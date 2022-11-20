ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ja'Marr Chase is inactive for Bengals matchup vs. Steelers

By Charlie Goldsmith, Cincinnati Enquirer
 3 days ago

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase is inactive for Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers due to his hip injury.

Chase still hasn't practiced since his last game, Oct. 23 against the Atlanta Falcons. The Bengals did not put Chase on the injured reserve list so that he could return as soon as he's ready, but Bengals head coach Zac Taylor hasn't set a specific timeline for Chase's return.

With Chase out, the Bengals elevated wide receiver Trenton Irwin from the practice squad. In the Bengals' most recent game, two weeks ago against the Carolina Panthers, Irwin, Stanley Morgan Jr., Mike Thomas and Trent Taylor all split reps alongside the starters, Tyler Boyd and Tee Higgins.

In Week 1 against the Steelers, Chase carried the Bengals offense with 129 receiving yards. In the second matchup between these teams this season, Joe Burrow will have to rely more on the other receivers on the roster.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Ja'Marr Chase is inactive for Bengals matchup vs. Steelers

