An Anonymous Tip Brings New Hope To 50 Year DisappearanceStill UnsolvedFort Worth, TX
NCAA announces 2030 Men's Final Four will be held at AT&T StadiumJalyn SmootArlington, TX
Possible Sighting of Missing Child Melissa Highsmith Kidnapped in 1971True Crime Mysteries (Megan)Fort Worth, TX
Kidnapping suspect arrested after a multi-city chase by Fort Worth policeMark Randall HavensArlington, TX
Texas Rangers to host the MLB All-Star Game at Globe Life Field in 2024Jalyn SmootArlington, TX
WacoTrib.com
Aranda expects Baylor to rise up after dramatic loss to TCU
When the Baylor football players walked into Sunday’s team meeting, some still couldn’t get Saturday’s dramatic ending out of their heads. How TCU’s field goal team could hurry onto the field with the clock ticking and line up perfectly before Griffin Kell nailed a 40-yard field goal as time expired to propel the No. 4 Horned Frogs to a 29-28 win will go down as one of the most exciting and improbable finishes in Big 12 history.
USC-UCLA, TCU-Baylor top college football quotes of the week
Sonny Dykes felt confident, Spencer Rattler felt unstoppable, Josh Heupel felt pain and Kyle Ford felt surprised in college football's quotes of the week.
TCU, Sonny Dykes are putting these recruits on flip watch
247Sports Director of Recruiting Steve Wiltfong and 247Sports recruiting analyst Andrew Ivins look at the big names TCU is looking to flip and add to their 2023 recruiting class.
frogsowar.com
BREAKING: Four-star lineman Markis Deal commits to TCU
A successful weekend for the TCU football team was capped off with a major announcement Sunday evening, when big-time four-star prospect Markis Deal revealed his decision to commit to the Horned Frogs. The 6-foot-6, 290-pound lineman immediately becomes the highest-ranked prospect and the fifth four-star prospect in the Class of 2023.
Wichita Eagle
TCU Fans During the 2022 Baylor Game (Feat. Baylor Fans)
Frogs are 11 and 0 (12 and 0 if you count BYE). If you want to see raw emotion, then watch the fans and players at the end of the 2022 TCU @ Baylor game. It's already gone down in history as one of TCU Football's most memorable moments: TCU's Walk-off Field Goal in the last seconds of the game. All Glory to the Hypnotoad!
The Community News
Bearcats to face unbeaten old nemesis
Defensively, we’ll have to play fundamental football. It’s a simple plan, but it’s not easy to do; tackle when you’ve got to tackle. Sounds easy, but you still have to do it when you’re in that situation. Offensively, we have to be able to spread the ball around, utilize all of our weapons.”
Argyle coach, teacher dies
Steve Stinson, a coach and teacher at Argyle Middle and Argyle High School, died Friday night, according to Argyle ISD. Stinson, 62, a public educator for almost 40 years, died after a medical emergency after returning from Argyle High School’s playoff football game. Stinson joined Argyle ISD in 2013, serving as a social studies teacher and coach at Argyle Middle School and an assistant varsity baseball coach at Argyle High School. Before joining Argyle, Stinson was the varsity baseball head coach at Flower Mound High School, among other schools.
aarp.org
Unnatural Causes: The Case of the Texas Serial Elder Murders
Lu Thi Harris liked to dress up when she went out, even for a Walmart shopping run. On March 20, 2018, Harris freshened her bright pink lipstick, then slipped on a gold and jade necklace, along with a few other favorite pieces of jewelry. The slim Vietnamese American widow — “Kim” to her friends and family — had moved to a house on Warm Breeze Lane in Dallas with her husband, Bill, in 2003 and stayed on after his death a few years later.
Did you win? $1 million winning Powerball lottery ticket sold in Fort Worth
Everyone in the city of Fort Worth and beyond knows that TCU is one of the best college football teams in the country and if they keep on winning, they might just find themselves in the College Football Playoff, but during Thanksgiving week there was another winner in Cowtown.
blackchronicle.com
Native American heritage felt at Fort Worth restaurant
FORT WORTH, Texas — North Texas is a mix of cultures and traditions. And on a hill on the west aspect of the Fort Worth Stockyards, a restaurant proprietor will gladly share her heritage whereas, over a scrumptious meal, looking for the recipe of what all of us have in frequent.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
‘The Great Texas Red Sauce War' is Settled: Who Won Carbone's vs Carbone Lawsuit?
A legal battle nicknamed “the great Texas red sauce wars” has come to a surprising end. Julian Barsotti, the owner of Dallas restaurant Carbone’s Fine Food and Wine, launched a trademark lawsuit in June 2022, three months after the similarly named Italian joint Carbone opened in Dallas and created confusion for Barsotti’s business.
havingfuninthetexassun.com
Chicken N Pickle, Grand Prairie
I’ve decided I’m going on the Pickleball Pro. Circuit. Of course, first I’m going to need to learn how to play pickleball, so I signed up myself and my husband, who grumbles about these things but always goes and has a great time, for a Newbie Night at Chicken N Pickle in Grand Prairie. Now I made this grand decision one afternoon in September, but the Newbie Nights were all booked until early November, by which time I’d changed life goals at least 10 times, but as the night of the class came nearer, I was still intrigued enough to want to learn more.
dallasexpress.com
Son of Dallas Roofing Contractor Allegedly Sends Threats to Dallas Express
Additional information concerning the person suspected to be behind a string of violent threats recently received by The Dallas Express suggests that the threats came from the son of a well-connected Dallas business owner with extensive left-wing political donations. Last week, The Dallas Express and figures associated with the publication...
Rain & storms in the forecast for Thanksgiving Day in North Texas: Here’s what you need to know
DALLAS (KDAF) — Well, you may want to rethink the annual backyard touch football turkey bowl with the family unless you’re ready to rock and roll with some rain as it may be a wet Thanksgiving Day in North Texas. The National Weather Service center in Fort Worth...
fox4news.com
PHOTOS: Newborns dress up for first Thanksgiving at North Texas hospitals
Newborns at hospitals across North Texas took part in an exciting Thanksgiving tradition. Texas Health locations in Arlington, Allen, Frisco, Hurst-Euless-Beford and Southwest Fort Worth dressed up their tiniest patients for Turkey Day. The newborns wore turkey hats, onsies proclaiming their love for pumpkin pie and other clothes representing the...
DFW new homes sales rise, bucking national trend, but prices fall
DALLAS — This story originally appeared in the Dallas Business Journal, a WFAA news partner. Dallas-Fort Worth's new home sales climbed higher last month, bucking a national trend of declining sales as interest rates have shifted higher. The three-month moving average of sales in October in DFW totaled 1,209...
fox4news.com
Suspects involved in deadly car chase connected to string of burglaries across North Texas, police say
GARLAND, Texas - Several businesses that have been burglarized over the last month are likely connected, according to police, and the people responsible could also be connected to a deadly police chase crash in Dallas over the weekend. Security footage shows three people breaking into a Grand Prairie tattoo shop...
blackchronicle.com
Flu cases surge in Dallas Fort Worth ahead of Thanksgiving
FORT WORTH, Texas — As households put together to assemble round for Thanksgiving, a flu variant that hits children and seniors the toughest is now the dominant pressure in the U.S. Influenza A(H3N2) is now the dominant flu variant in the U.S., in line with the U.S. It comes...
fwtx.com
George Strait Dazzles 'Em at Dickies Arena
The cool crooning of George Strait on Saturday night at Dickies Arena was so good it required some serious coping mechanisms. Each one of those songs, composed and performed over the course of more than 40 years, not only reminds the listener of a time and place, but when you’ve lived long enough, you realize you have actually lived most of these lyrics.
Get down and muddy at this 150-acre off-roading park in Grand Prairie
"You can go back there and spend all day out here and not see the entire park," Mike Stazy, manager of Lone Star Off Road Park, said.
