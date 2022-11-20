ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stark County, OH

whbc.com

75-Year-Old Gets 18 to Life in Killing of Nephew

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Lake Township man may very well have to spend the rest of his life in prison. At age 75, Alfred Johnson was sentenced Tuesday to 18 years to life for the killing of his nephew. The Uniontown-area man had been found...
UNIONTOWN, OH
People

Ohio Mom Led Daughter, Others to Believe Girl Had a Terminal Illness. But It Was All a Lie

Lindsey Abbuhl was sentenced four to six years, but could be released in six months if she meets 'behavioral standards' A Canton, Ohio, mom was sentenced to prison after she received money and gifts from a community that believed her daughter was dying. Lindsey Abbuhl pleaded guilty to one count of child endangerment and once count of theft. She was sentenced to four to six years in prison and ordered to pay $8,529.90 in restitution, FOX8 reported. Abbuhl claimed her daughter's central nervous system was failing and her brain was slowly shutting...
CANTON, OH
WKYC

Man gets 28 years to life in prison for 2018 Akron barbershop murder

AKRON, Ohio — An Akron man will potentially serve the rest of his life in prison for a fatal shooting at a barbershop more than four years ago. Summit County Common Pleas Court Judge Tammy O'Brien sentenced 29-year-old Salah Mahdi on Tuesday, further stating that the convicted killer will be eligible for parole after 28 years. A jury convicted Mahdi three weeks ago on charges of aggravated murder, murder, and having a weapon under disability.
AKRON, OH
WKYC

Life in prison for Akron man convicted of murder

AKRON, Ohio — Eugene Wells, 27, of Akron was sentenced to life in prison Tuesday afternoon for the murder of Walter Matthews III in 2019. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. Summit County Common Pleas...
AKRON, OH
WFMJ.com

Warren 'serial rapist' found guilty

A Warren man, dubbed by prosecutors as a "serial rapist" was found guilty Monday for forcing his way into a woman's car at knifepoint at a Champion Township car wash on June 4. David Honzu, 64, was found guilty on the three counts of kidnapping, robbery, and tampering with evidence.
WARREN, OH
WFMJ.com

Niles mother charged with DUI, child endangering after crash injures son

A Niles mother has been charged with two felony counts of endangering children after crashing her Nissan hatchback with her two other children, ages 14 and 15, and a 22-year-old son. Jennifer Zurick, 48, has been charged with two felony counts of endangering children, and two misdemeanor counts of endangering...
NILES, OH

