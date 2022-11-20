ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gresham, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KATU.com

Suspect in Hillsboro gunshot murder arrested

HILLSBORO, Ore. — A Cornelius man has been arrested as the main suspect in a November 12 shooting that left a man dead. Erick Alcantar Vega, age 32, of Hillsboro, was shot and killed early in the morning on November 12 in the area of SE 10th Avenue and SE Walnut in Hillsboro. He was pronounced deceased at the scene by responding officers.
HILLSBORO, OR
KATU.com

Vandals hit Adidas headquarters; police say 50 windows and doors broken

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police have released new details about the vandalism that hit Adidas’ North American headquarters on November 20. Police say at approximately 1:48 a.m., a group of 9 people wearing ski goggles and masks smashed windows and doors at the location on Greely Avenue. Officials...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

VIDEO: Driver crashes into 3 cars in Gresham

GRESHAM Ore. (KPTV) - A driver smashed into three separate vehicles on Nov. 15 in Gresham. According to a spokesperson for the Gresham Police Department, around 5:30 p.m. a Honda was driving east on Southeast Stark Street turning left into an apartment complex when a Pontiac coming the other direction crashed into them.
GRESHAM, OR
kptv.com

3 teens arrested in stolen vehicle after burglaries at several SE Portland pot shops

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Three teenagers were arrested after multiple marijuana dispensaries were burglarized overnight, according to the Portland Police Bureau. The suspects are accused of burglarizing Nectar at 9222 Southeast Woodstock Boulevard around 1:30 a.m., Eden Cannabis at Southeast 60th and Southeast Foster around 2:10 a.m. and Five Zero Trees at 10209 Southeast Division Street around 3:10 a.m.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Vancouver porch pirate flees crime on scooter

VANCOUVER, WASH. (KPTV) - After someone stole a package from John Withers’ porch, he took to social media to let his neighbors know about what happened. He says it wasn’t long before other comments started coming in expressing they had also been victimized. Unsurprising, as the Washington County...
VANCOUVER, WA
kptv.com

18-year-old ID’d as victim in deadly Portland hotel shooting

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Port of Portland Police Department has identified the victim in a deadly Saturday hotel shooting as an 18-year-old male. According to Port of Portland P.D., at about 9:30 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to the Embassy Suites on Northeast 82nd Avenue and Northeast Airport Way where victim Parnell Badon Jr., 18, was found.
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Two teens shot, injured in separate shootings over the weekend

PORTLAND, Ore. — Officers from the Portland Police Bureau descended on the Argay Terrace neighborhood Friday evening. They were investigating a shooting near Northeast 133rd and Sandy. A 15-year-old boy had been hit by the gunfire and badly hurt. Approximately 24 hours later, police say, another teen was shot....
PORTLAND, OR
KTVZ

‘We barricaded ourselves in’: 1 dead in shooting at Portland airport hotel

PORTLAND, Oregon (KPTV) — One person died following a shooting at a hotel near the Portland airport on Saturday night. The Port of Portland Police Department said at about 9:30 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to the Embassy Suites on Northeast 82nd Avenue and Northeast Airport Way. They say a shooting happened inside the hotel. One person was shot and killed.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Police investigating deadly crash on Southeast Powell

PORTLAND, Ore. — Police are investigating a deadly crash on Southeast Powell Boulevard on Monday night near the intersection of 138th Avenue. A section of the street has been closed since about 7 p.m. under heavy police presence. A medical examiner vehicle was at the scene. A tow truck...
PORTLAND, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy