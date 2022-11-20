Read full article on original website
Related
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE and A71 are receiving One UI 5 and Android 13
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. Samsung's One UI 5 rollout pace has been stellar this year. It has updated almost its entire flagship Galaxy S, Note, and Flip/Fold devices launched in the last couple of years to Android 13 in the last month. Even better, many of its mid-range devices have also received the latest Android release. Now, just a day after the Galaxy S20 FE received its One UI 5 update, the Korean smartphone maker has seeded the firmware for two more of its devices: the Galaxy S21 FE and the Galaxy A71.
Google wants to trim the size of Android TV apps by May 2023
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. Google introduced App Bundles in 2018, enabling developers to split their apps into smaller components. This allowed them to send only the updated part to phones through the Play Store, reducing the download size. Three years later, in August 2021, Google made it mandatory for all newly listed Android apps on the Play Store to support App Bundles. Now, the big G is making Android App Bundles mandatory for Google TV and Android TV platforms starting May 2023.
The best tower defense games on Android in 2022
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. Strategy games are among the most intellectually-demanding genres out there. You're probably familiar with many of the popular titles, like Civilization, StarCraft, and Total War. There's a lot going on at any given time, and a hasty decision could mean the difference between victory and loss. In terms of mobile gaming, an Android tablet with a bigger screen is perfect for keeping track of numerous events unfolding simultaneously.
The Google Pixel 7 finally made me ditch my iPhone
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. Apple's iPhone has been the singular iOS phone for the longest time, and many of us have wished for a worthy Android equivalent for years. And while there have been quite a few incredible Android phones that offered and continue to offer some solid competition to the iPhone on multiple fronts. But I'm talking about a different kind of iPhone competitor here. One from Google, a pure Android experience that is coherent, smooth, and has at least some of that ecosystem charm.
All of Android 13's themed icons we found and how to activate them
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. Google introduced themed icons with Android 12, along with its new Material You design language. The feature does what you would expect. It matches the app icons on your homescreen with the colors from your wallpaper, giving your favorite Android phone an even better look. This gives you a uniform, less busy look for your launcher.
WhatsApp for Windows is finally beta testing a dedicated tab for call logs
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. WhatsApp's users have been enjoying the benefits of multi-device support for a while now, and that was recently expanded to allow using a secondary smartphone, as well. Although you can use a linked device to place voice and video calls when using WhatsApp on a PC the user interface has lacked a dedicated tab for logging your calls. That's now changing, as WhatsApp starts testing a new call log for its Windows app.
Google fixes slow Nest Wifi Pro speeds, but your numbers might still look low
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. Google announced the Wi-Fi 6E-compatible Nest Wifi Pro mesh router system in early October. It was a significant upgrade over the 2019 Nest Wifi, which despite its flaws, was among our favorite Wi-Fi 6 mesh routers to buy. With 6GHz channel and Wi-Fi 6E support, you'd have thought Google's latest Wifi router would allow you to take full advantage of your gigabit connection. As it turned out, early adopters of the router ran into a bug that capped their speeds to just 50Mbps. Google quickly acknowledged the bug, and just over a week later, a fix is rolling out a fix for it.
The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 for $150 is the Black Friday smartwatch deal to beat
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. Samsung's first Wear OS watch may not be the latest anymore, but it's still a great watch, especially for the discounted prices it's been seeing of late. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 uses the same processor as the Watch 5, so you're getting the same power and almost the exact same fit, feel, and performance. The battery life is a little shorter, but it should still get you through a full day.
How to cancel your Samsung Care Plus subscription
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. One of the ways you can protect your your Samsung smartphone is by subscribing to the protection plan offered by the manufacturer. For example, Samsung Care Plus, is a subscription-based service that covers your device from accidental damage (physical or water damage), theft protection, expert assistance, and same-day replacements. The pricing, however, depends on the type of Samsung phone you use.
Weekend poll: Do you plan on buying a new phone next year?
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. With Black Friday sales just around the corner — if not active already — right now might be the best time to buy a new smartphone. From budget devices to high-end flagships and foldables, everything's about to be sold for hundreds of dollars less than their usual prices, like some kind of consumer reward for being patient. That said, if you like to live on the cutting edge, it's a tough choice. We're just about to see all sorts of new devices hit the market in just a few months that could shake up your smartphone plans.
Android 13 QPR1 Beta 3 testers report cell reception problems exiting dead zones
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. When it comes to massive user platforms, development pipelines are crucial to making sure you've got features going out the way you want them to without the cruft and pain of mistakes and bugs that just appear out of nowhere. To this point, Android 13 QPR1 has been in beta for more than two months and through three iterations and it looks like testers have surfaced a problem that will need addressing before the update goes out to all Pixel users next month.
The Android Police Podcast is all about the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. You may find your new phone in 2023 to be a bit snappier, but will it also be dragon-ier? We sent our own Will Sattelberg to find out at Qualcomm's Tech Summit in Hawaii this week. We're taking a quick run-through of what you'll want to know about the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset with SVP of Engineering Chris Patrick on this episode of the Android Police podcast.
The USB-C standardization wave may be coming to India next
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. The legions who want to leave Micro-USB behind are rejoicing: the European Council recently approved the EU common charger initiative which mandates all commercially available electronics to feature a USB-C port by the fall of 2024. While notebooks and laptops have until the spring of 2026 to adopt these measures, smartphone manufacturers will have to adhere to the 2024 deadline. But that's not the only victory future-proofers are eyeing as India is also looking into a USB-C common charger program of its own following an inter-ministerial task force meeting between government officials, tech companies, and multiple trade associations.
I love the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and this Black Friday deal lets you get one for $100
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. The Galaxy Z Fold 4 isn't just a contender for best smartphone of the year — I'd argue it's one of the best phones ever made. I know that's a bold claim, but it's one that I stand by. It can do things in a way other phones can't and it fixes so many of the issues users had with previous incarnations. The only hurdle that remains is the price, but with the Black Friday deal Samsung is running from now to the 28th, you can get the Fold 4 for as little as $450 if you have devices to trade in, making this one of the best Black Friday deals so far.
Finding Paradise is a must-play narrative RPG from the creators of To the Moon
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. Finding Paradise, the sequel to the hit RPG To the Moon, is now available on mobile devices. Originally released on PC in 2017, Finding Paradise received glowing reviews thanks to its emotional storyline. The Android version is a perfect port, and despite the annoyance of it forcing you to log in with a TapTap account, we can't recommend it enough.
Meta has canceled its first smartwatch — here's how the disaster could have played out
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. For years now, the Apple Watch has been the smartwatch to beat. Google's attempt with the fun but disappointing Pixel Watch didn't blow us away, and despite solid hardware, many of the best smartwatches are held back due to poor software integration.
Samsung brings its November 2022 patch to Galaxy S22 and Z Flip 4 phones in the US
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. Samsung has built a solid reputation for regular and reliable software updates over the last few years, and that's continuing now as the November 2022 security patch reaches devices in the US. Samsung's latest flagship phones, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4, were the first to kick off this round of updates at the beginning of the month, quickly followed by last year's foldables and the Verizon Note 10.
WhatsApp is testing a proper video mode for its camera
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. WhatsApp is among the best messaging apps for Android. It has come a long way since being acquired by Facebook Meta, with plenty of useful new features and additions. In recent months, the messaging service has gained some minor but important usability improvements, including call links, the ability to message yourself, and the option to send files up to 2GB in size. Most of these features were spotted in the app's beta channel before they were released to the public. WhatsApp is now working on another usability improvement that will make recording and sharing videos with your friends easier.
Lenovo’s latest leaked product takes Android tablets to the Extreme
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. While the Android tablet space has been lackluster for the last few years, the ongoing revival seems to be continuing with Lenovo possibly staking a claim as one of the major players alongside the upcoming Pixel tablet and the wide range of Samsung options. A new leak has shown off a product called the Lenovo Tab Extreme, and it appears to be a flagship successor to the Lenovo Tab P12 Pro.
Leak reveals OnePlus Buds Pro 2 in hot green colorway
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. OnePlus’ first Pro-labeled earbuds impressed us with their overall audio quality, barring the excessive bass situation. They were even among our top earbuds for calls. Now, it appears that a follow-up to the original OnePlus Buds Pro is just around the corner, evident from all the leaks coming our way. The latest one gives us the very first look at the upcoming OnePlus Buds Pro 2 in their new green colorway.
Android Police
Oakland, CA
12K+
Followers
13K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Subscribe to Android Police and get updates about the latest Android news, useful applications, explosive games, upcoming phones and tablets, comprehensive tutorials, handy tips, and other tidbits from the exciting world of Android. Read reviews, answer polls, and chime in with your own two cents. Android Police - looking after all things Android.https://www.androidpolice.com
Comments / 0