, pediatric cardiologist at Bozeman Health in collaboration with Seattle Children's, is part of the growing access to pediatric subspecialties at Bozeman Health, such as cardiology and orthopedics.
Hunter check stations see increased harvests over last year
MISSOULA, Mont. — Hunter check stations in west-central Montana saw traffic slow down during the fourth week of hunting season as cold temperatures arrived. Still, check stations reported 8,205 hunter stops with a total of 274 elk, 95 mule deer and 421 white-tailed deer, which is a significant increase from last year's numbers.
10 Smallest Towns in Montana Ranked By Size
People come from all around the country to vacation and live in Montana. Questions come to Montanans about cars, internet, horses, and even paved streets. With a population density around seven per square mile people can visit some the smallest places in our state without even knowing it. Some places are sometimes kept so secret that they still subscribe to satellite internet and only the toughest and most compact plows can clear a way for you to visit them.
Early risers catch glimpse of meteor over Montana
Early risers Thursday morning may have caught a glimpse of a spectacular fireball seen from Missoula to north of Calgary at 6:26 a.m. The meteor produced what many on Facebook described as an “explosion in the sky” as it traveled from the southwest to the northeast, resulting in dozens of reported sightings. According to Bill Cooke, lead of NASA's Meteoroid Environments Office (MEO), the meteor was first detected by NASA 52 miles above Ford, a small community in Beaverhead County, moving almost due north at 47,000 miles per hour. The meteor traveled 75 miles through the upper atmosphere before breaking apart 47...
Double-checking Montana’s 2022 election
A new slate of lawmakers are already preparing to take office. But for state and local election officials, the midterm is not yet over — or official. The Missoula County Election Center echoed with the names of western district congressional candidates Thursday. Election workers chanting “Monica,” “Ryan” or “Lamb” leafed through stacks of ballots in their laps, some sporting rubber tips on their index fingers. Others hunched over spreadsheets, logging a hashmark at every call of a name. With each fifth hashmark, another voice would ring out, “tally.”
Bobcats win Red Cross Cat-Griz Blood Battle
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Montana State Bobcats won the annual Red Cross Cat-Griz Blood Battle by donating 164 units, while the Montana Grizzlies donated 100 units. The Red Cross has partnered with the universities for over 20 years, bringing in life-saving blood for those who depend on it. The...
Here’s The Top 4 Reasons Why Tonight’s A Huge Night In Montana.
"Twas the night before Thanksgiving, and all through the state people were drinking and staying out late." Yep, the night before Thanksgiving is a big deal here in Montana, in fact, all across the nation folks come home for the Holidays and decide to go out the night before the big feast and connect with friends both old and new.
Billings nursing home forced to relocate dementia patients
Monday evening, Aarberge was moved to the Billings Clinic Psychiatric center due to staffing shortages and low Medicaid reimbursement rates set by the state according to employees at Parkview.
How I Combat Loneliness in Montana When the Holidays Roll Around
It’s my first Thanksgiving and Christmas in Montana, and I’m missing my family pretty badly. I always remember to be grateful for my amazing opportunity I have here in Montana. But this year my spouse and I aren't traveling back home for the holidays. It's a dark, gloomy feeling that's looming over my head. And I just want to be honest with you about my life.
4 Great Seafood Places in Montana
If you live in Montana or you wish to travel there, here is a list of four amazing seafood spots in Montana that you should definitely visit if you want to see what great seafood should really taste like.
2 Montana nonprofits get biggest donations ever
Bozeman, Mont — Two Montana nonprofits got their biggest donations ever in an effort to curb homelessness. The Bezos Day 1 Family Fund makes annual awards to organizations working on the frontlines of homelessness and affordable housing. “We hope to use half of it towards building out a specific...
Out With The Old Montana, In With The New?
Being born and raised in Montana, I don't have to tell you than since the pandemic, things have been changing around Big Sky Country, and not really for the better. What caught my eye today was this article shared on Facebook by my friend, Katie. It's basically an opinion piece on what's happening on Big Mountain Road near Whitefish. The guy is obviously pissed and he does throw around a lot of stereo-types. Thing is, he's not wrong.
