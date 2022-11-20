ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos have been together for nearly 3 decades and have 3 children together. Here are 15 photos of their family over the years.

By Pauline Villegas
 3 days ago

Mark Consuelos, Kelly Ripa, and their children at the 26th Annual GLAAD Media Awards on May 9, 2015.

Brad Barket/Getty Images

  • Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos met while filming "All My Children" in 1995 and were married in 1996.
  • The couple share three children, Michael, 25, Lola, 21, and Joaquin, 19.
  • Ripa is open about how her family of five thrives. Here are 15 photos of them over the years.
After eloping in 1996, Consuelos and Ripa welcomed their first-born son, Michael, in 1997. The trio made a public appearance at the "Atlantis: The Lost Empire" premiere in June 2001.
Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa with their son Michael Consuelos on June 6, 2001.

Scott Gries/Getty Images

In 2001, their second child Lola was born. Ripa attended a Halloween party with Michael and Lola in October 2002.
Kelly Ripa with son Michael and daughter Lola at a Halloween party to benefit New York Weill Cornell Medical Center's Big Apple Circus Clown Care Unit.

Evan Agostini/Getty Images

Joaquin, their third and last child was born in 2003. That same year in April, the family of five attended the "A Year with Frog and Toad" Broadway opening.
Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa with their three children at the musical's opening on April 13, 2003.

Robin Platzer/Getty Images

In July 2004, Ripa was joined by Lola and Michael donning matching pink outfits at a charity event in the Hamptons, New York.
Kelly Ripa and her children at the "Super Saturday in the Hamptons" event on July 31, 2004.

Matthew Peyton/Getty Images

Consuelos and Ripa had their two sons Joaquin and Michael in tow at a charity event in Long Island, New York, in July 2005.
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos with sons Joaquin (left) and Michael (right) at the World Famous Designer Garage Sale benefiting the Ovarian Cancer Research Fund on July 30, 2005.

Shane Gritzinger/Getty Images

Ripa and Consuelos took their family to a screening of "Shrek the Third" in New York in May 2007.
Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos, and their children on May 14, 2007.

Sylvain Gaboury/Getty Images

Five years later, in April 2012, Consuelos joined his daughter Lola, and son Joaquin, at a New York Rangers playoff game. The three beamed while watching the big screen at the game.
Mark Consuelos and his children a the New York Rangers playoff game on April 26, 2012.

James Devaney/Getty Images

The following year, Ripa took Lola and her youngest son Joaquin to the 40th Annual Village Halloween parade in New York. The three of them were photographed in their costumes supporting Save Lives New York in October 2013.
Kelly Ripa and her children Lola Consuelos and Joaquin Consuelos at the Halloween parade on October 31, 2013.

Bobby Bank/Getty Images

In June 2014, Ripa and Consuelos took their sons Joaquin and Michael to game three of the 2014 NHL Stanley Cup Finals. The four were joined by NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman.
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos pose with sons Joaquin (left), and Michael (right), at the NHL Stanley Cup Finals.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Six months later, Consuelos and Joaquin attended the "Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb" premiere in New York.
Mark Consuelos with his son Joaquin at the movie premiere on December 11, 2014.

Jim Spellman/Getty Images

In October 2015, Ripa was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Her whole family joined to celebrate with her.
Kelly Ripa was photographed with her family on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on October 12, 2015.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

Michael and Ripa attended the Broadway production of "Kinky Boots" together in January 2018. In 2021, Michael followed in his parent's footsteps and played young Hiram Lodge in "Riverdale," the show Consuelos stars in.
Michael Consuelos (left) and his mother Kelly Ripa (right) pose backstage at the Broadway production of "Kinky Boots" in 2018.

Bruce Glikas/Getty Images

In December 2019, Lola and Ripa posed together at the 13th Annual CNN Heroes Gala. In 2022, Lola released her debut single "Paranoia Silverlining" and began her venture into the music industry.
Kelly Ripa and daughter Lola at the 13th Annual CNN Heroes Gala on December 8, 2019.

Taylor Hill / Getty Images

Source: Billboard

Joaquin began attending the University of Michigan in August 2021, where he's currently studying theatre performance. He's also a member of the university's wrestling team.

Source: MGO Blue

In August 2022, Ripa captioned a photo of her three children on Instagram, "It sure was nice having the chickens back in the nest for a couple of weeks." The talk show host has been candid about her and Consuelos' new lives as "empty nesters"

Source: Insider

Read the original article on Insider

