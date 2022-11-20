Read full article on original website
Two dead in a possible gang-related shooting outside of a southwest Houston gas station by Taco Truckhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Dan Crenshaw declares war on drug cartelsAsh JurbergTexas State
Everything’s bigger in Texas: Two new Guinness World Records set, a book and feetLauren JessopHouston, TX
Things To Do In Southeast Houston This Thanksgiving Day WeekendMae A.Houston, TX
5 Great Pizza Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Look: Patrick Mahomes' Wife Not Happy Sunday Night
Don't get in between a pregnant woman and her food. The Kansas City Chiefs are taking on the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday Night Football this evening. In anticipation of the game, Brittany Mahomes, who is currently pregnant with her and Patrick's second child, decided to order some pizza. "I...
Cowboys Fans Not Happy With Tony Romo On Sunday
Dallas Cowboys fans are currently enjoying their blowout over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday afternoon. The Cowboys are thrashing the Vikings, 37-3, on the road on Sunday. Cowboys fans are not loving one in-game prediction from Tony Romo, though. The former Cowboys quarterback turned CBS broadcaster believes that both offensive...
NFL World Is Furious With CBS's Decision Today
The Dallas Cowboys are thumping the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday afternoon, but no one is getting to see the end of it. With the Cowboys leading the Vikings, 37-3, in the third quarter on Sunday afternoon, CBS decided to cut away from the game and put the Bengals at Steelers game on.
NFL World Reacts To Aaron Rodgers Trade Suggestion
As it becomes more and more likely that Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers are heading towards a divorce, a few analysts are starting to wonder which teams might be interested in bringing him on for a trade. One suggestion has been stirring a debate since Friday. On Friday's...
Legendary actor Henry Winkler explains why he calls Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes a hero
Patrick Mahomes invited Henry Winkler to SoFi Stadium for Sunday’s Chiefs-Chargers game. The acting legend is very excited about possibly meeting the Kansas City quarterback.
Look: NFL World Reacts To Bengals, Steelers Ejection
The finish to the Bengals at Steelers game featured a controversial ejection. Pittsburgh attempted to get an onside kick late in the fourth quarter, but Cincinnati recovered the football. During the recovery, George Pickens delivered a hit on Tyler Boyd. Pickens was ejected for the play. Should he have been...
Tom & Gisele Had an ‘Ironclad Prenup’ Before Their Divorce—Here’s the ‘Major Factor’ That ‘Complicated’ Their Split
Since they filed for divorce, fans have wondered about Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s prenup and how their finances will be divided now that they’ve decided to end their marriage. (Spoiler alert: One makes a lot more than the other.) Tom and Gisele met on a blind date set up by a mutual friend in 2006. “I think the one phone call that changed my life was my friend Ed, who called me one day and he said, ‘I have this girl and I think you should call her,’ ” Tom recalled to WSJ magazine in 2021 about how he was...
NFL World Reacts To Troy Aikman's Furious Rant
The Arizona Cardinals had a game to forget on Monday night. They got absolutely embarrassed by the San Francisco 49ers, 38-10, and are now 4-7 overall. A big moment came late in the game, even though Arizona was trailing 31-10 at the time. 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo hit tight end George Kittle on a short out route and he still took it the distance.
Breaking: NFL Veteran Running Back Cut Following Costly Fumble On Sunday
An NFL veteran running back is getting shown the exit following his poor performance on Sunday. The Denver Broncos are waiving veteran running back Melvin Gordon this Monday afternoon. Gordon, 29, had a costly fumble in the end-zone during the Broncos' 22-16 overtime loss to the Las ...
Patrick Mahomes threw one of the coolest passes of his career and NFL fans were in awe
Patrick Mahomes has already made a ton of memorable throws during his still young NFL career, throws that have had NFL fans in awe of his ridiculous abilities. He can just make the impossible look really easy. Well, Mahomes did it again Sunday night against the Los Angeles Chargers when...
NFL World Stunned By Rams Cutting 2 Players Tuesday
The Los Angeles Rams have officially waived running back Darrell Henderson Jr. and linebacker Justin Hollins. Henderson, a former third-round pick for the Rams, had 283 rushing yards, 102 receiving yards and three total touchdowns this season. He has started in 28 games since 2019. Hollins, meanwhile, has started five...
Update: Joe Mixon (concussion) will not return for Bengals in Week 11
Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (concussion) will not return to Sunday's Week 11 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Mixon suffered a concussion during Sunday's game and was not able to return to the game. Samaje Perine will take over as the team's lead back for the remainder of the contest.
When Is Brittany Matthews’ Due Date? Details on Baby No. 2 With Patrick Mahomes
Baby on the way! As Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and wife Brittany Matthews await the arrival of baby No. 2, the couple hosted a gender reveal party to find out if...
Sports World Praying For Troy Aikman's Family
Troy Aikman is back on ESPN's "Monday Night Football" this evening, a week after sharing some tough personal news. Last week, Aikman revealed that his mother had passed away. The former Dallas Cowboys star's mother, Charlyn Aikman, died at the age of 80. "She's watching from the skybox," Aikman said...
Troy Aikman Reveals 1 NFL Coach He'd Hire Over Anyone Else
Following this Monday night's game between the Cardinals and 49ers, ESPN's Troy Aikman appeared on "SportsCenter" to discuss what unfolded in Mexico City. During his conversation with Scott Van Pelt, Aikman raved about the 49ers' chances of being a Super Bowl contender. He then made a bold statement about head coach Kyle Shanahan.
Cowboys’ Jerry Jones sends message to Giants, Eagles with bold prediction
Will the Dallas Cowboys prevail despite NFC East competition?. Jerry Jones sure thinks so. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. After the 40-3 pummeling of the Minnesota Vikings, the Cowboys owner was asked if his team is a Super Bowl contender. Here’s what he said, via ESPN:
Tony Dungy Admits He Messed Up Sunday Night
It's not often that you see analysts admit that they got something wrong. But former NFL head coach turned NBC analyst Tony Dungy did just that on Sunday night. Dungy picked the Chargers to beat the Chiefs on "Sunday Night Football." It was a popular pick, with the Chargers playing at home. But the Chiefs got it done, winning on a go-ahead score with less than a minute left.
Brittany Mahomes Fired Up After Kansas City Chiefs Game-Winning Drive
Like the rest of Chiefs Nation, Brittany Mahomes watched as her husband Patrick and his favorite tight end won on... The post Brittany Mahomes Fired Up After Kansas City Chiefs Game-Winning Drive appeared first on Outsider.
Saquon Barkley after Giants’ dud vs. Lions: ‘We’re not going to panic. We’re not going to waver’
The Giants played their worst game of the season Sunday. There’s zero doubt about that. While losing 31-18 to the 3-6 Lions, rookie head coach Brian Daboll’s team looked a lot like last season’s terrible group. BUY GIANTS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. But this time...
Kyle Shanahan, Kliff Kingsbury Make Opinion On Mexico City Clear
Mexico City hosted an NFL game for the first time in three years when the San Francisco 49ers defeated the Arizona Cardinals on Monday Night Football. After the game (h/t Pro Football Talk), head coaches Kyle Shanahan and Kliff Kingsbury each praised the Estadio Azteca crowd for creating a memorable experience.
