Fort Worth, TX

Aranda expects Baylor to rise up after dramatic loss to TCU

When the Baylor football players walked into Sunday’s team meeting, some still couldn’t get Saturday’s dramatic ending out of their heads. How TCU’s field goal team could hurry onto the field with the clock ticking and line up perfectly before Griffin Kell nailed a 40-yard field goal as time expired to propel the No. 4 Horned Frogs to a 29-28 win will go down as one of the most exciting and improbable finishes in Big 12 history.
BREAKING: Four-star lineman Markis Deal commits to TCU

A successful weekend for the TCU football team was capped off with a major announcement Sunday evening, when big-time four-star prospect Markis Deal revealed his decision to commit to the Horned Frogs. The 6-foot-6, 290-pound lineman immediately becomes the highest-ranked prospect and the fifth four-star prospect in the Class of 2023.
TCU Fans During the 2022 Baylor Game (Feat. Baylor Fans)

Frogs are 11 and 0 (12 and 0 if you count BYE). If you want to see raw emotion, then watch the fans and players at the end of the 2022 TCU @ Baylor game. It's already gone down in history as one of TCU Football's most memorable moments: TCU's Walk-off Field Goal in the last seconds of the game. All Glory to the Hypnotoad!
Bearcats to face unbeaten old nemesis

Defensively, we’ll have to play fundamental football. It’s a simple plan, but it’s not easy to do; tackle when you’ve got to tackle. Sounds easy, but you still have to do it when you’re in that situation. Offensively, we have to be able to spread the ball around, utilize all of our weapons.”
Argyle coach, teacher dies

Steve Stinson, a coach and teacher at Argyle Middle and Argyle High School, died Friday night, according to Argyle ISD. Stinson, 62, a public educator for almost 40 years, died after a medical emergency after returning from Argyle High School’s playoff football game. Stinson joined Argyle ISD in 2013, serving as a social studies teacher and coach at Argyle Middle School and an assistant varsity baseball coach at Argyle High School. Before joining Argyle, Stinson was the varsity baseball head coach at Flower Mound High School, among other schools.
Unnatural Causes: The Case of the Texas Serial Elder Murders

Lu Thi Harris liked to dress up when she went out, even for a Walmart shopping run. On March 20, 2018, Harris freshened her bright pink lipstick, then slipped on a gold and jade necklace, along with a few other favorite pieces of jewelry. The slim Vietnamese American widow — “Kim” to her friends and family — had moved to a house on Warm Breeze Lane in Dallas with her husband, Bill, in 2003 and stayed on after his death a few years later.
Native American heritage felt at Fort Worth restaurant

FORT WORTH, Texas — North Texas is a mix of cultures and traditions. And on a hill on the west aspect of the Fort Worth Stockyards, a restaurant proprietor will gladly share her heritage whereas, over a scrumptious meal, looking for the recipe of what all of us have in frequent.
‘The Great Texas Red Sauce War' is Settled: Who Won Carbone's vs Carbone Lawsuit?

A legal battle nicknamed “the great Texas red sauce wars” has come to a surprising end. Julian Barsotti, the owner of Dallas restaurant Carbone’s Fine Food and Wine, launched a trademark lawsuit in June 2022, three months after the similarly named Italian joint Carbone opened in Dallas and created confusion for Barsotti’s business.
Chicken N Pickle, Grand Prairie

I’ve decided I’m going on the Pickleball Pro. Circuit. Of course, first I’m going to need to learn how to play pickleball, so I signed up myself and my husband, who grumbles about these things but always goes and has a great time, for a Newbie Night at Chicken N Pickle in Grand Prairie. Now I made this grand decision one afternoon in September, but the Newbie Nights were all booked until early November, by which time I’d changed life goals at least 10 times, but as the night of the class came nearer, I was still intrigued enough to want to learn more.
Son of Dallas Roofing Contractor Allegedly Sends Threats to Dallas Express

Additional information concerning the person suspected to be behind a string of violent threats recently received by The Dallas Express suggests that the threats came from the son of a well-connected Dallas business owner with extensive left-wing political donations. Last week, The Dallas Express and figures associated with the publication...
PHOTOS: Newborns dress up for first Thanksgiving at North Texas hospitals

Newborns at hospitals across North Texas took part in an exciting Thanksgiving tradition. Texas Health locations in Arlington, Allen, Frisco, Hurst-Euless-Beford and Southwest Fort Worth dressed up their tiniest patients for Turkey Day. The newborns wore turkey hats, onsies proclaiming their love for pumpkin pie and other clothes representing the...
DFW new homes sales rise, bucking national trend, but prices fall

DALLAS — This story originally appeared in the Dallas Business Journal, a WFAA news partner. Dallas-Fort Worth's new home sales climbed higher last month, bucking a national trend of declining sales as interest rates have shifted higher. The three-month moving average of sales in October in DFW totaled 1,209...
Flu cases surge in Dallas Fort Worth ahead of Thanksgiving

FORT WORTH, Texas — As households put together to assemble round for Thanksgiving, a flu variant that hits children and seniors the toughest is now the dominant pressure in the U.S. Influenza A(H3N2) is now the dominant flu variant in the U.S., in line with the U.S. It comes...
George Strait Dazzles 'Em at Dickies Arena

The cool crooning of George Strait on Saturday night at Dickies Arena was so good it required some serious coping mechanisms. Each one of those songs, composed and performed over the course of more than 40 years, not only reminds the listener of a time and place, but when you’ve lived long enough, you realize you have actually lived most of these lyrics.
Fort Worth, TX

