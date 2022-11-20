ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Staying safe on the roads ahead of Thanksgiving travel

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Before you hit the road this holiday season, don’t just be thankful, be courteous towards other drivers on the road. Eric Teoh with the Insurance Institute of Highway Safety says that’s the mantra to keep in mind to prevent accidents, particularly with big rigs.
One Pill Can Kill: Safety initiative launched by Virginia AG and First Lady

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ/AG’s Office Release) - Attorney General Jason Miyares has launched a “One Pill Can Kill” public awareness initiative, to “help generate open, honest conversations amongst families about the extreme threat that counterfeit drugs and opioids pose,” according to Miyares. A 30-second TV and...
VSP launches Operation C.A.R.E. for Thanksgiving traffic

RICHMOND, Va. (WHSV) - For many Virginians, gathering with family and friends is the true meaning for Thanksgiving. The Virginia State Police (VSP) issued a press release reminding all drivers and passengers of all ages to buckle up this holiday weekend. Early data show that 54% of those who have died in traffic crashes this year were not wearing a seatbelt or safety restraint.*
Tribes awarded state grants for the first time to conserve Va. forestland

In a mission to gain back lands lost since Capt. John Smith’s first expeditions throughout the Chesapeake Bay in 1608, state and federally recognized Indigenous tribes are tapping into state funds. Last week, two tribes were awarded grants directly from the Virginia Land Conservation Fund (VLCF) to acquire and...
