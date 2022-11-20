ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

TV reporter robbed live on air during Qatar World Cup coverage

An Argentinian television reporter claims she was robbed live on air while reporting on the World Cup 2022 in Qatar, with money and documents stolen.Dominique Metzger recounted the incident on Todo Noticias as the alleged moment was broadcast back.She was speaking from the Corniche area of Doha on Sunday.“I was dancing with the crowd, I’m convinced that it was at that moment when someone opened my bag’s zipper and took my wallet,” Metzger explained.“I didn’t realise then, because I was in the middle of the crowd while on air.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More World Cup: Daily update from day two in QatarEarthquake kills at least 162 and topples buildings on Indonesia’s Java islandDriver caught on camera ditching stolen car after crashing into bus stop
AL.com

Want a beer at the World Cup? Bars packed amid Qatar’s alcohol limits

Chris, a British fan in Qatar for the World Cup, tried to order a beer with his dinner at a kebab joint on Sunday. He was quickly rebuffed. He sighed and settled for a lemonade instead. “If I were a few years younger, I wouldn’t have even come to this World Cup,” said Chris, a 34-year-old sales manager from London who declined to give his last name for privacy reasons.
NBC Philadelphia

FIFA Fines Ecuador Over Fans' Discriminatory Chants in World Cup Opener

Ecuador won its opening match at the World Cup over Qatar, but it suffered a monetary loss in the wake of the game. FIFA fined the Ecuadorian soccer federation after fans at Al Bayt Stadium chanted discriminatory comments about Chileans. The jeers were reportedly aimed at Chile, which tried to...
CBS Miami

World Cup dismay for Qatar as Ecuador wins opening game

AP — The large swathes of empty seats in the second half summed up the Qatar soccer team's disappointing start to its first ever World Cup.The night started with more than 67,000 mostly Qatari fans filling the cavernous Al Bayt Stadium, enjoying an opening ceremony that showcased the tiny Arab emirate to a global audience 12 years after winning the right to host soccer's biggest event.It ended with Qatar's overmatched team trudging off the field, its unwanted place in soccer history secure and with many of its dismayed fans having long disappeared.The controversy-laced tournament opened Sunday with the 2019 Asian Cup...
Daily Mail

'There are no impossibilities': Cristiano Ronaldo sends stirring message to Portuguese fans as the 37-year-old stays focused on the World Cup campaign despite his explosive Manchester United departure

Cristiano Ronaldo has expressed he is fully focussed on Portugal's World Cup campaign in the wake of having his contract terminated by Manchester United. Ronaldo and United came to a mutual agreement on Tuesday to end his second spell at Old Trafford, following the comments he made during his controversial interview with Piers Morgan earlier this month.
The Independent

Today at the world cup: Argentina and France prepare for openers

Lionel Messi’s Argentina and defending champions France are among the teams getting their campaigns under way as the opening round of World Cup group matches continues on Tuesday.On Monday, England made an impressive start by thrashing Iran 6-2, Gareth Bale’s late penalty secured Wales a 1-1 draw with the United States in the other Group B game, and there was also victory for the Netherlands over Senegal.Here, the PA news agency rounds up events in Qatar.Messi on his fitnessLionel Messi has declared his readiness as he spoke about his physical condition ahead of Argentina’s Group C opener against Saudi Arabia.The...
Porterville Recorder

Neymar silent before Brazil opens vs. Serbia at World Cup

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Neymar hasn’t spoken a word publicly since arriving at the World Cup. And he hasn’t had to. That’s because his intentions are clear. The Paris Saint-Germain star made sure of that when he posted a photo on social media with a sixth star photoshopped onto his shorts around Brazil’s logo during the flight to Qatar — referring to a hoped-for, record-extending sixth World Cup title for the South American team.
NBC Philadelphia

What Are the Biggest World Cup Defeats Ahead of Qatar 2022?

This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. England got off to a hot start in the 2022 World Cup. In its Group B opener against Iran on Monday, the Three Lions roared to a commanding 6-2...
FanSided

World Cup fans start epic chant calling out lack of beer in Qatar (Video)

World Cup fans start epic chant calling out lack of beer in Qatar. The World Cup is off to a raging success (insert sarcastic font here). Within minutes of the first game fans were already calling the game rigged due to a bad call three minutes after the opening bell. Then, it seemed, fans weren’t showing up for the event with many open seats seen in ariel views of the field.
NBC Philadelphia

How Far Will Players Run During 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar?

With an approximate area of nearly 77,000 square feet, there’s a lot of room to run on a soccer field. When it comes to the World Cup, some players set out to cover every inch of it. Athletes from 32 countries are lacing up their cleats and racing across...
NBC Philadelphia

FC Barcelona's Ferran Torres Brings Awareness to Save Stray Dogs

This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. There are almost twice as many stray dogs in the world as humans in the United States. That's right, there are as many as 600 million homeless dogs that...
Mashed

Budweiser Responded To The Qatar World Cup Beer Ban On Twitter

Several days into the 22nd FIFA World Cup in Qatar and the apparent winner of the tournament is Budweiser, who had taken the high road after being dealt a fiscal blow when sales of alcoholic beverages were banned from all eight stadiums in the Middle Eastern nation (via New York Times). The announcement to ban alcohol sales came on November 18, just 48 hours before Qatar and Ecuador took to the pitch at Al Bayt Stadium.
NBC Philadelphia

Top Three Moments From Day 3 of 2022 FIFA World Cup

Day 3 of the 2022 FIFA World Cup continued with end-to-end action. The four-game slate began with Argentina and Saudi Arabia to start Group C – and what a way to begin the day. After Lionel Messi’s penalty in the 10th minute, the next two goals both went to Saudi Arabia. The Green Falcons pulled off a stunning 2-1 upset over a potential champion and now have Wednesday as a public holiday.

