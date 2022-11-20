ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eater

Where to Eat at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (ABIA)

The still small but mighty Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (ABIA) really aims to embody the city it serves without seeming inauthentic. The terminal smells like barbecue, the walls are full of local artwork, and, often, there’s some twangy singer-songwriter strumming a guitar for departing and arriving travelers. And even better: there are plentiful local restaurants and shops.
AUSTIN, TX
What Now Austin

Jets Pizza to Open New Austin Location

“Jet’s offers more than famous Detroit-style pizzas, like hand-tossed round, thin-crust, and NY Style pizzas, fresh salads, breads, and desserts. One thing that will never change is their commitment to quality ingredients.”
AUSTIN, TX
cw39.com

How much snow does Texas usually get?

AUSTIN (KXAN) — With the potential for significant snow in the forecast for parts of the Texas Panhandle later this week, you might be wondering — how much snow does the Lone Star state typically get … if any?. Annual snowfall averages. As one could guess, the...
TEXAS STATE
KVUE

Austin metro area has most expensive cities for homeownership, report says

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown area has the most expensive cities for homeowners in Texas, according to data from Zillow and wire service Stacker. Zillow ranked the cities with the most expensive homes across the Lone Star State. According to the data reported, an average home in Texas is valued at $315,000. However, there were many homes that priced over $1 million.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Three new Southwest Austin businesses to check out

Radix House Coffee Shop opened a new location in South Austin. Pictured is the Westgate Lanes location. (Courtesy Radix House Coffee Shop) 1. American Technology Network Corp. opened its second Texas retail location at 2901 S. Capital of Texas Hwy., Austin, in the Barton Creek Square Mall on Oct. 10. ATN Corp. manufactures night vision and thermal Smart Optics products. Products available online and in stores include rifle scopes, binoculars and rangefinders as well as thermal imaging scopes and binoculars. Other night vision products and accessories are available for purchase as well. 737-931-1408. www.atncorp.com.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Austin firefighters show how NOT to fry your Thanksgiving turkey

AUSTIN, Texas - With Thanksgiving just days away, the Austin Fire Department is reminding everyone how NOT to fry a turkey. Firefighters say there are 5 important turkey frying safety tips to keep in mind this Thanksgiving:. Too much oil in the fryer pot: An overfilled pot leads to spillover...
AUSTIN, TX
luxury-houses.net

Villa Del Lago, An Uniquely Magnificent Estate Sit on A Hillside Hollow with Captivating Views in Austin Texas Come Back on The Market for $35 Million

12400 Cedar Street, Austin, Texas is an uniquely magnificent estate situated on 21+ hillside acres of prime south shore lakefront property boasting unobstructed and panoramic elevated views of Lake Travis. This Home in Austin offers 6 bedrooms and 13 bathrooms with over 15,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 12400 Cedar Street, please contact Gary Dolch (Phone: 512-656-5627) & Michelle Dolch (Phone: 512-663-3554) at Compass RE Texas, LLC for full support and perfect service.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Vehicle hits pedestrian in North Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - Austin-Travis County EMS says one person was critically injured in an auto-pedestrian collision in North Austin. Officials say a vehicle hit an adult in the 1800 block of Mearns Meadow Boulevard around 11:35 a.m. on Nov. 22. CPR was in progress before the patient was transported to...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Tower lighting holiday celebration in Mueller neighborhood

AUSTIN, Texas - A fan-favorite tradition is returning this year for an in-person event to help ring in the holidays. The Mueller neighborhood is hosting an event for the lighting of the former airport's iconic air traffic control tower on Tuesday, November 29 starting at 5:30 p.m. This will be...
AUSTIN, TX

