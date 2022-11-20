ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maize n Brew

Key matchups: Weaknesses must be overcome to win The Game

The time has come. Stakes are high as ever for this iteration of The Game, as the Michigan Wolverines and Ohio State Buckeyes both have their sights on a Big Ten Championship and College Football Playoff berth. None of the previous 11 games have stopped either team, but someone is falling short this weekend.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

J.J. McCarthy’s philosophical heading into Ohio State: ‘Better to be a warrior in a garden than a gardener in a war’

Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy says the team is preparing the same way they do every week. Granted, this isn’t any other week. 11-0 Michigan at 11-0 Ohio State. McCarthy knows the magnitude of the matchup. He says attention to detail will tighten up, and “everything’s gonna get amplified in a positive direction”.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

Jackson State vs. Michigan Preview: Just be normal for once please

The Michigan Wolverines decided Saturday’s near football disaster was not stressful enough and just about fell flat on their face against the Ohio Bobcats on Sunday. While that eventual win put the basketball team at 4-1, none of those four victories have been comprehensive dominations, with even the blowout of Pitt starting slow in the first half.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

Ohio native Rod Moore discusses The Game’s personal importance to him

There have been many stories over the years about “traitors” in the Michigan–Ohio State rivalry; recruits that either came from Ohio and signed with the Wolverines, or vice versa. As safety Rod Moore would tell you, those stories are largely overblown. In his family especially, there’s nothing...
COLUMBUS, OH
Maize n Brew

ESPN’s updated FPI projections for Michigan heading into The Game

In the final regular season ESPN Football Power Index (FPI) rankings, the Michigan Wolverines remain in the No. 4 spot, still two spots behind the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes. The FPI gives Michigan a 28.2% chance to win its first game in Columbus since 2000, and a 24% chance to win the Big Ten.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

What we learned from Michigan’s victory over Illinois

The Michigan Wolverines are currently enjoying their winningest two-year stretch in the history of the program — 23 wins and counting. The Wolverines have won 11 games in back-to-back years for the first time since 1902-03, with Michigan’s last win in 1903 pre-dating the invention of flight by three weeks, so you could say it has been awhile.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

BREAKING: Seven Michigan State players charged following Big House tunnel incident

The Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office has authorized charges against seven members of the Michigan State football team for their involvement in the Big House tunnel assault last month: cornerback Khary Crump, linebacker Itayvion Brown, safety Angelo Grose, cornerback Justin White, defensive end Brandon Wright, defensive end Zion Young and defensive end Jacoby Windmon.
EAST LANSING, MI
Maize n Brew

Takeaways from Michigan’s overtime win over Ohio

You can’t say it was pretty, but the Michigan Wolverines survived a nail-biter at home, defeating the Ohio Bobcats, 70-66. The Bobcats forced overtime in what may be one of the wildest inbounds plays you’ll ever see, but the Wolverines were able to come away victorious. Ohio led...
