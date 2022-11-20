ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Week 11 Eagles grades by position after ugly win over Colts

INDIANAPOLIS — It wasn’t pretty but the Eagles avoided a disaster. They eventually did enough to earn a 17-16 win over the Colts to improve to 9-1 on the season. A win’s a win and all that, but there are plenty of things that desperately need to be corrected moving forward. And the Eagles know that. So the Eagles will enjoy the ugly win because this league isn’t a cakewalk but they need to fix a lot.
Nick Sirianni had vulgar message for Colts about Frank Reich firing

The Philadelphia Eagles came from behind to beat the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, and Nick Sirianni wasted no time dedicating the victory to his former boss. Sirianni was very emotional after Philadelphia’s 17-16 win at Indianapolis. He admitted to reporters that he had some added motivation for the game because he did not agree with the Colts’ decision to fire Frank Reich, whom Sirianni worked under as an offensive coordinator in Indy from 2018-2020. Sirianni also made that clear to a group of Eagles fans who traveled to the game.
Eagles’ Nick Sirianni Throws Major Shade At Colts

The Philadelphia Eagles suffered their first defeat of the season in Week 10 on Monday Night Football. The Washington Commanders went into Lincoln Financial Field with a strong game plan and executed it perfectly, leading to an upset win. Philadelphia looked like they were going to lose a second straight game as they went on the road to face the Indianapolis Colts in Week 11 and trailed for virtually the entire game.
NFL Power Rankings: Where All 32 Teams Stand After Sunday's Week 11 Action

NFL Power Rankings: Where Eagles stand after comeback win vs. Colts originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Week 11 of the NFL season was instructive as we try to handicap the Super Bowl race as several teams revealed themselves to be fraudulent Sunday. We’ll start with the Minnesota Vikings, who...
Tennessee QB, Heisman Candidate Hendon Hooker Suffers Torn ACL

Tennessee QB, Heisman candidate Hendon Hooker suffers torn ACL originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Tennessee Volunteers quarterback and Heisman Trophy contender Hendon Hooker will miss the remainder of the 2022 season with a torn ACL in his left knee, the team announced Sunday. Hooker sustained the season-ending injury in...
Patriots' Lawrence Guy Pays It Forward, Helps Others With Learning Disabilities

Patriots’ Lawrence Guy pays it forward, helps others with learning disabilities originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Lawrence Guy is more than just a defensive end. This New Englander divides his time wisely so he can be a face of the Patriots and a philanthropic force in the community.
Back in Black: Eagles get new helmets for Packers game

Alternate uniforms are nothing new for the Eagles. They’ve been wearing them to commemorate franchise milestones since 1994. All black uniforms aren’t even new. The Eagles introduced alternate black jerseys in 2003 to celebrate the move from Veterans Stadium to Lincoln Financial Field. In 2014, the team added...
