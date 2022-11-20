Read full article on original website
hawaiinewsnow.com
US Space Force ‘guardians’ join Hawaii’s Indo-Pacific Command
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The U.S. Space Force is now officially working under the Indo-Pacific Command headquartered in Hawaii. Military leaders were joined by members of Hawaii’s congressional delegation for an activation ceremony on Tuesday at Camp Smith in Aiea. The specialized branch of the military was established in 2019...
americanmilitarynews.com
Veteran suing military for not covering transgender surgery for adult child
A U.S. Air Force and Marine Corps veteran has filed a federal lawsuit arguing that his 21-year-old child’s gender affirming surgery should be covered under medical benefits. The GLBTQ Legal Advocates & Defenders (GLAD), a Boston-based LGBT legal advocacy group, filed the lawsuit in a federal court in Maine on Monday on behalf of the veteran, who served in the Air Force and Marine Corps for 23 years. The veteran is referred to in the lawsuit by the alias “John Doe.”
hawaiinewsnow.com
Joseph Recca, iconic Waikiki entertainer and cultural historian, dies
Joseph Recca, iconic Waikiki entertainer and cultural historian, dies
hawaiinewsnow.com
Former HCCC supervisor sentenced to 12 years in prison for 2015 beating of inmate
Hawaii enters a new era in concealed carry permit rules. Former HCCC supervisor sentenced to 12 years in prison for 2015 beating of inmate
Public alerted to stay out of the water in the Pearl Harbor area
The Hawaii Department of Health is alerting the public to stay out of the waters near Pier 12 in Pearl Harbor due to wastewater discharge.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii’s LGBTQ+ community pauses to honor transgender lives lost
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Transgender Day of Remembrance was commemorated in Hawaii on Sunday. A memorial was put on by the Hawaii Health and Harm Reduction Center at Arts at Mark’s Garade in Honolulu. They’re remembering at least 32 transgendered lives lost across the nation this year due to violence and discrimination.
2 Native Hawaiian men guilty of hate crime
Local attorneys say they’ve never heard of the federal government prosecuting Native Hawaiians for hate crimes before this case
mauinow.com
Maui police identify Molokaʻi murder suspect and victim
Maui police have identified the suspect and victim in a murder investigation stemming from the discovery of a lifeless woman at a home on Molokaʻi over the weekend. The victim has been identified as 43-year-old female Amie Kaholoaa of Kaunakakai, Molokaʻi, who police say was the girlfriend of the suspect.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Activists serve eviction notice to Navy
Activists serve eviction notice to Navy
KITV.com
Straub nurses plan to picket again as contract negotiations drag on
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Nurses at Straub Hospital plan to picket on Tuesday. As they continue to head into work at Straub Medical Center, they head into what some may call a not-so-ideal scenario. The nurses have been working without a contract since Nov. 1. Nearly 4,000 critical healthcare jobs open...
civilbeat.org
Hawaii Nonprofit To Begin Dredging Of Loko Ea Fishpond
A nonprofit organization will begin dredging the 500-year-old, 8-acre Loko Ea fishpond on the North Shore next week. Rae DeCoito, executive director of the Malama Loko Ea Foundation, said it has taken more than five years to acquire the necessary permits to begin dredging. The 404 Nationwide permit allows the...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Firefighters still battling brush fires on Hawaii Island, Maui as windy conditions persist
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Windy conditions are challenging firefighters across the state as multiple brush fires were reported on Sunday. On Hawaii Island, drivers were alerted to a brush fire that shut down at least two roads in Pahala. According to the Hawaii Island Police Department, Maile Street and Moaula Road are still closed.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Jeff Bezos donates $7.5M to fight homelessness in Hawaii
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two Hawaii nonprofits have received a total of $7.5 million in grants from Amazon founder Jeff Bezos’s Day 1 Families Fund. On Oahu, Family Promise of Hawaii received $2.5 million — the largest private grant the organization has ever received. Ka Hale A Ke Ola...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Driver seriously injured in single-car crash on King Street
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A driver was seriously injured in a crash on King Street late Thursday, Emergency Medical Services said. It happened near the intersection of Piikoi Street around 10:45 p.m. The driver, a person in their 30s, was taken to the hospital in serious condition. Authorities did not provide...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Officials: Turo fraudster used fake identification to rent car, commit thefts
Officials: Turo fraudster used fake identification to rent car, commit thefts
nomadlawyer.org
Ewa Gentry : 1 Of The Best Attractive City In Ewa Gentry, Hawaii
Whether you are relocating to Hawaii or are a longtime resident of the islands, you will find that Ewa Gentry Hawaii is one of the most beautiful places in the state. With a variety of housing options and easy access to some of the most popular beaches in the state, you are sure to find something to suit your lifestyle and budget.
Concerns over Hawaii mail theft as holidays approach
"Yeah, especially during the holiday season when the package delivery rate increases so much, and people know that it's gifts and things," said Jim Harrow, CEO of Security Alarm Shop.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Former HCCC supervisor who ‘encouraged’ others to brutally beat inmate is sentenced
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A former supervisor at the Hawaii Community Correctional Center was sentenced to 12 years in federal prison for his role in the assault of an inmate and trying to cover up the abuse. The Department of Justice said Jonathan Taum oversaw the incident in 2015. Authorities said...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaiian Word of the Day: Kahawai
Hawaiian Word of the Day: Kahawai
World’s largest active volcano continues to rumble in Hawaii
Mauna Loa remains in a yellow advisory with dozens of small daily earthquakes, a sign that the large volcano could be headed toward eruption.
