wbrc.com
Police searching for suspects after 150 Summit Apartments attempted robbery, shooting
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is investigating an attempted robbery that occurred on Sunday, Nov. 20. Police say around 10:40 p.m., Birmingham 911 received multiple calls that a person had been shot in the 100 block of Summit Place at 150 Summit Apartments. Upon arrival, officers encountered...
Man sought in weekend shooting death of brother at family’s Birmingham apartment
Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating a 31-year-old man wanted in the shooting death of his brother. Devin Renard Patterson Jr. is charged with murder in the Saturday-night slaying of 27-year-old Zevin Lenard Patterson. The shooting happened at 9:55 p.m. Saturday inside an apartment at Don...
Suspect, 20, indicted in May slaying of 45-year-old Birmingham woman
A 20-year-old man has been indicted in the shooting death of a Birmingham woman who was found unresponsive after her vehicle crashed into a stop sign. A Jefferson County grand jury issued the capital murder indictment against Stephone Danie Byrd on Oct. 20, according to newly released court records. He is charged in the slaying of 45-year-old Teresa Denise Coleman.
wbrc.com
UAB Police report several car break-ins on campus
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UAB wants to make you aware of some recent car break-ins that happened on campus. Campus security is also offering tips to keep you safe both on and off campus. UAB said the campus continues to see low rates of on-campus crime, but there was a...
sylacauganews.com
Sylacauga Police searching for woman wanted on alleged property theft
SYLACAUGA, Ala. – The Sylacauga Police Department (SPD) is seeking the public’s help finding an at-large woman with a warrant out for her arrest. Alesia Key Howard, 60, is wanted for Property of Theft in the first degree. If you have any information on the whereabouts of Howard,...
wvtm13.com
Shot fired at Gardendale pawn shop during robbery attempt
GARDENDALE, Ala. — Police are investigating an attempted robbery at a Gardendale pawn shop Monday after the owner said he fired a shot at the suspect. Police say the owner of Steven's Pawn and Jewelry reported that a man came into his store on Fieldstown Road just before noon demanding money.
wvtm13.com
Suspects captured after reported robbery and chase from Bessemer
BESSEMER, Ala. — Two suspects are in custody following a reported robbery and chase Tuesday. The Bessemer Police Department said a business in the 700 block of Academy Drive was robbed at about 11:30 a.m. The police department said a gun was used in the crime, but no shots...
wvtm13.com
Hoover man arrested after hitting officer with stolen vehicle
TRUSSVILLE, Ala. — Police say a Hoover man suspected of stealing a vehicle hit a police officer during a chase. Authorities said Levi Bowman, 23, stole a vehicle from a home in the 6100 block of Clubhouse Way in Trussville Monday morning. According to the police report, the vehicle...
wvtm13.com
Several apartments damaged in overnight fire in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — One person had to get medical treatment when a fire broke out at a Birmingham apartment complex in the early morning hours of Tuesday. Birmingham Fire and Rescue crews said heavy fire and smoke were showing when they arrived just before 3 a.m. at the Adona Apartments located at 1400 Aspen Run.
wbrc.com
B’ham Police investigating after Amazon delivery van robbed, stolen
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police Department detectives are conducting a robbery investigation. Detectives are asking for the public’s help to identify the suspect. Police say on Sunday, Nov. 20, an Amazon delivery van was robbed in the 1600 Block of 6th Street North. The suspect was armed with...
wvtm13.com
Pell City hit-and-run victim was a Waffle House legend
PELL CITY, Ala. — Rebekah Poe was an institution at Pell City's Waffle House. Having worked there for three decades, her name now graces a restaurant window, flanked by two angels. "A loss of life is tragic in any circumstance. But this family was special to Pell City," Pell...
Calera PD Chief speaks after officer hurt during Monday morning police chase
VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WIAT) — A police officer was hospitalized and two people arrested after a high-speed police chase early Monday morning along I-65 South. The chase started in Vestavia Hills and ended in the Jemison area in Chilton County at around 3:30 a.m. Multiple law enforcement agencies responded, including the Calera Police Department, and […]
UPDATE: Coroner identifies suspected hit-and-run victim
From The Tribune staff reports FAIRFIELD — The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim in a suspected hit-and-run on Saturday, Nov. 19, around 1:45 a.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Anthony Thomas Hudson was a pedestrian struck by a motor vehicle that fled the scene after the collision. Related Story: JeffCo […]
Suspects sought, community mourns victim of Pell City hit-and-run
PELL CITY, Ala. (WIAT) — A pedestrian was struck and killed during a hit-and-run in Pell City Sunday. According to Pell City Police, the victim was run over after confronting two suspects regarding broken vehicles at a home on Skyline Trail. On Monday, chief Clay Morris identified the victim as Rebekah Poe, 48, of Pell […]
wvtm13.com
Car hits and kills man walking on Alabama street
MORRIS, Ala. — A pedestrian was hit and killed by a car in the Morris area. 58-year-old Mark Randall Bradford was walking in the area of the 8400 block of Highway 31 in Morris, Alabama at around 7 p.m. on Tuesday when a motor vehicle hit and killed him. The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene until Jefferson County deputies arrived to begin the investigation. No word if any charges are being considered.
Authorities have released the name of a man shot to death during a family argument in a Birmingham apartment. Birmingham police identified the victim as Zevin Lenard Patterson. He was 27. The shooting happened at 9:55 p.m. Saturday inside an apartment at Don l. West Manor in the 200 block...
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 24-year-old Birmingham man was struck and killed by a vehicle over the weekend. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Anthony Thomas Hudson was struck by a vehicle on the 6500 block of Aaron Aronov Drive in Fairfield. Hudson was pronounced dead at 1:45 a.m. at the scene of the […]
wvtm13.com
PELL CITY, Ala. — Police are searching for suspects who ran down and killed a person and kept going Sunday night in Pell City. When police responded to a call about a hit-and-run near Skyline Trail, they discovered that a person had been hit and killed. They were told...
wbrc.com
Idle cars proving to be a target for would be thieves
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Car theft is up 12% in Birmingham this year, with over a thousand cars stolen in 2022 already. Unfortunately, officers say some of you are making it easier for would be thieves. It seems easy enough, but by simply removing your keys from the vehicle, you...
