Accident occurred during recent blizzard in Sheldon NY. The Wyoming County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a one vehicle accident on Armburst Rd. in the Town of Sheldon on November 18th, 2022. It was further reported the driver 74 year old Nicholas Perry Sr. was missing. The accident was believed to occur around 6PM and The Sheriff’s Office was called around 8PM after family could not located Nicholas Perry. This occurred at the height of last weeks snow storm. Officers and Emergency Services with the assistance of Sheldon, Strykersville and North Java Fire Departments conducted a search of the area for several hours in extreme weather conditions. A Genesee County Sheriff’s Office K-9 unit also assisted that evening. The search was called off around 12:30 AM that evening. For the next couple days Deputies, Sheldon Town Highway and Wyoming County Highway searched the snow banks and ditches in the area. Emergency Services flew their drone when ever weather permitted. Finally on Tuesday November 22nd 2022 the State Police Aviation Unit was able to get a helicopter airborne and assist in the search. ( The helicopter was not available sooner due to high winds) Around noon State Police Aviation located a body several hundred yards from the scene of the accident site in a field covered with snow. Wyoming County Sheriff’s Deputies and New York State Troopers confirmed the deceased as Nicholas Perry Sr. age 74 from Armburst Rd. in Strykersville and Wyoming County Coroner Williams responded to the scene. An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death.
Unknown burglars caused nearly $3k in damages to Elk County building
ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are searching for people they were told broke into a detached building on someone’s property and caused extensive damages in Spring Creek Township. The reported incident occurred sometime between Friday, Nov. 18, at 4 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 19, at 6 a.m., according to state police. Unknown suspects […]
Allegany County first responders aid Erie County during blizzard of 2022
Allegany County stepped up as Erie County had snow dumped on it – 80 inches in spots. Shaun Taylor of Allentown, the Allegany County Deputy County Fire Coordinator, confirmed today that seven volunteer fire departments sent resources to the Buffalo area. Taylor said personnel and equipment responded from Allentown, Bolivar, Richburg, Clarksville, Wellsville, Friendship and Willing.
Hornell Police find wanted man in remote Alfred NY cabin
From Captain Michael Sexsmith of the Hornell Police Department. Acting on a tip to the possible whereabouts of wanted person James W.L. Burgess, Hornell Police and Alfred Police searched a property on Green Rd. in the Town of Alfred. Officers located Mr. Burgess in a cabin on this property and he was taken into custody without incident.
Man accused of trying to rob Cattaraugus County post office
He's scheduled to be back in court on Wednesday.
Wellsville bowling alley is up for sale, at nearly $1 million dollars
Will the landmark entertainment venue sell for one million ?. The bowling alley, bowling leagues, and the food have been a common part of life in Wellsville for over forty years. You may have been in a league that met weekly or were a young kid who attended regular birthday parties at the bowling alley. Early memories of bowling in your socks, Colleen Dixon at the lunch counter, and some great parties linger for many.
Alfred Town Talk: Northland Power, Alfred Police Department, Budget
Representing Northland Power, the company that proposes a 100 MW solar project on McAndrews Road, Anne Walling came before the town board requesting support for a 50-foot setback on a section of the project adjacent to Hess Road. The town solar law requires a 100-foot setback from property lines. She pointed out that here is no residential housing in the area. The absentee owners have not responded to written attempts to contact them. The board asked Northland Power for a copy of their correspondence so that a decision could be made at the next board meeting.
Wellsville area police reports
All those arrested are considered innocent until proven guilty. A Wellsville man remains in the Allegany County Jail on multiple felony counts. Amity-based state police say they arrested Colby D. Klesa, 39, of Wellsville. He was taken into custody at 11:12 a.m. Saturday and charged with second degree strangulation, a class D felony and third-degree criminal mischief, a class E felony. Troopers said the charges stem from a domestic dispute at 9:16 a.m. Saturday in the Town of Wellsville. The Allegany County Sheriff’s Office says Klesa remains an inmate in the county jail on $10,000 cash bail. Further court action is pending.
Two-car accident slows traffic near Arnot Mall
HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) — A busy Saturday around the Arnor Mall was backed up after a vehicle accident on Chambers Road caused delays. Sometime after 1 p.m. two vehicles collided at the intersection of Chambers Road and an entranceway into the mall’s parking lot area, in front of the Speedway gas station. A four-door SUV […]
Olean Police asking for help locating teen
OLEAN, N.Y. — The Olean Police Department is searching for a runaway teen. Officers say 16-year-old Aubrey Purdy is refusing to come home since Nov. 11 and is being helped by others to stay on the run. She's believed to be in Olean or Bradford. If you have any...
Allegany County EMS update highlighted by request for comprehensive study
The public are invited to submit questions until December 16. Belmont, N.Y. – Allegany County has progressed several EMS initiatives in 2022 including the formation of an EMS Advisory Board, securing an EMS Medical Director, and initializing Paramedic training to begin in January 2023. Recently, the County began exploring whether or not it should create or purchase a county- wide Certificate of Need. The County is seeking proposals for the completion of a comprehensive emergency medical services study to assist in determining its future role in coordinating services with volunteer EMS agencies and how to best utilize County resources towards those objectives. The requested study will provide an evaluation and analysis of existing EMS operations within the County and make recommendations for long-term success, stability, and improved efficiency and safety for both EMS services and the public.
Gov. Hochul requests federal emergency declaration as "historic storm" continues
NEW YORK STATE (WRGB) — Gov. Kathy Hochul is submitting a request to President Biden for a federal Emergency Declaration for Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Erie, Genesee, Jefferson, Lewis, Niagara, Oneida, Oswego, St. Lawrence, and Wyoming Counties, as snow continues to fall at an average of two to three inches per hour, with some locations seeing peaks as high as six inches per hour.
House in ruin following Saturday night Campbell fire
CAMPBELL, N.Y. (WETM) — A Saturday house fire in Campbell resulted in the building being brought to the ground, leaving only a pile of rubble. Reports of the fire came in Saturday evening around 7 p.m. of a structure fire in the Town of Campbell at the intersection of state Route 415 and state Route […]
Jones Memorial Hospital announces a $50,000 pledge from Community Bank
Updates on construction and the ongoing ‘Captial Campaign’. Representatives of Community Bank stopped by Jones Memorial recently to deliver the first part of the bank’s $50,000 pledge to the hospital Capital Campaign. Standing in the newly renovated surgical waiting area for the check passing are, left, Jones Foundation Coordinator Jodi Pearson, Jones CEO Jim Helms, Capital Campaign Committee member Jack Emrick, Community Bank representatives Gina Elliott, branch manager at the Highland Ave office in Wellsville; Julie Hall, Vice President & Senior District Manager; and Bessie Davidson, branch manager of the Main Street office in Wellsville.
Two young children released from hospital after vehicle hits horse and buggy
BENTON, N.Y. (WETM) – Two young children have been released from the hospital after they and their parents were thrown from a buggy in a crash over the weekend. The Yates County Sheriff’s Office said it responded to a report of a crash between a vehicle and a horse and buggy in the Town of […]
Emergency Declaration Approved for Counties Hit Hard by Snowstorm
President Biden has approved an Emergency Declaration for eleven counties in Western, Central, and Northern New York that were hit hard by the Lake Effect snow. The list includes Genesee and Wyoming counties and the counties to the west and south, as well as the counties near eastern Lake Ontario.
Great House, great new price in Hornell NY
GREAT NEW PRICE! House in Hornell NY. This home offers 4 spacious bedrooms with closets in each bedroom, and 1.5 bathrooms. The home has oak hardwood floors throughout, oak trim and solid oak interior doors, as well as nice hardwood built-in cabinets. The walk-in attic is large enough to be finished off to create extra livable space. All kitchen appliances stay.
Missing: State police attempt to locate man in Allegany County
ANGELICA, N.Y. — An 85-year-old man has gone missing Friday in Allegany County. Thomas Robinson, 85, is a missing vulnerable adult with dementia who might also be in need of medical attention, according to New York State Police. No photo of Robinson was immediately available. Robinson was driving a...
Naples house declared ‘total loss’ after fire
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Deputies with the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office were called to a residential fire in Naples early Saturday morning on County Road 33. Fire personnel were unable to save the house from being a total loss, deputies said. According to deputies, John Lanel, 55, is the single occupant of the house and […]
