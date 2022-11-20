Read full article on original website
Related
TV reporter robbed live on air during Qatar World Cup coverage
An Argentinian television reporter claims she was robbed live on air while reporting on the World Cup 2022 in Qatar, with money and documents stolen.Dominique Metzger recounted the incident on Todo Noticias as the alleged moment was broadcast back.She was speaking from the Corniche area of Doha on Sunday.“I was dancing with the crowd, I’m convinced that it was at that moment when someone opened my bag’s zipper and took my wallet,” Metzger explained.“I didn’t realise then, because I was in the middle of the crowd while on air.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More World Cup: Daily update from day two in QatarEarthquake kills at least 162 and topples buildings on Indonesia’s Java islandDriver caught on camera ditching stolen car after crashing into bus stop
Budweiser Reveals What It'll Do With Unsellable World Cup Beer
Budweiser announced it plan of what to do with the beer it intended to sell during the World Cup.
Want a beer at the World Cup? Bars packed amid Qatar’s alcohol limits
Chris, a British fan in Qatar for the World Cup, tried to order a beer with his dinner at a kebab joint on Sunday. He was quickly rebuffed. He sighed and settled for a lemonade instead. “If I were a few years younger, I wouldn’t have even come to this World Cup,” said Chris, a 34-year-old sales manager from London who declined to give his last name for privacy reasons.
NBC Los Angeles
FIFA Fines Ecuador Over Fans' Discriminatory Chants in World Cup Opener
Ecuador won its opening match at the World Cup over Qatar, but it suffered a monetary loss in the wake of the game. FIFA fined the Ecuadorian soccer federation after fans at Al Bayt Stadium chanted discriminatory comments about Chileans. The jeers were reportedly aimed at Chile, which tried to...
'There are no impossibilities': Cristiano Ronaldo sends stirring message to Portuguese fans as the 37-year-old stays focused on the World Cup campaign despite his explosive Manchester United departure
Cristiano Ronaldo has expressed he is fully focussed on Portugal's World Cup campaign in the wake of having his contract terminated by Manchester United. Ronaldo and United came to a mutual agreement on Tuesday to end his second spell at Old Trafford, following the comments he made during his controversial interview with Piers Morgan earlier this month.
Today at the world cup: Argentina and France prepare for openers
Lionel Messi’s Argentina and defending champions France are among the teams getting their campaigns under way as the opening round of World Cup group matches continues on Tuesday.On Monday, England made an impressive start by thrashing Iran 6-2, Gareth Bale’s late penalty secured Wales a 1-1 draw with the United States in the other Group B game, and there was also victory for the Netherlands over Senegal.Here, the PA news agency rounds up events in Qatar.Messi on his fitnessLionel Messi has declared his readiness as he spoke about his physical condition ahead of Argentina’s Group C opener against Saudi Arabia.The...
World Cup 2022: Ecuador fans chant ‘we want beer’ during Qatar match
Ecuador fans chanted "Queremos cerveza, queremos cerveza!" or "We want beer!" on Sunday as their national team defeated host Qatar in the opening match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.
Porterville Recorder
Neymar silent before Brazil opens vs. Serbia at World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Neymar hasn’t spoken a word publicly since arriving at the World Cup. And he hasn’t had to. That’s because his intentions are clear. The Paris Saint-Germain star made sure of that when he posted a photo on social media with a sixth star photoshopped onto his shorts around Brazil’s logo during the flight to Qatar — referring to a hoped-for, record-extending sixth World Cup title for the South American team.
FIFA starts disciplinary proceedings against Mexico and Ecuador over offensive fan chants at World Cup
Both nations' federations could face sanctions following fan behaviour in the opening games of World Cup 2022
NBC Los Angeles
Japan Shocks Germany, Internet With Surprise FIFA World Cup Win
The Samurai Blue have done the unthinkable. During the Group E clash against Germany on Wednesday, Japan completed a comeback win that set social media on fire. Despite the DFB team closing out the first half up 1-0, it didn't stop Japan from coming out in the second half firing on all cylinders. Japan scored two quick goals to take the 2-1 lead.
Soccer-FIFA opens proceedings against Mexican FA over fan chants in Poland draw
DOHA, Nov 23 (Reuters) - FIFA have opened proceedings against the Mexican Football Association following chants by the country's fans during Tuesday's 0-0 draw with Poland at the World Cup in Qatar, world soccer's governing body said on Wednesday.
NBC Los Angeles
Gavi Becomes Third-youngest Goal Scorer in World Cup History, Putting Spain Up 5-0
The kids truly are alright. Two days after England's Jude Bellingham, 19, nearly cracked the top-10 youngest World Cup goalscorers, Spain's Gavi came crashing through with a goal of his own at 18 years, 110 days. Only Brazil's Pele and Mexico's Manuel Rosas were younger when they scored on the...
NBC Los Angeles
FC Barcelona's Ferran Torres Brings Awareness to Save Stray Dogs
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. There are almost twice as many stray dogs in the world as humans in the United States. That's right, there are as many as 600 million homeless dogs that...
World Cup fans start epic chant calling out lack of beer in Qatar (Video)
World Cup fans start epic chant calling out lack of beer in Qatar. The World Cup is off to a raging success (insert sarcastic font here). Within minutes of the first game fans were already calling the game rigged due to a bad call three minutes after the opening bell. Then, it seemed, fans weren’t showing up for the event with many open seats seen in ariel views of the field.
NBC Los Angeles
Guillermo Ochoa's Epic Save Leaves Mexican Fans in Chills
Fans have officially dubbed Guillermo Ochoa "Mr. World Cup" after his iconic save in the 58th minute of the Mexico-Poland World Cup match on Tuesday. A bullet kick from Poland striker Robert Lewandowski wasn't enough to get past Ochoa, who dove for the save. Mexico fans in Stadium 975 and...
ng-sportingnews.com
Budweiser's World Cup beer solution: Winning country will receive unsold booze after Qatar ban
There was already a lot on the line for the countries competing in the 2022 World Cup, but Budweiser managed to raise the stakes on eve of the tournament. The winner of the World Cup will now receive the supply of beer that the American beer brand had initially planned to sell at stadiums during the event.
NBC Los Angeles
World Cup Twitter Reacts to Saudi Arabia's Upset Win Over Argentina
Lionel Messi may be playing in the last World Cup of his legendary career, but Argentina's Group C opening clash with Saudi Arabia on Tuesday didn't end the way the 35-year-old star had hoped it would. Saudi Arabia pulled off the stunning 2-1 upset against Argentina, who was listed as...
FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Summary: Day One - Qatar 0-2 Ecuador
A summary of day one for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, in which hosts Qatar faced Ecuador for their first ever major tournament match.
Sporting News
Netherlands vs. Ecuador World Cup time, live stream, TV channel, lineups, odds for FIFA Qatar 2022 match
The Netherlands and Ecuador will both be intent on securing second wins when they launch second round of group stage action at the 2022 FIFA World Cup with a showdown in Group E. Ecuador enjoyed a comprehensive 2-0 victory over underwhelming hosts Qatar in the first game of the tournaments,...
NBC Los Angeles
Croatia's Josko Gvardiol Uses Face Mask to Protect Facial Injury
If you're wondering why Croatia's Josko Gvardiol was wearing a face mask in his 2022 World Cup debut on Wednesday, it is quite a gory story. The 20-year-old defender who plays for RB Leipzig was involved in an on field collision with a teammate on Nov. 10 during the club's victory over Freiburg, resulting in a facial injury.
Comments / 0