FOX Sports

World Cup 2022 highlights: Japan stuns Germany 2-1

The 2022 FIFA World Cup continued Wednesday on FS1, as Japan defeated Germany 2-1. Earlier, Morocco and Croatia battled to a 0-0 draw. This is the second straight tournament that Germany has lost its opening game in the World Cup and just the third time ever. Meanwhile, Japan picked up its sixth World Cup win, improving to 6-11-5 (W-L-D) all-time in World Cup matches.
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To What Japan Fans Did At World Cup

Japan shocked the world with their win over Germany at the FIFA World Cup today. But while fans had every reason to go wild at Khalifa International Stadium, what they actually did was even more surprising. Following Japan's historic 2-1 win over Germany, a number of fans stayed behind at...
ComicBook

Japan's World Cup Win Over Germany Has Put Blue Lock on the Map

Blue Lock is real, and the World Cup just proved as much. This week, all eyes have been locked on FIFA as the embattled organization welcomed its 2022 championship days ago. In a short time, several upsets have taken the soccer fandom by storm, but none were bigger than that this morning. After all, Japan made an impressive comeback to knock out Germany despite the latter's favor with analysts. And of course, the win has the whole world eyeing Blue Lock with awe.
Digital Trends

Morocco vs Croatia live stream: watch the World Cup for free

For anyone looking to understand how to watch World Cup 2022 online, there’s a fantastic solution. That fix means you can watch Morocco vs Croatia later today entirely legally and for free, too. With fans of both teams and soccer alike all keen to see what unfolds in this early group stage match, we’ve checked out a few different ways you can watch the big game. Read on while we teach you how to watch the free Morocco vs Croatia live stream.
Digital Trends

USA vs Wales live stream: how to watch the game for free (legally)

With the World Cup now underway, it’s likely you’ve been looking for the best ways to watch World Cup 2022 online without spending a fortune. When it comes to the USA vs Wales match later today, there’s a cheap and entirely legal way of doing so. We’re here to explain all so you know how to watch the USA vs Wales live stream for free when the action starts in a few moments.
NBC Sports

Top Three Moments From Day 3 of 2022 FIFA World Cup

Day 3 of the 2022 FIFA World Cup continued with end-to-end action. The four-game slate began with Argentina and Saudi Arabia to start Group C – and what a way to begin the day. After Lionel Messi’s penalty in the 10th minute, the next two goals both went to Saudi Arabia. The Green Falcons pulled off a stunning 2-1 upset over a potential champion and now have Wednesday as a public holiday.
BBC

World Cup 2022: Japan's fans clean up stadium after win over Germany

Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. The magnitude of their win over Germany could have seen...
CBS News

Team USA to take on Wales in their opening FIFA World Cup match in Qatar

The FIFA World Cup got underway Sunday and Team USA will launch their campaign against Wales later on Monday. The Middle East's first World Cup has been plagued by international criticism directed at Qatar's human rights record and the working conditions of the migrant labor force who helped build the stadiums. Roxana Saberi reports from Doha.
ClutchPoints

Pablo Gavi makes World Cup history not seen since Pele 64 years ago with goal for Spain

Spain brought the heat during their 2022 FIFA World Cup opener against Costa Rica, running up the score in a dominant 7-0 victory. Among the Spanish goalscorers was youngster Pablo Gavi, who at just at 18 years old, became the youngest goalscorer at the FIFA World Cup since the legendary Pele, via 433. The iconic Brazilian striker got his first taste of World Cup glory as a 17-year-old all the way back in 1958, more than 64 years prior to the 2022 tournament.
Digital Trends

Argentina vs. Saudi Arabia live stream: Watch the game for free tomorrow

Argentina is facing off against Saudi Arabia in Qatar as part of World Cup 2022. Both teams have put in multiple World Cup appearances without taking home the trophy, and with this being Argentina team captain Lionel Messi’s final World Cup, this is sure to be a contentious match. You have a few different options to watch the World Cup 2022 matches online, so if you’re looking to catch the free Argentina vs. Saudi Arabia live stream tomorrow, here’s what you need to know.

