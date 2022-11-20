ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hudson Valley Women Went To New York City ‘To Cause Some Hell’

A Hudson Valley woman was sentenced for trying to injure a number of New York police officers. In Brookly federal court Samantha Shader of Ulster County was sentenced to 72 months in prison for trying to set an NYPD van on fire. Ulster County Resident Sentenced To 6 Years In...
SAUGERTIES, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Thousands Will Line the Streets of Rhinebeck, NY for Sinterklaas Celebration

One Hudson Valley town will welcome thousands of visitors as they celebrate a long-standing holiday tradition. Sinterklaas! Is Back for 2022 in Rhinebeck, New York. There are a ton of holiday events taking place throughout the Hudson Valley over the next few weeks. But it's safe to say Rhinebeck, New York is home to the biggest and most unique holiday celebration. Dutchess County Tourism announced over the weekend the return of Sinterklaas for 2022.
RHINEBECK, NY
Daily Voice

Spotted Lanternfly Confirmed In Westchester

The invasive spotted lanternfly continues its invasion of New York. A state effort to track the spread and prevalence of the insect using community reports and digital mapping shows it has now been spotted in all five boroughs of New York City, across Long Island, and throughout the Hudson Valley.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
94.3 Lite FM

The Hudson Valley’s 3 Best Restaurants For Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving is a holiday meant for gathering the family and eating until you're uncomfortable. For some, family may have a less traditional definition. Still others might prefer to let someone else do the cooking. Here are the best options, according to Hudson Valley residents. To Go Out or Stay Home...
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
101.5 WPDH

Kingston, NY Musician To Play at Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

The Hudson Valley has a few reasons to be Thankful this Thanksgiving season. First of all, we just learned that Wappingers Falls native and soccer superstar Tyler Adams was announced as the captain of the United States Men's National Soccer team. That's a huge feat in itself, however, Adams is the captain as the US men's team plays in the World Cup for the first time in several years.
KINGSTON, NY
96.1 The Eagle

One Of The Oldest New York State Homes Is For Sale South Of Albany

One of the oldest homes in New York State is currently for sale south of Albany. Here's a look inside a 2 million dollar home. This historic home is located at 24 Broadstreet Hollow Road in the Village of Kinderhook New York. The home is located in Columbia County. It's currently on the market for $2,695,000. This historic home has roots back to the American Revolutionary War:
ALBANY, NY
wrrv.com

New York Man Accused Of Shooting Boy, Killing Hudson Valley Dad

After nearly two months a Hudson Valley man was arrested for allegedly shooting a 5-year-old boy on his bike and murdering a father. He was found out of state. On Tuesday, City of Newburgh Police Commissioner José A. Gomérez announced an arrest was made in North Caroline following a murder in Newburgh, New York.
NEWBURGH, NY
railfan.com

Future For Rare NYC Electrics Unclear After Costs to Move Skyrocket

GLENMONT, N.Y. — The future is looking increasingly grim for a pair of rare New York Central electrics stranded at an old power plant near Albany, N.Y. Earlier this year, it looked as if the owner of the electric motors, the Danbury Railway Museum, was going to be able to move them in a matter of weeks. But since then the costs have increased dramatically and the president of the group said if they’re not moved in a month, they could be lost for good.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
101.5 WPDH

New York Drug Kingpin Admits To Dealing Drugs In Hudson Valley

The leader of a group dealing drugs in the Hudson Valley confessed. On Friday, 42-year-old Antonio Naveo of Ellenville, New York, was sentenced to 97 months in prison for his leadership of a drug trafficking organization that distributed cocaine base and fentanyl in Ulster County and for his unlawful possession of a firearm.
ELLENVILLE, NY
101.5 WPDH

WPDH Interview with Zebra’s Randy Jackson

Check out the full interview with Randy Jackson in the audio file where he talks about the band's long career, remembering guitarist Mark Hitt, upcoming show at the Paramount Hudson Valley Theater in Peekskill on Friday night, Nov. 25, new Zebra music, and more. Zebra was founded in New Orleans,...
PEEKSKILL, NY
101.5 WPDH

Score $500 for Helping Local Vets This Holiday Season

You could score yourself a $500 gift card to pay for your own expenses just by helping out a Hudson Valley veteran. The Boris and Robyn Show on 101.5 WPDH will be broadcasting live from Dunkin' locations throughout Dutchess County every Friday in December leading up to Christmas. Just stop by and support a local vet by donating a gift card and you will instantly enter to win your own gift card worth $500.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
hudsonvalleypress.com

Ulster Savings Bank Promotes Two Long-Standing Employees

KINGSTON – Ulster Savings Bank is pleased to announce the promotions of two long-standing branch employees: Rocco J. Pucino III and Melissa Gay. Each employee has worked at Ulster Savings Bank’s New Paltz location for many years. Rocco J. Pucino III has been promoted to VP/Retail Banking Officer...
NEW PALTZ, NY
105.5 The Wolf

Poughkeepsie Route 9 Billboard Calls Out Big Chain Store

One Hudson Valley shopper has taken his battle with one chain store to a billboard outside the store on popular Route 9. Making the decision to go out and buy a new computer is no small decision these days. For a really good computer, you can wind up spending thousands of dollars to get one that will last you a long time. You save money for months and finally, when you have enough you head to your favorite electronic store and buy it. Imagine finding out after you bought it that the computer you purchased wasn't new at all.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
warwickadvertiser.com

Seventeen acres for the envisioned home minutes from Village of Warwick

Can’t find it? Build it! If you’ve spent the last two-and-a-half years on a quest to locate the perfect home only to be outbid time and time again, maybe it’s time to focus your energies elsewhere. Maybe the reason you’ve never found what you’ve been looking for is because it just doesn’t exist. Here is your chance to make all of your wildest dreams a reality.
WARWICK, NY
