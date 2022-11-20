Read full article on original website
FOX Sports
World Cup 2022 highlights: Japan stuns Germany 2-1
The 2022 FIFA World Cup continued Wednesday on FS1, as Japan defeated Germany 2-1. Earlier, Morocco and Croatia battled to a 0-0 draw. This is the second straight tournament that Germany has lost its opening game in the World Cup and just the third time ever. Meanwhile, Japan picked up its sixth World Cup win, improving to 6-11-5 (W-L-D) all-time in World Cup matches.
Where To Watch Germany v Japan, FIFA World Cup 2022, Live Stream
Germany face Japan in the second game of the FIFA World Cup on Wednesday and here's where you can watch the game.
Sports World Reacts To What Japan Fans Did At World Cup
Japan shocked the world with their win over Germany at the FIFA World Cup today. But while fans had every reason to go wild at Khalifa International Stadium, what they actually did was even more surprising. Following Japan's historic 2-1 win over Germany, a number of fans stayed behind at...
ComicBook
Japan's World Cup Win Over Germany Has Put Blue Lock on the Map
Blue Lock is real, and the World Cup just proved as much. This week, all eyes have been locked on FIFA as the embattled organization welcomed its 2022 championship days ago. In a short time, several upsets have taken the soccer fandom by storm, but none were bigger than that this morning. After all, Japan made an impressive comeback to knock out Germany despite the latter's favor with analysts. And of course, the win has the whole world eyeing Blue Lock with awe.
Digital Trends
Morocco vs Croatia live stream: watch the World Cup for free
For anyone looking to understand how to watch World Cup 2022 online, there’s a fantastic solution. That fix means you can watch Morocco vs Croatia later today entirely legally and for free, too. With fans of both teams and soccer alike all keen to see what unfolds in this early group stage match, we’ve checked out a few different ways you can watch the big game. Read on while we teach you how to watch the free Morocco vs Croatia live stream.
Digital Trends
USA vs Wales live stream: how to watch the game for free (legally)
With the World Cup now underway, it’s likely you’ve been looking for the best ways to watch World Cup 2022 online without spending a fortune. When it comes to the USA vs Wales match later today, there’s a cheap and entirely legal way of doing so. We’re here to explain all so you know how to watch the USA vs Wales live stream for free when the action starts in a few moments.
Sporting News
How to watch Brazil vs. Serbia in Australia: Time, TV channel, live streams for World Cup 2022 match
Brazil will hope to live up to their lofty expectations in their 2022 World Cup opener against Serbia. Exactly 20 years on from Brazil's last World Cup triumph, the most successful nation in football history will be keen to lift the trophy for a sixth time in Qatar. Serbia are...
2022 FIFA World Cup: Where To Watch: Wales Vs USA
Here is all the information you need about where to watch this evening's Group B clash between Wales and the USA.
France v Australia - Where To Watch, Live Stream, FIFA World Cup 2022 Group D
All the key details as Liverpool's Ibrahima Konate and France take on Australia in Group D in Qatar on Tuesday.
NBC Sports
Top Three Moments From Day 3 of 2022 FIFA World Cup
Day 3 of the 2022 FIFA World Cup continued with end-to-end action. The four-game slate began with Argentina and Saudi Arabia to start Group C – and what a way to begin the day. After Lionel Messi’s penalty in the 10th minute, the next two goals both went to Saudi Arabia. The Green Falcons pulled off a stunning 2-1 upset over a potential champion and now have Wednesday as a public holiday.
BBC
World Cup 2022: Japan's fans clean up stadium after win over Germany
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. The magnitude of their win over Germany could have seen...
Team USA to take on Wales in their opening FIFA World Cup match in Qatar
The FIFA World Cup got underway Sunday and Team USA will launch their campaign against Wales later on Monday. The Middle East's first World Cup has been plagued by international criticism directed at Qatar's human rights record and the working conditions of the migrant labor force who helped build the stadiums. Roxana Saberi reports from Doha.
Pablo Gavi makes World Cup history not seen since Pele 64 years ago with goal for Spain
Spain brought the heat during their 2022 FIFA World Cup opener against Costa Rica, running up the score in a dominant 7-0 victory. Among the Spanish goalscorers was youngster Pablo Gavi, who at just at 18 years old, became the youngest goalscorer at the FIFA World Cup since the legendary Pele, via 433. The iconic Brazilian striker got his first taste of World Cup glory as a 17-year-old all the way back in 1958, more than 64 years prior to the 2022 tournament.
Digital Trends
Argentina vs. Saudi Arabia live stream: Watch the game for free tomorrow
Argentina is facing off against Saudi Arabia in Qatar as part of World Cup 2022. Both teams have put in multiple World Cup appearances without taking home the trophy, and with this being Argentina team captain Lionel Messi’s final World Cup, this is sure to be a contentious match. You have a few different options to watch the World Cup 2022 matches online, so if you’re looking to catch the free Argentina vs. Saudi Arabia live stream tomorrow, here’s what you need to know.
