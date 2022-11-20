Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Husband of Missing Michigan Woman Dee Ann Warner Faces Possible Criminal Contempt ProceedingsTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Longstanding Salvation Army Store to Permanently Close on November 26Joel EisenbergTaylor, MI
From ‘Jesus Hates Michigan’ to ‘There’s No M In ‘Playoff,’ local businesses capitalize on ‘The Game’The LanternColumbus, OH
10 moments in the ‘Shoe throughout 100 yearsThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Great Seafood Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Related
Maize n Brew
Key matchups: Weaknesses must be overcome to win The Game
The time has come. Stakes are high as ever for this iteration of The Game, as the Michigan Wolverines and Ohio State Buckeyes both have their sights on a Big Ten Championship and College Football Playoff berth. None of the previous 11 games have stopped either team, but someone is falling short this weekend.
Maize n Brew
Discussing Nathan Efobi’s commitment, where Michigan stands with Illinois game visitors
This podcast is brought to you by MANSCAPED! Get 20% off and FREE shipping with code: MNB20 at Manscaped.com. Unlock your confidence and always use the right tools for the job with MANSCAPED. Recruiting is starting to pick up a bit for the Michigan Wolverines. They acquired a commitment last...
Maize n Brew
Brewcast: Discussing The Game this weekend between 11-0 Michigan, 11-0 Ohio State
This podcast is brought to you by MANSCAPED! Get 20% off and FREE shipping with code: MNB20 at Manscaped.com. Unlock your confidence and always use the right tools for the job with MANSCAPED. The Michigan Wolverines and Ohio State Buckeyes head into their matchup both at an unblemished 11-0, and...
Maize n Brew
J.J. McCarthy’s philosophical heading into Ohio State: ‘Better to be a warrior in a garden than a gardener in a war’
Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy says the team is preparing the same way they do every week. Granted, this isn’t any other week. 11-0 Michigan at 11-0 Ohio State. McCarthy knows the magnitude of the matchup. He says attention to detail will tighten up, and “everything’s gonna get amplified in a positive direction”.
Maize n Brew
Jackson State vs. Michigan Preview: Just be normal for once please
The Michigan Wolverines decided Saturday’s near football disaster was not stressful enough and just about fell flat on their face against the Ohio Bobcats on Sunday. While that eventual win put the basketball team at 4-1, none of those four victories have been comprehensive dominations, with even the blowout of Pitt starting slow in the first half.
Maize n Brew
Mike Sainristil praises ‘Miracle Boy’ J.J. McCarthy for making things happen
Michigan’s game against Illinois was a wild one. High and swirling winds, a real feel around nine degrees, it was a game that tested Michigan’s physical and mental toughness. The conditions against a top-five Illinois defense weren’t favorable, and became even more unfavorable after running back Blake Corum...
Maize n Brew
Ohio native Rod Moore discusses The Game’s personal importance to him
There have been many stories over the years about “traitors” in the Michigan–Ohio State rivalry; recruits that either came from Ohio and signed with the Wolverines, or vice versa. As safety Rod Moore would tell you, those stories are largely overblown. In his family especially, there’s nothing...
Maize n Brew
Highlights from Ohio State head coach Ryan Day’s pre-Michigan press conference
Ohio State head coach Ryan Day met with the media today for his weekly press conference to discuss the game this weekend against the Michigan Wolverines. The Game has dominated national media headlines because of the College Football Playoff implications between the No. 2 ranked Buckeyes and No. 3 ranked Wolverines.
Maize n Brew
ESPN’s updated FPI projections for Michigan heading into The Game
In the final regular season ESPN Football Power Index (FPI) rankings, the Michigan Wolverines remain in the No. 4 spot, still two spots behind the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes. The FPI gives Michigan a 28.2% chance to win its first game in Columbus since 2000, and a 24% chance to win the Big Ten.
Maize n Brew
What we learned from Michigan’s victory over Illinois
The Michigan Wolverines are currently enjoying their winningest two-year stretch in the history of the program — 23 wins and counting. The Wolverines have won 11 games in back-to-back years for the first time since 1902-03, with Michigan’s last win in 1903 pre-dating the invention of flight by three weeks, so you could say it has been awhile.
Maize n Brew
BREAKING: Seven Michigan State players charged following Big House tunnel incident
The Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office has authorized charges against seven members of the Michigan State football team for their involvement in the Big House tunnel assault last month: cornerback Khary Crump, linebacker Itayvion Brown, safety Angelo Grose, cornerback Justin White, defensive end Brandon Wright, defensive end Zion Young and defensive end Jacoby Windmon.
Maize n Brew
Recruiting Roundup: Reactions pouring in from prospects who visited for Illinois game
The Illinois game had the longest list of 2023 visitors this season as the Michigan Wolverines’ staff tries to fill out the class about a month before the early signing period. Though the weekend has not resulted in any commitments, they definitely improved their standing with their targets. Michigan...
Maize n Brew
Michigan basketball squeaks out overtime win at home against Ohio
Talk about a close shave. In their first game since their blowout loss to Arizona State, the Michigan Wolverines came close to disaster at several points, but did just enough to stave off an upset bid by the Ohio Bobcats in overtime by a score of 70-66. First half. The...
Maize n Brew
Takeaways from Michigan’s overtime win over Ohio
You can’t say it was pretty, but the Michigan Wolverines survived a nail-biter at home, defeating the Ohio Bobcats, 70-66. The Bobcats forced overtime in what may be one of the wildest inbounds plays you’ll ever see, but the Wolverines were able to come away victorious. Ohio led...
Maize n Brew
Jake Moody wins Big Ten Special Teams Player of the Week after game-winning FG against Illinois
Michigan Wolverines kicker Jake Moody is once again being recognized by the Big Ten, as the senior took home the Special Teams Player of the Week in the conference after his dominant performance on Senior Day against Illinois at the Big House this past Saturday. Moody went 4-for-4 on field...
Comments / 0