Work your way to financial freedom. Are you struggling to pay off your credit card debt? If so, you’re not alone. According to a study, the average American household owes more than $16,000 in credit card debt. Debt is one of the most common problems people face, and it can be really tough to get rid of. But there is good news. You can eliminate your credit card debt quickly and easily — without resorting to risky measures like bankruptcy.

19 DAYS AGO