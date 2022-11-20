Accident occurred during recent blizzard in Sheldon NY. The Wyoming County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a one vehicle accident on Armburst Rd. in the Town of Sheldon on November 18th, 2022. It was further reported the driver 74 year old Nicholas Perry Sr. was missing. The accident was believed to occur around 6PM and The Sheriff’s Office was called around 8PM after family could not located Nicholas Perry. This occurred at the height of last weeks snow storm. Officers and Emergency Services with the assistance of Sheldon, Strykersville and North Java Fire Departments conducted a search of the area for several hours in extreme weather conditions. A Genesee County Sheriff’s Office K-9 unit also assisted that evening. The search was called off around 12:30 AM that evening. For the next couple days Deputies, Sheldon Town Highway and Wyoming County Highway searched the snow banks and ditches in the area. Emergency Services flew their drone when ever weather permitted. Finally on Tuesday November 22nd 2022 the State Police Aviation Unit was able to get a helicopter airborne and assist in the search. ( The helicopter was not available sooner due to high winds) Around noon State Police Aviation located a body several hundred yards from the scene of the accident site in a field covered with snow. Wyoming County Sheriff’s Deputies and New York State Troopers confirmed the deceased as Nicholas Perry Sr. age 74 from Armburst Rd. in Strykersville and Wyoming County Coroner Williams responded to the scene. An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death.

WYOMING COUNTY, NY ・ 6 HOURS AGO