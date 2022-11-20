Read full article on original website
The New York Yankees are in hot pursuit of a superstar slugger Aaron Judge, but he is doing his due diligence and meeting with the West Coast teams looking to sign him in free agency. Owner Hal Steinbrenner has already indicated that he prefers Judge stay in pinstripes for the remainder of his career, but he’s going to have to cough up a new super yacht to get it done.
Three years after being voted National League MVP, Cody Bellinger was sent into free agency due to the Los Angeles Dodgers electing to non-tender him. The possibility began to increase as Bellinger struggled through another season and was benched for Game 4 of the National League Division Series. The 27-year-old was poised to go through salary arbitration for the fourth and final time of his career.
The Boston Red Sox enter MLB free agency in the market for starting pitching once again. With multiple Cy Young
Jacoby Ellsbury just will not go away. The former Yankee & atrocious signee is once more in the news, though this time, it’s for a good reason. Yesterday the BBWAA released their 2023 Hall of Fame ballot, and it featured numerous first-timers on the list. One of which, somehow, was Jacoby Ellsbury.
The Red Sox certainly were busy Wednesday and nabbed an outfielder from the Cubs
The Braves don’t have to swing big this offseason in free agency outside of the shortstop position. The left field situation will unfold as the winter progresses; the Braves could choose to move on from one or both of Marcell Ozuna and Eddie Rosario. The bullpen could use bolstering, and the bench will always be addressed. But it will be more about tweaks rather than wholesale changes. Here are five former Braves that could help boost one of those less significant areas of need.
The Los Angeles Angels continue to make moves this offseason. The Angels announced Tuesday that they have acquired veteran outfielder Hunter Renfroe in a trade with the Milwaukee Brewers. Milwaukee will be getting back righty pitchers Janson Junk and Elvis Peguero as well as lefty pitcher Adam Seminaris (a minor leaguer) from the Angels.
The Mets have lost their lone left-handed reliever from this past season. The Boston Red Sox have signed Joely Rodriguez to a one-year deal that includes a club option for 2024. In his lone season with the Mets, Rodriguez posted a 4.47 ERA across 50.1 innings. The southpaw showed flashes...
The Yankees currently roster two left-handed relievers in their bullpen with, Lucas Luetge and Wandy Peralta. While they certainly have enough relievers who specialize in handling both lefties and righties, it doesn’t hurt to add to the left-handed side of the bullpen. The Yankees go into 2023 with some...
The New York Yankees aren’t losing too many pieces in their starting rotation, aside from Jameson Taillon, who served a decent role as a back-end option this past season. The Yankees haven’t been connected much to Taillon regarding a possible contract extension, even after recording a 3.91 ERA over 177.1 innings. Taillon is a low strikeout pitcher, though, whereas the Yankees prefer a bit more velocity.
Despite reports the Braves won’t be spending big this winter on a shortstop if Dansby Swanson doesn’t re-sign, there are those who believe otherwise. For starters, I don’t believe Alex Anthopoulos will turn to a combination of Orlando Arcia and Vaughn Grissom, regardless of how much Ron Washington talks up Grissom.
The Arizona Cardinals fired offensive line coach/running game coordinator Sean Kugler. Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury told the Arizona Republic’s Bob McManaman that the Cards let go Kugler following an incident that occurred Sunday night in Mexico City. “We relieved him of his duties, and he was sent home...
The Arizona Cardinals no longer employ running game coordinator/offensive line coach Sean Kugler. That was evident when Kugler was absent from the sidelines during Arizona's 38-10 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football. Questions rose about his status with the team moving forward, and when asked if any changes were made to his coaching staff, Kliff Kingsbury promptly denied it.
On Nov. 21, 1933, the Chicago Cubs made a trade for future-Hall of Famer Chuck Klein.
The San Francisco Giants and Texas Rangers are pursuing the top MLB free agents this winter, but the best front
Here's where the Bears stand in the 2023 NFL draft order originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears' loss on Sunday to the Falcons gave weight to their 2023 draft picks. As of this writing after Week 11, the Bears pick in the 2023 NFL draft will be the...
The Astros have already crossed one item off their to-do list this winter, re-signing setup man Rafael Montero to a three-year pact. They reportedly had strong interest in first baseman Anthony Rizzo before he re-signed with the Yankees, and while they still have a hole at first base, they’re also in the market for a left-handed-hitting corner outfielder, per Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.
It’s been a slow free agency so far for the Braves, and typically, it remains that way through Thanksgiving. However, that’s not always the case. A few years ago, Alex Anthopoulos inked Josh Donaldson and Brian McCann while I was trying to stuff my eighth plate of food down the gullet, so fingers crossed that something similar happens this year, giving Braves fans a lot to look forward to during the upcoming holiday break.
Free agent outfielder Mitch Haniger could soon be joining an American League West division rival of the Seattle Mariners. MLB insider Jon Morosi is reporting that Haniger is drawing interest from the Texas Rangers and Los Angeles Angels. The Los Angeles Dodgers are also interested in Haniger, according to Morosi.
This season has not been the norm for the Pittsburgh Steelers . The organization is starting a first-round rookie quarterback in Kenny Pickett for the first time since 2004, when Ben Roethlisberger took the helm, has a record of just 3-7, and sits at the bottom of the AFC. Barring an absolute miracle, Mike Tomlin ‘s group will miss the playoffs for the first time since 2019 and have some serious decisions to make in the off-season. The front office was a small seller at the deadline, trading wide receiver, Chase Claypool to the Chicago Bears for a 2023 second round pick and that has the potential to open an awesome opportunity for Pittsburgh.
