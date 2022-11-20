Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Wednesday in Portland: Children's hospitals implementing crisis standards of care amid RSV outbreakEmily ScarviePortland, OR
3 Great Steakhouses in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Tuesday in Portland: PPB investigating after pedestrian killed by DUII driver in city's 55th traffic fatality this yearEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: 3 arrested after overnight robberies of marijuana dispensaries and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
3 Great Pizza Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Related
KGW
Portland police throw spike strips to stop suspected shoplifter
Officers conducted a mission to find shoplifters at Portland's Mall 205. A woman was arrested after officers used spike strips to stop her from driving away.
KATU.com
Grand Jury: Salem PD corporal's use of force justified in shootout with car theft suspects
SALEM, Ore. — A grand jury found that a corporal with Salem Police was justified in returning fire when he was shot at while chasing three robbery suspects on the night of November 12. According to the Marion County District Attorney’s Office, a woman reported that two men tried...
KATU.com
Suspect in Hillsboro gunshot murder arrested
HILLSBORO, Ore. — A Cornelius man has been arrested as the main suspect in a November 12 shooting that left a man dead. Erick Alcantar Vega, age 32, of Hillsboro, was shot and killed early in the morning on November 12 in the area of SE 10th Avenue and SE Walnut in Hillsboro. He was pronounced deceased at the scene by responding officers.
KATU.com
Felon in days-long manhunt took woman hostage at gunpoint, shot at police and cars
WESTPORT, Ore. — Details have been released in the case of a days-long manhunt for a dangerous felon in the Rainier area. Kevin J. Reynolds, 41, was arrested after a multi-day and has been charged with several offenses. The main charges stem from allegations that on November 15 Reynolds...
KATU.com
Vandals hit Adidas headquarters; police say 50 windows and doors broken
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police have released new details about the vandalism that hit Adidas’ North American headquarters on November 20. Police say at approximately 1:48 a.m., a group of 9 people wearing ski goggles and masks smashed windows and doors at the location on Greely Avenue. Officials...
kptv.com
VIDEO: Driver crashes into 3 cars in Gresham
GRESHAM Ore. (KPTV) - A driver smashed into three separate vehicles on Nov. 15 in Gresham. According to a spokesperson for the Gresham Police Department, around 5:30 p.m. a Honda was driving east on Southeast Stark Street turning left into an apartment complex when a Pontiac coming the other direction crashed into them.
kptv.com
3 teens arrested in stolen vehicle after burglaries at several SE Portland pot shops
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Three teenagers were arrested after multiple marijuana dispensaries were burglarized overnight, according to the Portland Police Bureau. The suspects are accused of burglarizing Nectar at 9222 Southeast Woodstock Boulevard around 1:30 a.m., Eden Cannabis at Southeast 60th and Southeast Foster around 2:10 a.m. and Five Zero Trees at 10209 Southeast Division Street around 3:10 a.m.
kptv.com
Vancouver porch pirate flees crime on scooter
VANCOUVER, WASH. (KPTV) - After someone stole a package from John Withers’ porch, he took to social media to let his neighbors know about what happened. He says it wasn’t long before other comments started coming in expressing they had also been victimized. Unsurprising, as the Washington County...
Accused DUII driver arrested after allegedly hitting, killing man in SE Portland
A man suspected of driving while impaired is facing criminal charges, including homicide, after striking and killing a pedestrian in Southeast Portland Monday evening, officials said.
kptv.com
18-year-old ID’d as victim in deadly Portland hotel shooting
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Port of Portland Police Department has identified the victim in a deadly Saturday hotel shooting as an 18-year-old male. According to Port of Portland P.D., at about 9:30 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to the Embassy Suites on Northeast 82nd Avenue and Northeast Airport Way where victim Parnell Badon Jr., 18, was found.
KATU.com
Officials: Both suspects from Clackamas double homicide now in custody
PORTLAND, Ore. — Officials in Clackamas County say they located the second suspect wanted in connection with a double homicide that took place on October 12. PAST COVERAGE | Two men found shot to death in car identified. Kaythan Tenry who also goes by “Mar Mar,” was taken to...
‘Kingpin of bike thefts’ stole cars, sentenced to prison
Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt announced that a man was sentenced to more than four years in prison for stealing cars and drug possession on Monday.
kptv.com
Grand jury finds Salem police officer justified in using deadly force on robbery suspects
SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - On Monday, a Marion County Grand Jury unanimously found that a Salem police officer was justified in using deadly physical force against three people on November 12, 2022, when he returned fire after being shot at, during a chase of robbery suspects. The incident began at...
Two teens shot, injured in separate shootings over the weekend
PORTLAND, Ore. — Officers from the Portland Police Bureau descended on the Argay Terrace neighborhood Friday evening. They were investigating a shooting near Northeast 133rd and Sandy. A 15-year-old boy had been hit by the gunfire and badly hurt. Approximately 24 hours later, police say, another teen was shot....
Monday in Portland: 3 arrested after overnight robberies of marijuana dispensaries and more
Photo by(Nathan Howard/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Monday, Nov. 21 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses.
KTVZ
‘We barricaded ourselves in’: 1 dead in shooting at Portland airport hotel
PORTLAND, Oregon (KPTV) — One person died following a shooting at a hotel near the Portland airport on Saturday night. The Port of Portland Police Department said at about 9:30 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to the Embassy Suites on Northeast 82nd Avenue and Northeast Airport Way. They say a shooting happened inside the hotel. One person was shot and killed.
KATU.com
Man sentenced to two years in prison for shooting at a street racing event
PORTLAND, Ore. — The man accused of opening fire during a street racing event was sentenced to 2 years in prison. In March, police received calls about gunfire during the event on marine drive. Adrian Ramirez faced charges including attempted murder, assault, and unlawful use of a weapon. Hospitals...
KATU.com
Police investigating deadly crash on Southeast Powell
PORTLAND, Ore. — Police are investigating a deadly crash on Southeast Powell Boulevard on Monday night near the intersection of 138th Avenue. A section of the street has been closed since about 7 p.m. under heavy police presence. A medical examiner vehicle was at the scene. A tow truck...
Multnomah County DA prosecutes fewer than half of misdemeanor theft cases, including shoplifting
PORTLAND, Ore. — New data shows Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt is prosecuting less than half of all misdemeanor theft cases sent to his office by police. "When there's not prosecution for shoplifting — that's a big problem," said Steven Lien, owner of retail store UnderU4men in downtown Portland.
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Western Washington Man Seriously Injured After Being Shot in Duck Hunting Incident in Cathlamet
CATHLAMET, WA - A 53-year-old man from Cowlitz County, WA was seriously injured after being accidently shot while duck hunting over the weekend in Cathlamet at Elochoman Slough, according to the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife Police. Wahkiakum County Emergency Management Services and Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife...
Comments / 0