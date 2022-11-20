Read full article on original website
Billionaire loses entire fortune in the past week
During the previous week, cryptocurrency entrepreneur Sam Bankman-Fried's net worth fell from 16 billion dollars to nothing. Bankman-Fried primarily made his money as the head of cryptocurrency exchange FTX. According to Wikipedia:
Motley Fool
The Dow Jones Is on Track to Do the Unthinkable
The Dow is on track to outperform the Nasdaq Composite by the widest margin since 2000. 2022 has been an amazing year for blue chip dividend stocks. But that doesn’t mean you should sell your growth stocks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The...
Business Insider
Wall Street's most accurate stock-market forecaster says midterm elections can push the S&P 500 higher - but a surge in Treasury yields could stall a rally
Morgan Stanley strategist Mike Wilson said the midterm elections could present more uncertainty for the stock market in the short term. But ultimately, the election will result in equities climbing higher and bond yields moving lower, he said in a Monday note. However, if the 10-year Treasury yield climbs to...
dailyhodl.com
Sam Bankman-Fried Personally Collected $300,000,000 After Raising Funds for Bankrupt FTX Last Year: Report
The disgraced founder of FTX reportedly personally took in hundreds of millions of dollars last year after a funding round for the embattled crypto exchange. According to a new Wall Street Journal report, FTX launched a $420 million funding spree in October 2021, telling high-profile investors that the money would be used to grow the crypto exchange, improve the experience of its customers and capture the interest of regulators.
Business Insider
The stock market just flashed an extremely rare signal that has a solid track record for strong gains ahead, Fundstrat says
An extremely rare signal flashed in the stock market on Tuesday, suggesting big gains ahead. That's according to Fundstrat's Tom Lee, who highlighted a surge in the put-to-call ratio despite a jump in the S&P 500. Since 1997, there have been only three instances when the put-to-call ratio surged above...
cryptopotato.com
$500 Million Hack Against FTX Turns Out to Be Bahamas’ Regulator Seizing Assets
Much of the information regarding the shocking events around FTX turns out to be quite different than expected. The cryptocurrency industry saw the spectacular collapse of one of its giants earlier this month, which ultimately resulted in FTX filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. Shortly after, though, there were suspicious movements...
CEO accused of instigating FTX collapse details Sam Bankman-Fried's ‘lies’ and ‘straw that broke camel's back’
Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao discusses the latest news from the historic collapse of the cryptocurrency exchange platform FTX and its impact on his company.
u.today
Ripple CTO Thinks Big Damage to Crypto Billionaires Could Be Made in Coming Months
bitcoinist.com
Bitcoin Decline May Soon Be Over As BTC Is Seen Hitting $250,000 In 1st Half 2023
Over the last two weeks, Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency in terms of market capitalization, lost more than 22% of its value as it continues to struggle in shaking off the effects of the FTX crypto exchange implosion. After briefly reclaiming the $21K territory, BTC was wiped out of all of...
dailyhodl.com
Billionaire Tim Draper Says One Catalyst Will Trigger 1,400% Bitcoin (BTC) Price Explosion
Venture capitalist Tim Draper is doubling down on his prediction that Bitcoin (BTC) will reach a price of more than $250,000, a meteoric ascent of over 1,400% from the king crypto’s current value. In a new Bloomberg interview, Draper unveils what he believes would be the catalyst that fuels...
Billionaire Jack Dorsey to Investors: Trust No One in Crypto
Serial entrepreneur Jack Dorsey is an evangelist of bitcoin (BTC), the most popular cryptocurrency. Dorsey, who believes in the blockchain technology underpinning cryptocurrencies and the potential it offers, went so far as to change the name of his company Square to better reflect the strategic shift towards digital assets. The...
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin price levels to watch as traders bet on sub-$14K BTC
Bitcoin (BTC) held steady at the Nov. 21 Wall Street open following a weekly close at levels not seen since late 2020. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD hovering above $16,000 after dipping below the level overnight. Sentiment remained on a knife edge as rumors over crypto...
CoinTelegraph
Industry confident in NFTs amid FTX collapse: Nifty Newsletter, Nov. 16–22
In this week’s newsletter, read about how a nonfungible token (NFT) protocol was affected by the FTX collapse leading to layoffs. Despite the effects of the FTX collapse, industry players within the NFT space are still confident in the recovery of NFTs. Meanwhile, Disney brought back metaverse-backer Bob Iger as its CEO, and check out how NFTs have taken center stage at Formula 1. And, don’t forget this week’s Nifty News featuring China-based tech companies offering FIFA World Cup fans a metaverse-like viewing experience of the soccer event.
kitco.com
Bitcoin Nov. 21 daily chart alert - Bulls stabilize price amid sideways grind
(Kitco News) - Bitcoin-U.S. dollar prices are lower in early U.S. trading Monday. Recent price action has been sideways and choppy, and that now begins to favor the bulls just a bit. However, the bears still have the overall near-term technical advantage as prices are not that far above the recent two-year low. Stay tuned right here!
NEWSBTC
Grayscale Liquidation Could Unleash A Bitcoin Armageddon
The FTX Contagion effects do not even stop at the largest institutional Bitcoin product on the market, the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC). As a result of the bankruptcy of Sam Bankman-Fried’s crypto exchange, the discount to the NAV of Grayscale’s GBTC fund has fallen to around -40%. As...
$740M in crypto assets recovered in FTX bankruptcy so far
The company tasked with locking down the assets in the failed cryptocurrency exchange FTX says it has managed to recover and secure $740 million in assets so far
‘Everyone’s learning crypto bankruptcy right now.’ The FTX crash is set to be a ‘gold rush’ for lawyers
Lawyers with specialties in digital assets are giving way to experts in restructuring. “There's going to be a lot of work.”
Business Insider
The stock market could soar to new records in another 1982-style vertical rally as inflation continues to ease, Fundstrat says
Stocks could rise abruptly and cause the S&P 500 to hit 4,400-4,500 by the end of the year, Fundstrat's Tom Lee said. Easing inflation means markets will start discounting hawkish Fed comments, which have weighed on stocks all year. Lee also noted that inflation was being fueled by several transitory...
cryptogazette.com
Bitcoin And Cardano New Price Predictions Are Out
It’s just been revealed that there are new price targets out for Bitcoin and Cardano. Check out the latest reports about the prices of these digital assets below. The popular crypto analyst who nailed this year’s Bitcoin (BTC) collapse says the king crypto is likely on its way to new bear market lows.
CoinTelegraph
Tether vs. USD Coin on-chain data reveals two very different stablecoins
USD Coin (USDC), a stablecoin issued by the U.S.-based Circle Financials Ltd, is taking the lead over its top rival, Tether (USDT), when it comes to institutional adoption, according to on-chain data. USDC daily transfer volumes are higher. The market capitalization of USDC tokens in circulation comes to be around...
