Ellinwood Hospital eyes new construction, future of old campus uncertain
The process to get funding for a $32 million new hospital project in Ellinwood has been in the works for nearly two years. With help from local legislators, the Ellinwood Hospital was approved to receive a $25 million loan from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) to help construct the new hospital that will be located west of town on U.S. 56 Highway, across from Ellinwood Packing Plant.
30th to be closed for railroad repairs Wednesday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — On Wednesday, November 23rd from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., Union Pacific Railroad will be closing East 30th Avenue between K-61 and Apple Lane for railroad bridge repairs. Traffic will be detoured. Traffic on 30th will be sent down Apple Lane to 17th coming in from...
Project after holiday will close South Main
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — On November 28th, Elite Pro Services will begin installing a new fire line at 10 South Main St. in Hutchinson. This project will require closing Main Street to through traffic from Avenue A to Sherman. Parking will be open and accessible to traffic within the block, but traffic will not be able to cross the work zone at 10 South Main.
Hutchinson man loses majority of home, pets in fire; believes fire crew had wrong address
A Hutchinson man said it took firefighters around 20 minutes to get to his home after it caught fire last Tuesday. A majority of his house is destroyed, and he lost his 8-month-old puppy, Zoe, and two cats.
Burns fills long-time vacant Great Bend Assist. City Administrator’s role
The position of assistant city administrator has been vacant for several years within the City of Great Bend. Job duties will be shuffled around after the Great Bend City Council voted 5-2 Monday to approve Logan Burns as assistant city administrator. Burns has served as the city’s building official for...
It’s cookie contest time in Great Bend
Story by: Michael Dawes, PR director, Rosewood Services. City sidewalks; busy sidewalks; dressed in holiday style. It’s cookie contest time in the city! The 14th annual Great Bend Cookie Contest is scheduled for Nov. 26 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., in conjunction with Small Business Saturday. The cookie...
City of Hutchinson employee, local insurance agent honored by Kansas Dept. of Commerce
TOPEKA, Kan. — The Kansas Department of Commerce’s Office of Minority and Women Business Development hosted its 37th Annual Minority and Women Business Awards Luncheon last week at the Hotel Topeka at City Center. The awards luncheon recognized 12 companies, three individuals, and one corporation from across the...
Great Bend getting into Christmas spirit with Saturday full of activities
As the name suggests, the Great Bend Home for the Holidays Festival and Parade is so much more than a parade. From 8 a.m. until well after dark, there will be a variety of ways to feel a little jolly in downtown Great Bend. "We are super excited for the...
Christmas Craft Mall returns to Great Bend for another season
It's become an annual holiday tradition around Great Bend, and the Christmas Craft Mall is open for another season. The mall returns to the basement of the Central Baptist Church on Lakin Avenue in Great Bend, and Shari Miller with the mall says this year, there are crafts from approximately 40 vendors.
Goodfellow make donation to Kansas International 4-H Youth Exchange
The Kansas International 4-H Youth Exchange (IFYE) Association is honored by a generous contribution from the Don Goodfellow family of Lyons in honor of Eula Mae Goodfellow that showcases their continued commitment to helping youth explore and learn about the world around them. Eula Mae was a beloved member of the IFYE family and a shining example of how international travel can be life changing. The Goodfellow family gift was the catalyst for the Kansas IFYE Association to partner with the Kansas 4-H Foundation to create a $25,000 endowed scholarship to support Kansas youth interested in international travel through 4-H programs for many years to come.
Great Bend Economic Development launches entrepreneurship competition
On November 19, 2022, Great Bend Economic Development launches a new competition for entrepreneurs to open/start a business in Barton County. New inventions/businesses are encouraged to apply as well as startups. This competition exists to empower, support, and cultivate entrepreneurs. Here in Barton County, we strive to champion creativity and innovative thinking and complement a project or idea with the tools, resources, and investment necessary to see it thrive. We aim for this competition to be the first of many efforts to continue that mission in a positive and impactful way.
Great Bend says hello to newest police officer
Great Bend Police Chief Steve Haulmark introduced the newest hire to the Police Department at Monday’s Great Bend City Council meeting. Officer Logan Wooters began working with the department in November. Earlier this month, Haulmark mentioned his staff is completely full and they’re looking to keep it that way.
KWCH.com
1 killed in Rice County motorcycle crash
RICE COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Rice County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly motorcycle crash. It happened on Monday on 31st Road and Avenue S in Rice County. When deputies arrived on the scene, they found the motorcycle crash and the driver deceased. The identity of the driver...
🎥 Hays commission approves chamber funding, defers on child care initiative
Commissioners opt to delay ruling on child care marketing money. The Hays Chamber of Commerce will receive a one-time cash influx of up to $45,000 for operating expenses next year from the city of Hays. The vote was 3-1-1 with Commissioner Sandy Jacobs voting no and Commissioner Reese Barrick abstaining.
United Way releases findings from Community Needs Assessment
From the United Way of Central Kansas... United Way of Central Kansas (UWCK) has released the results of their recent Community Needs Assessment study conducted to identify the most pressing needs for residents of Barton & Pawnee Counties. This survey was possible thanks to generous support from The University of Kansas Health System and the Walmart Community Foundation.
Reno County Commission chair 'pissed off' after child care report
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Reno County Commission chair Daniel Friesen wanted the help of his colleagues to rein in his anger at the news that all of the focus groups for the Reno County child care study cited overly officious inspection standards enforced by local Health Department workers as a reason for some of the problems with child care in the county.
Small plane makes belly landing at Kansas airport
ELLIS COUNTY—Three people avoided injury when a small plane made a belly landing just after 1p.m. Saturday in Ellis County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 1965 Mooney M20E piloted by John Michael Hershey, 58, Monument, Colorado, was making a final landing approach to Hays Regional Airport. The manual landing gear failed to fully engage.
KOERNER: Award winning fair recipes
The holidays can be a good time to try new recipes. I thought I would use the opportunity to recognize recipes from the 2022 Ellis County Fair that won awards. Esther Neher, a member of the Victoria Vikings 4-H club, won Grand Champion junior foods with her recipe, Layered Reese’s Cake. Mya Neher, a member of the Victoria Vikings 4-H Club, won Reserve Champion junior foods for her entry of a Fresh Orange Cake.
Reno County commissioners to break three way township voting tie Tuesday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Reno County commissioners will decide the township clerk for Grove Township at 8:45 a.m. Tuesday, as there was a three-way tie in the election for the post. "They each got one vote," said Deputy Elections Clerk Jenna Fager. "I couldn't even tell you for sure if...
Great Bend council revisits compensation for elected officials
The topic of finding an incentive or compensating Great Bend City Council members resurfaced at Monday’s meeting. Councilmember Natalie Towns sent a letter to Mayor Cody Schmidt and City Administrator Kendal Francis about figuring out a way to get more citizens interested in filing for election. Four incumbents in...
