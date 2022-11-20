RICHMOND, Va. (WHSV) - For many Virginians, gathering with family and friends is the true meaning for Thanksgiving. The Virginia State Police (VSP) issued a press release reminding all drivers and passengers of all ages to buckle up this holiday weekend. Early data show that 54% of those who have died in traffic crashes this year were not wearing a seatbelt or safety restraint.*

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO