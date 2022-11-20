ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

EPD: Pedestrian dies after being struck on Highway 41

By Aaron Chatman
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=357zWt_0jHvQSVE00

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Evansville Police say a man has passed away after being struck by an SUV on Highway 41 Saturday morning.

We’re told the accident happened shortly before 11:30 near Washington Avenue. The victim reportedly walked into the road and was nearly hit by a vehicle. Police say an SUV, however, was not able to stop in time and struck the man.

Heartfelt letter written to Evansville firefighters

Officials say before being taken to the hospital, the victim was alert on scene. Due to the severity of the accident, the driver was also taken to the hospital to be tested for drugs and alcohol.

Results for those tests are pending, but an EPD Sergeant tells us the driver did not appear to be impaired. The name of the victim has not been released yet.

This is a developing story. We’ll keep you updated on-air and online with more information.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 1

Noah Ellis
2d ago

Too many times there are people who are willing to take a chance at crossing 41 as if to challenge drivers to hit them. Even with a crossing bridge at Washington and 41 there are going to still be those who will try to cross at the intersection.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
14news.com

PCSO: Two dead, one injured in Posey Co. crash

POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) -A fatal crash happened in Posey County Tuesday night where two people died and one was taken to the hospital. Sheriff Tom Latham tells us that a crash along West Franklin Road just south of State Road 62 is still under investigation after the crash earlier this evening.
POSEY COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Pedestrian hit on 41 identified

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office and the Evansville Police Department are investigating the death of Herbert Moore, 35, of Evansville. Officials say Moore died at a local hospital where he was taken after being struck by a vehicle on Highway 41 near Washington Avenue. The coroner’s office says Moore died as a […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Police ramp up patrol in Evansville for the holidays

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Thanksgiving is undoubtedly one of the busiest times of year, on and off the road. Police say people tend to drink more around the holidays, making it especially dangerous for drivers out-and-about. To prevent crashes, the Indiana State Police tells us they’ll be ramping up their patrols as part of the […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Car overturns in Evansville crash

Crews were cleaning up a crash in Evansville Tuesday morning. The crash happened around 10 a.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Fulton Avenue and John Street, just off of the Lloyd Expressway. No one was injured in the crash, but one vehicle was overturned in the crash. Stay with us...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

HPD: Shots fired near Henderson pawn shop

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Henderson Police Department (HPD) investigated a shots fired report near a local pawn shop. HPD says employees of Bullets Pawn stated a subject in front of the store shot a round off and fled the scene. Officers with the Henderson Police Department quickly found the subject, Tony Melton, on Jefferson […]
HENDERSON, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Victim seriously injured in attack, Tell City Police say

TELL CITY, Ind. (WEHT) — Police say an arrest was made after a 54-year-old Tell City man was seriously injured in an attack. Tell City Police arrested Michael T. Valconey, 47, after an alleged early morning attack on November 18. He is accused by police of battery resulting in serious bodily injury Investigation into the […]
TELL CITY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Hit-and-run leaves victims injured in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Police say several people were hurt after a hit-and-run accident Saturday afternoon in Evansville. According to one of the victims, they were driving along SR66 when a very large SUV hit their vehicle and kept going. Officers say the victim’s Dodge Caravan had heavy damage to theleft side of the vehicle, […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Family provides update on Evansville juvenile who was shot in the head

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Family members describe Landon Heck as a normal, happy-go-lucky 15-year-old who loves basketball and has a big heart. Since he was young, he’s been close with his grandparents, which is what makes a phone call like the one Dena and Tim Rowans received that much harder to fathom.
EVANSVILLE, IN
whopam.com

Several arrested following Madisonville investigation

An investigation Tuesday in Madisonville led to the arrests of several suspects, including three for drug trafficking. A news release says the Madisonville-Hopkins County VICE/Narcotics Unit received information that a wanted fugitive, 29-year old Zackarius Franklin of Madisonville, was at an apartment on North Seminary Street and a search warrant was obtained.
MADISONVILLE, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Cause of death determined for man killed in Sacramento fire

SACRAMENTO, Ky. (WEHT) – We have new information about a deadly fire in McLean County. The cause of death for a Sacramento, Kentucky man who was killed when his home caught fire October 1 has been released. Officials say 69-year-old Jeff Helm died of smoke inhalation. Fire marshals indicated a faulty portable heater may have […]
SACRAMENTO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

One person hurt in Evansville motel shooting

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Police say a mid morning shooting left one person injured on Evansville’s north side. Authorities tell us the incident happened just before 9:45 a.m. at the Esquire Motel along Old Business 41. Not much has been said on the incident, but we’re told the one victim was shot in the arm […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
104.1 WIKY

Two People Die In Posey County Car Crash

The Posey County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal crash that occurred Tuesday evening. It happened along West Franklin Road just south of State Road 62. The vehicle carrying three people failed to negotiate a curve and struck an embankment then two trees. One of the two people ejected...
POSEY COUNTY, IN
14news.com

Police: Man shot at Evansville motel

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police responded to a shooting Sunday morning. Dispatchers say it happened just before 9:45 a.m. at the Esquire Motel at 1817 Old Business 41. Police say the victim reported he won a large amount of money at the casino, and contacted a woman online to...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Union County woman identified as victim in fatal fire

Authorities in Union County, Kentucky, have identified the woman who died in Monday morning's fire. The Union County Coroner's Office says 53-year-old Mary W. Spaulding was the woman who died in the fire. Officials said the fire broke out at a home on Madison Street in Uniontown early Monday morning...
UNION COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Sunburst Boulevard shooting suspect arrested

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Evansville Police are revealing very little details about a shooting that happened early Friday morning. Shortly after 4 o’clock Friday morning, officers were dispatched to the 2200 block of Sunburst Boulevard to reports of a shooting. According to a media release, officers spoke with a male victim that had been shot […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

37K+
Followers
15K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy