Busta Rhymes, who recently wrapped up a tour with Wu-Tang Clan and Nas, is in a period of reflection. During a recent conversation with Billboard, the “Put Your Hands Where My Eyes Could See” rapper spoke on his recent achievements, including a new EP and his vastly under-celebrated visual body of work. With constant comparisons to Missy Elliott—who received her long overdue MTV Video Vanguard Award in 2019—Busta expressed, “That’s my twin sister. I love her on undescribable [sic] levels. She has been moving out here in such a phenomenally iconic way. She just got her star on the Hollywood Walk...

12 MINUTES AGO