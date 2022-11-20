Read full article on original website
Related
Look: Patrick Mahomes' Wife Not Happy Sunday Night
Don't get in between a pregnant woman and her food. The Kansas City Chiefs are taking on the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday Night Football this evening. In anticipation of the game, Brittany Mahomes, who is currently pregnant with her and Patrick's second child, decided to order some pizza. "I...
Deion Sanders’ 2nd Divorce Continues to Haunt the Hall of Fame NFL Player Nearly a Decade Later
Deion Sanders and Pilar Biggers have been apart for over nearly a decade, but that hasn't stopped the divorce from haunting the Hall of Fame NFL player.
NFL World Furious With Referee Decision In Cowboys Game
The Dallas Cowboys thumped the Minnesota Vikings, 40-3, on Sunday afternoon. But Cowboys fans - and the rest of the NFL world - were pretty furious with a referee decision late in the first half on Sunday afternoon. With the Cowboys leading the Vikings, 20-3, with less than a minute...
Cowboys Fans Not Happy With Tony Romo On Sunday
Dallas Cowboys fans are currently enjoying their blowout over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday afternoon. The Cowboys are thrashing the Vikings, 37-3, on the road on Sunday. Cowboys fans are not loving one in-game prediction from Tony Romo, though. The former Cowboys quarterback turned CBS broadcaster believes that both offensive...
‘I Moved On From That’: Tom Brady Jabs Gisele Bündchen By Revealing NFL Retirement Is Off The Table After Supermodel Hires Divorce Lawyer
Tom Brady has given up all hope of reconciling his marriage to Gisele Bündchen and has been putting all of his energy into football, RadarOnline.com has learned. Brady, 45, dished about his plans on the latest episode of his podcast, “Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray.” The NFL quarterback talked about his rough season with the Buccaneers and how he has no plans to step off the field after the season. Brady said that the locker room isn’t the happiest place given the team’s record so far this season. Brady said, “I don't think you're flying...
Look: NFL World Reacts To Bengals, Steelers Ejection
The finish to the Bengals at Steelers game featured a controversial ejection. Pittsburgh attempted to get an onside kick late in the fourth quarter, but Cincinnati recovered the football. During the recovery, George Pickens delivered a hit on Tyler Boyd. Pickens was ejected for the play. Should he have been...
NFL World Reacts To Aaron Rodgers Trade Suggestion
As it becomes more and more likely that Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers are heading towards a divorce, a few analysts are starting to wonder which teams might be interested in bringing him on for a trade. One suggestion has been stirring a debate since Friday. On Friday's...
Gisele Spotted With New Man Following Tom Brady Divorce
Supermodel Gisele Bündchen was spotted with a new man over the weekend for the first time since her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady last month.
NFL Coach Admits He's Considering Quarterback Change
We've already seen a couple of notable starting quarterback changes in the NFL this season, including in Washington, where Taylor Heinicke has supplanted Carson Wentz. Another change could be coming. On Monday, Texans head coach Lovie Smith admitted that the door is open for starting quarterback Davis Mills to be...
NFL World Reacts To Troy Aikman's Furious Rant
The Arizona Cardinals had a game to forget on Monday night. They got absolutely embarrassed by the San Francisco 49ers, 38-10, and are now 4-7 overall. A big moment came late in the game, even though Arizona was trailing 31-10 at the time. 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo hit tight end George Kittle on a short out route and he still took it the distance.
Legendary actor Henry Winkler explains why he calls Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes a hero
Patrick Mahomes invited Henry Winkler to SoFi Stadium for Sunday’s Chiefs-Chargers game. The acting legend is very excited about possibly meeting the Kansas City quarterback.
Patrick Mahomes essentially gives Kansas City Chiefs AFC West title with comeback win
Patrick Mahomes has the “it” factor. Patrick Mahomes has always had the “it” factor. The Kansas City Chiefs star showed
Report: Sean Payton Interested In Two Potential NFL Job Openings
Former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton hinted earlier this season that he wanted to return to the sideline someday. It's looking like that day might come quite soon. A report from ESPN's Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano indicated that Payton has his eye on a pair of NFL teams who might be ...
Cowboys’ Jerry Jones sends message to Giants, Eagles with bold prediction
Will the Dallas Cowboys prevail despite NFC East competition?. Jerry Jones sure thinks so. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. After the 40-3 pummeling of the Minnesota Vikings, the Cowboys owner was asked if his team is a Super Bowl contender. Here’s what he said, via ESPN:
Patrick Mahomes threw one of the coolest passes of his career and NFL fans were in awe
Patrick Mahomes has already made a ton of memorable throws during his still young NFL career, throws that have had NFL fans in awe of his ridiculous abilities. He can just make the impossible look really easy. Well, Mahomes did it again Sunday night against the Los Angeles Chargers when...
NFL Coach Is Reportedly Getting Closer To Firing
An NFL head coach moved closer to getting fired on Sunday afternoon. The Broncos lost to the struggling Raiders on Sunday, as Denver fell to 3-7 on the regular season. Is Nathaniel Hackett's time coming to an end in Denver?. Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio believes Hackett is at least...
Brittany Mahomes Fired Up After Kansas City Chiefs Game-Winning Drive
Like the rest of Chiefs Nation, Brittany Mahomes watched as her husband Patrick and his favorite tight end won on... The post Brittany Mahomes Fired Up After Kansas City Chiefs Game-Winning Drive appeared first on Outsider.
Jerry Jones says it’s time for Dallas Cowboys to have a visit with WR Odell Beckham Jr.
The Cowboys have no concerns about receiver Odell Beckham Jr.’s character or fit in the locker room.
Kyle Shanahan, Kliff Kingsbury Make Opinion On Mexico City Clear
Mexico City hosted an NFL game for the first time in three years when the San Francisco 49ers defeated the Arizona Cardinals on Monday Night Football. After the game (h/t Pro Football Talk), head coaches Kyle Shanahan and Kliff Kingsbury each praised the Estadio Azteca crowd for creating a memorable experience.
Cardinals fire coach Sean Kugler following Mexico City incident
The Arizona Cardinals have fired offensive line coach/running game coordinator Sean Kugler. Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury told The Arizona Republic’s Bob McManaman that they let go Kugler following an incident that occurred Sunday night in Mexico City. “We relieved him of his duties, and he was sent home...
FanSided
297K+
Followers
572K+
Post
151M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0