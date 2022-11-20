Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos have been together for nearly 3 decades and have 3 children together. Here are 15 photos of their family over the years.
By Pauline Villegas
Insider
3 days ago
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos met while filming "All My Children" in 1995 and were married in 1996.
The couple share three children, Michael, 25, Lola, 21, and Joaquin, 19.
Ripa is open about how her family of five thrives. Here are 15 photos of them over the years.
After eloping in 1996, Consuelos and Ripa welcomed their first-born son, Michael, in 1997. The trio made a public appearance at the "Atlantis: The Lost Empire" premiere in June 2001. In 2001, their second child Lola was born. Ripa attended a Halloween party with Michael and Lola in October 2002. Joaquin, their third and last child was born in 2003. That same year in April, the family of five attended the "A Year with Frog and Toad" Broadway opening. In July 2004, Ripa was joined by Lola and Michael donning matching pink outfits at a charity event in the Hamptons, New York. Consuelos and Ripa had their two sons Joaquin and Michael in tow at a charity event in Long Island, New York, in July 2005. Ripa and Consuelos took their family to a screening of "Shrek the Third" in New York in May 2007. Five years later, in April 2012, Consuelos joined his daughter Lola, and son Joaquin, at a New York Rangers playoff game. The three beamed while watching the big screen at the game. The following year, Ripa took Lola and her youngest son Joaquin to the 40th Annual Village Halloween parade in New York. The three of them were photographed in their costumes supporting Save Lives New York in October 2013. In June 2014, Ripa and Consuelos took their sons Joaquin and Michael to game three of the 2014 NHL Stanley Cup Finals. The four were joined by NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman. Six months later, Consuelos and Joaquin attended the "Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb" premiere in New York. In October 2015, Ripa was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Her whole family joined to celebrate with her. Michael and Ripa attended the Broadway production of "Kinky Boots" together in January 2018. In 2021, Michael followed in his parent's footsteps and played young Hiram Lodge in "Riverdale," the show Consuelos stars in. In December 2019, Lola and Ripa posed together at the 13th Annual CNN Heroes Gala. In 2022, Lola released her debut single "Paranoia Silverlining" and began her venture into the music industry.
In August 2022, Ripa captioned a photo of her three children on Instagram, "It sure was nice having the chickens back in the nest for a couple of weeks." The talk show host has been candid about her and Consuelos' new lives as "empty nesters"
