For more than two decades, furnishings retailer Weekends Only Furniture & Mattress drew customers in droves with its unusual business model—only opening on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. But now the St. Louis-based retailer will close its doors for good. Weekends Only—which operates five stores in the St. Louis metro, along with two in Indianapolis and one in Springfield, Missouri—announced its plans to shut down following the planned retirement of owner Tom Phillips, as well as the recent departure of CEO Lane Hamm. Hamm now serves as CEO of Phoenix-based AZ MedQuip, a home medical equipment company. Liquidation of all eight stores is...

