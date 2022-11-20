Read full article on original website
Austin is Giving Residents $1,000 a Month in Guaranteed IncomeTom HandyAustin, TX
Surprising 5.4 Earthquake Rattles West TexasLarry LeaseTexas State
A Texas Attorney is Charged With Serving His Wife Abortion Pills in Her Waterjustpene50Austin, TX
Costco Announces New Store in Kyle, TexasBryan DijkhuizenKyle, TX
Were workers exploited constructing Tesla's factory in Austin?Ash JurbergAustin, TX
Eater
Where to Eat at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (ABIA)
The still small but mighty Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (ABIA) really aims to embody the city it serves without seeming inauthentic. The terminal smells like barbecue, the walls are full of local artwork, and, often, there’s some twangy singer-songwriter strumming a guitar for departing and arriving travelers. And even better: there are plentiful local restaurants and shops.
Costco could put delivery warehouse in Cedar Park
Costco Wholesale Corp. appears to be planning a warehouse in Cedar Park to support its burgeoning delivery business.
Austin’s Thanksgiving forecast: Timing of rain
A strong storm will bring significant rain to parts of Central Texas Thanksgiving Day into Friday.
Jets Pizza to Open New Austin Location
“Jet’s offers more than famous Detroit-style pizzas, like hand-tossed round, thin-crust, and NY Style pizzas, fresh salads, breads, and desserts. One thing that will never change is their commitment to quality ingredients.”
cw39.com
How much snow does Texas usually get?
AUSTIN (KXAN) — With the potential for significant snow in the forecast for parts of the Texas Panhandle later this week, you might be wondering — how much snow does the Lone Star state typically get … if any?. Annual snowfall averages. As one could guess, the...
Austin rent for one-bedroom apartments increased by 13.5% in one year, study says
AUSTIN, Texas — A new report has found that although the housing market is starting to cool off in Austin, the cost of rent for one-bedroom apartments are still increasing. In Zumper's newly released National Rent Report, they found that the city of Austin is ranked No. 21 out of 100 cities nationwide with the most expensive rent for residents.
Austin metro area has most expensive cities for homeownership, report says
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown area has the most expensive cities for homeowners in Texas, according to data from Zillow and wire service Stacker. Zillow ranked the cities with the most expensive homes across the Lone Star State. According to the data reported, an average home in Texas is valued at $315,000. However, there were many homes that priced over $1 million.
Three new Southwest Austin businesses to check out
Radix House Coffee Shop opened a new location in South Austin. Pictured is the Westgate Lanes location. (Courtesy Radix House Coffee Shop) 1. American Technology Network Corp. opened its second Texas retail location at 2901 S. Capital of Texas Hwy., Austin, in the Barton Creek Square Mall on Oct. 10. ATN Corp. manufactures night vision and thermal Smart Optics products. Products available online and in stores include rifle scopes, binoculars and rangefinders as well as thermal imaging scopes and binoculars. Other night vision products and accessories are available for purchase as well. 737-931-1408. www.atncorp.com.
Jumping home prices & taxes threaten affordability in Williamson County
Some of Texas' most expensive neighborhoods are in Travis County. That's one reason why Kim Eklund started looking north in Williamson County, once her Austin rent shot up this summer.
fox7austin.com
Central Texas Food Bank to provide Thanksgiving meals amid supply chain issues, rising costs
AUSTIN, Texas - From its headquarters in South Austin, the Central Texas Food Bank distributes meals across 21 counties statewide. A lot goes on behind the scenes in order to get food to families. "I’m inspecting all the items making sure that they’re not expired, and they’re still in good...
fox7austin.com
Austin firefighters show how NOT to fry your Thanksgiving turkey
AUSTIN, Texas - With Thanksgiving just days away, the Austin Fire Department is reminding everyone how NOT to fry a turkey. Firefighters say there are 5 important turkey frying safety tips to keep in mind this Thanksgiving:. Too much oil in the fryer pot: An overfilled pot leads to spillover...
New records show Meta laying off 200+ workers in Austin
According to the records, 222 workers across Meta's West Sixth, McAllen Pass, Alterra Parkway and West Third locations will be laid off on Jan. 13. Records indicate the layoff notices came Wednesday.
Safe Exchange Zones: How to meet social media sellers safely
Two spots in the Round Rock Police Department's parking lot are reserved for sellers and buyers to exchange their items in a public, well-lit area that also has 24/7 surveillance.
luxury-houses.net
Villa Del Lago, An Uniquely Magnificent Estate Sit on A Hillside Hollow with Captivating Views in Austin Texas Come Back on The Market for $35 Million
12400 Cedar Street, Austin, Texas is an uniquely magnificent estate situated on 21+ hillside acres of prime south shore lakefront property boasting unobstructed and panoramic elevated views of Lake Travis. This Home in Austin offers 6 bedrooms and 13 bathrooms with over 15,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 12400 Cedar Street, please contact Gary Dolch (Phone: 512-656-5627) & Michelle Dolch (Phone: 512-663-3554) at Compass RE Texas, LLC for full support and perfect service.
TxDOT investigating dip along SH 45 in Round Rock
The Texas Department of Transportation will investigate bridge conditions after a KXAN viewer recorded a roadway dip along SH 45 in Round Rock.
REPORT: Did you know this tasty Texas restaurant started out as a food truck?
We all love a good food truck and sometimes they succeed so well that they branch out into the brick-and-mortar realm.
Lakeway restaurant R19 Taqueria pioneers Cali-Mexican food
Christopher Haydostian is the owner and founder of R19 Taqueria in Lakeway. (Taylor Cripe/ Community Impact) Christopher Haydostian said his dream is to create and market the Cali-Mex culinary brand. Haydostian is from Los Angeles and has been a chef for over 20 years. After moving to Austin with his...
fox7austin.com
Vehicle hits pedestrian in North Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin-Travis County EMS says one person was critically injured in an auto-pedestrian collision in North Austin. Officials say a vehicle hit an adult in the 1800 block of Mearns Meadow Boulevard around 11:35 a.m. on Nov. 22. CPR was in progress before the patient was transported to...
Central Texas resident $1 million richer from Powerball ticket
The Texas Lottery shared this winner is choosing to remain anonymous and stepped forward to claim the prize related to the Nov. 9 drawing.
fox7austin.com
Tower lighting holiday celebration in Mueller neighborhood
AUSTIN, Texas - A fan-favorite tradition is returning this year for an in-person event to help ring in the holidays. The Mueller neighborhood is hosting an event for the lighting of the former airport's iconic air traffic control tower on Tuesday, November 29 starting at 5:30 p.m. This will be...
