Ellis, USC beat BYU in 1st round of Battle 4 Atlantis
PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas (AP) — Boogie Ellis scored 21 of his 27 points after the break to help Southern California beat BYU 82-76 in Wednesday’s first round of the Battle 4 Atlantis. The 27 points tied a career high for Ellis, who made all five of his shots and 11 of 13 free throws after halftime for the Trojans (4-1). With the guard leading the way, USC made 18 of 29 shots (62.1%) after the break, turning a 31-30 halftime lead into a double-digit margin by the 13-minute mark and ultimately an 18-point bulge with about five minutes left. From there, the Trojans had some trouble protecting that cushion — and the ball — as the Cougars tried to rally. BYU got a 3-pointer from Rudi Williams followed by an immediate one from Jaxson Robinson after a 5-second violation on USC, then Robinson struck again from the right corner to suddenly cut the deficit to 75-67 with 1:38 left. But the Cougars, while continuing to keep the pressure on, got no closer until the final 15 seconds when the outcome was largely decided.
REPORT: Lane Kiffin to step down as Ole Miss head coach, take Auburn job
Kiffin is set to step down on Friday and make a move for the Plains, per Jon Sokoloff of WCBI News.
Watch: Antonio Reeves, Jacob Toppin Speak After 96-56 Win Over North Florida
Kentucky shooting guard Antonio Reeves and forward Jacob Toppin spoke to the media following the No. 15 Wildcats' 96-56 win over North Florida. Reeves talked is confidence as a shooter, what went right for him tonight, his aggression on the court and more. Toppin talked the importance ...
Texans look to slow down Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins offense
The Miami Dolphins will look to win their fifth straight game when they host the Houston Texans on Sunday
Watch: John Calipari Speaks Following No. 15 Kentucky's 96-56 Win Over North Florida
Kentucky head coach John Calipari spoke to the media following the No. 15 Wildcats' 96-56 win over North Florida on Wednesday. Calipari talked Antonio Reeves' 20-point night, how the team needs to improve throughout the remainder of non-conference play and more. The entire press ...
