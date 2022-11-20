Lindsey Abbuhl was sentenced four to six years, but could be released in six months if she meets 'behavioral standards' A Canton, Ohio, mom was sentenced to prison after she received money and gifts from a community that believed her daughter was dying. Lindsey Abbuhl pleaded guilty to one count of child endangerment and once count of theft. She was sentenced to four to six years in prison and ordered to pay $8,529.90 in restitution, FOX8 reported. Abbuhl claimed her daughter's central nervous system was failing and her brain was slowly shutting...

CANTON, OH ・ 23 HOURS AGO