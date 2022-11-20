Thousands Join To ‘Light Up Main Street’ In Santa Clarita

Thousands of residents braced the cold Saturday night and took to the streets of Downtown Newhall to take part in the festivities of “Light Up Main Street.”

Mayor Laurene Weste, joined by other city council members, flipped the switch to light up Main Street as well as the 25-foot Christmas tree in front of the Old Town Newhall Library.

Despite the cold kids could be seen playing in snow, crafting, and meeting Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus in the streets of Newhall.

A ferris wheel and slide attracted guests of all ages and the night was marked by performances from a variety of local groups.

Families pose with Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus. Andrew Menjivar/KHTS

Crowds walk up and down Main Street. Andrew Menjivar/KHTS

Children play and enjoy festive activities. Andrew Menjivar/KHTS

Each year Main Street is closed all day Saturday to allow for setting up and for small business vendors to set-up their booths, encouraging guests to get a start of their holiday shopping.

After a virtual event in 2020 and a more restricted version in 2021, this year’s Light Up Main Street attracted thousands looking to bring back holiday cheer.

