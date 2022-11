Stubby's Bowl scores

Marshall head boys basketball coach Dan Denniston has a fresh challenge on his hands this season. The Cardinals were one of the state’s best teams last season as their 10-man senior class led them to the WIAA Division 4 state semifinals. That core, which included two-time Capitol—South conference Player of the Year Craig Ward, has moved on. Now, coach Denniston must reinvent the program. “We do have a pretty young team,” coach Denniston said. “Coming into last year, we could kind of hit the ground...

MARSHALL, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO