Missouri State

Kenny
3d ago

Take in to consideration that these jobs are more about socialization for these individuals than employment, per se. Even paying them as little as minimum wage would cost them their benefits. We are not talking about folks that could just run out and get another job. Most of the folks would have no other option but to sit at home and stare at their caregivers

One more Opinion
2d ago

Sheltered workshops make it possible for people with disabilities to have a job and socialize while keeping their Medicaid & SSA benefits. They are able to contribute to their community. If forced to pay minimum wage, a sheltered workshop would not be able to stay in business. Most people working at the workshops aren't able to complete tasks at the rate of people without disabilities. If they were, they would be working in the community.

Marcy Smith
2d ago

Disabled people are only allowed to make a certain amount over their disability check amount. My brother worked for 20 years and sometimes only made $20 a week, but he loved it.

