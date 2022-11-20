Blue Lock is real, and the World Cup just proved as much. This week, all eyes have been locked on FIFA as the embattled organization welcomed its 2022 championship days ago. In a short time, several upsets have taken the soccer fandom by storm, but none were bigger than that this morning. After all, Japan made an impressive comeback to knock out Germany despite the latter's favor with analysts. And of course, the win has the whole world eyeing Blue Lock with awe.

6 HOURS AGO