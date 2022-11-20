Dice shooting: Mississippi man fatally shot, 6 others wounded over game

YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. — One man was fatally shot and six other people were wounded after gunfire broke out during a dice game Saturday, authorities said.

According to Yazoo County Sheriff Jake Sheriff, deputies responded after receiving a call at about 12:41 a.m. CST, WJTV reported. The dice game was being played in front of a bonfire Wells Place Farm, according to WLBT-TV.

Medical Examiner Ricky Shivers told WJTV that Christopher Turnage, 27, of Yazoo County, was shot and flown to the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson. He later died from his injuries, according to the television station.

Also shot was Amanda Gatlin, 41, of Hinds County, who was in critical condition after suffering a wound to the head; Latasha Washington, 44, was shot in the left hip; Jabarious Smith, 23, of Humphreys County, was shot in the left arm; Latasha Gordon, 38, of Yazoo County, was shot in the left hand; Billy Barton was shot in the left shoulder; and Cornelius Scott, 35, of Mound Bayou, was shot in the left side.

No arrests have been made and there are no suspects, Sheriff said. An investigation is ongoing.

©2022 Cox Media Group