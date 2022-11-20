Read full article on original website
whbc.com
75-Year-Old Gets 18 to Life in Killing of Nephew
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Lake Township man may very well have to spend the rest of his life in prison. At age 75, Alfred Johnson was sentenced Tuesday to 18 years to life for the killing of his nephew. The Uniontown-area man had been found...
Ohio Mom Led Daughter, Others to Believe Girl Had a Terminal Illness. But It Was All a Lie
Lindsey Abbuhl was sentenced four to six years, but could be released in six months if she meets 'behavioral standards' A Canton, Ohio, mom was sentenced to prison after she received money and gifts from a community that believed her daughter was dying. Lindsey Abbuhl pleaded guilty to one count of child endangerment and once count of theft. She was sentenced to four to six years in prison and ordered to pay $8,529.90 in restitution, FOX8 reported. Abbuhl claimed her daughter's central nervous system was failing and her brain was slowly shutting...
Two of six people charged for torture, murder of Ohio woman plead guilty
Two of the six people charged in the November torturing and murder of 21-year-old Alishah Pointer in East Cleveland pleaded guilty Monday to their roles in her kidnapping and death, and will likely face life in prison.
‘Terrifying’: Parents consider legal action after toddlers found alone outside daycare
A local mother is speaking out after her toddler and another little boy were found wandering outside a Rocky River daycare by themselves.
Streetsboro teen who died by suicide was sextortion victim, family says
Tamia and Timothy Woods said they want children to be able to talk openly with their parents when they're in crisis. They also want parents to know the circumstances of their son's death, so they can protect their children from the predators targeting teens online — like those who targeted their son before his death.
Substance abuse counselor sentenced for vehicular assault, OVI charges
Brian Williams, 47, received the sentence in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court from Judge Maureen Sweeney on charges of vehicular assault and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
Man gets 28 years to life in prison for 2018 Akron barbershop murder
AKRON, Ohio — An Akron man will potentially serve the rest of his life in prison for a fatal shooting at a barbershop more than four years ago. Summit County Common Pleas Court Judge Tammy O'Brien sentenced 29-year-old Salah Mahdi on Tuesday, further stating that the convicted killer will be eligible for parole after 28 years. A jury convicted Mahdi three weeks ago on charges of aggravated murder, murder, and having a weapon under disability.
Life in prison for Akron man convicted of murder
AKRON, Ohio — Eugene Wells, 27, of Akron was sentenced to life in prison Tuesday afternoon for the murder of Walter Matthews III in 2019. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. Summit County Common Pleas...
Man shot at Cleveland Target, investigation underway
Cleveland police confirmed a man was shot at a Target store on Wednesday afternoon.
Woman killed in Ohio metro park: Husband sentenced
A man convicted of murdering his wife in an Ohio metro park was sentenced to life in prison on Monday.
WFMJ.com
Warren 'serial rapist' found guilty
A Warren man, dubbed by prosecutors as a "serial rapist" was found guilty Monday for forcing his way into a woman's car at knifepoint at a Champion Township car wash on June 4. David Honzu, 64, was found guilty on the three counts of kidnapping, robbery, and tampering with evidence.
I-Team: Man charged in hit-and-run that killed firefighter tried to seal his criminal record
The FOX 8 I-Team did some digging to uncover the story behind the deadly hit-and-run that killed a Cleveland firefighter. When we looked into the driver’s background, we found what he wanted to keep secret.
cleveland19.com
2 plead guilty in connection with torture, murder of 22-year-old woman in East Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two of the six suspects accused in the kidnapping, torture and murder of Alishah Pointer, 22, have pleaded guilty. Destiny Henderson, 18, and Portria Williams, 31, will be sentenced on Feb. 6, 2023 and have agreed to testify against the other suspects. Henderson pleaded guilty to...
cleveland19.com
High school student’s suicide was the result of ‘sextortion’, Streetsboro police say
STREETSBORO, Ohio (WOIO) - Streetsboro police and the family of Streetsboro High School Senior James Woods announced Tuesday James took his own life because he was the victim of sextortion. Sextortion is an online crime that happens when an adult poses as a same-aged peer to convince a victim to...
Bystander fatally shot in Cleveland convenience store argument; officers make arrest
The shooting happened "in broad daylight" with about a dozen people inside the store, according to U.S. Marshals.
cleveland19.com
6 months in jail for man guilty of punching Black woman, yelling racial slurs in viral Akron assault
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The 27-year-old Kent man caught on video punching a Black woman and yelling racial slurs, was sentenced to six month in jail and two years probation by an Akron Municipal Court judge Monday morning. <. In October, Andrew Walls pleaded no contest to one count of...
North Canton man booked on homicide charges following deadly crash in Jackson Township
STARK COUNTY, Ohio — A North Canton man has been charged in the fatal car crash that killed a 53-year-old man in Jackson Township in September. According to the Jackson Township Police Department, 27-year-old Jacob Lee Muiter has been arrested on the following charges:. F3 – Aggravated Vehicular Homicide...
Ohio man arrested for allegedly stabbing victim after a pool game at a pub
A man in Ohio was arrested after he allegedly stabbed someone after a pool game at a pub. 23-year-old Austin Warford allegedly stabbed someone after a fight happened at Buds Pub in Cambridge on Saturday night. The stabbing allegedly took place in the parking lot. The victim was taken to Southeastern Med for the treatment […]
whbc.com
Kent Man, Proud Boys Member Gets Jail Time in Racially-Tinged Assault
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Kent man who is also a Proud Boys member will do six months in jail for assaulting a woman outside an Akron bar back in February. Andrew Walls pleaded guilty to misdemeanor assault charges last month. Akron city prosecutors say Walls...
WFMJ.com
Niles mother charged with DUI, child endangering after crash injures son
A Niles mother has been charged with two felony counts of endangering children after crashing her Nissan hatchback with her two other children, ages 14 and 15, and a 22-year-old son. Jennifer Zurick, 48, has been charged with two felony counts of endangering children, and two misdemeanor counts of endangering...
