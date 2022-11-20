ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barton County, KS

Great Bend Post

Ellinwood Hospital eyes new construction, future of old campus uncertain

The process to get funding for a $32 million new hospital project in Ellinwood has been in the works for nearly two years. With help from local legislators, the Ellinwood Hospital was approved to receive a $25 million loan from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) to help construct the new hospital that will be located west of town on U.S. 56 Highway, across from Ellinwood Packing Plant.
ELLINWOOD, KS
Hutch Post

30th to be closed for railroad repairs Wednesday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — On Wednesday, November 23rd from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., Union Pacific Railroad will be closing East 30th Avenue between K-61 and Apple Lane for railroad bridge repairs. Traffic will be detoured. Traffic on 30th will be sent down Apple Lane to 17th coming in from...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Project after holiday will close South Main

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — On November 28th, Elite Pro Services will begin installing a new fire line at 10 South Main St. in Hutchinson. This project will require closing Main Street to through traffic from Avenue A to Sherman. Parking will be open and accessible to traffic within the block, but traffic will not be able to cross the work zone at 10 South Main.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Great Bend Post

It’s cookie contest time in Great Bend

Story by: Michael Dawes, PR director, Rosewood Services. City sidewalks; busy sidewalks; dressed in holiday style. It’s cookie contest time in the city! The 14th annual Great Bend Cookie Contest is scheduled for Nov. 26 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., in conjunction with Small Business Saturday. The cookie...
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Goodfellow make donation to Kansas International 4-H Youth Exchange

The Kansas International 4-H Youth Exchange (IFYE) Association is honored by a generous contribution from the Don Goodfellow family of Lyons in honor of Eula Mae Goodfellow that showcases their continued commitment to helping youth explore and learn about the world around them. Eula Mae was a beloved member of the IFYE family and a shining example of how international travel can be life changing. The Goodfellow family gift was the catalyst for the Kansas IFYE Association to partner with the Kansas 4-H Foundation to create a $25,000 endowed scholarship to support Kansas youth interested in international travel through 4-H programs for many years to come.
KANSAS STATE
Great Bend Post

Great Bend Economic Development launches entrepreneurship competition

On November 19, 2022, Great Bend Economic Development launches a new competition for entrepreneurs to open/start a business in Barton County. New inventions/businesses are encouraged to apply as well as startups. This competition exists to empower, support, and cultivate entrepreneurs. Here in Barton County, we strive to champion creativity and innovative thinking and complement a project or idea with the tools, resources, and investment necessary to see it thrive. We aim for this competition to be the first of many efforts to continue that mission in a positive and impactful way.
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Great Bend says hello to newest police officer

Great Bend Police Chief Steve Haulmark introduced the newest hire to the Police Department at Monday’s Great Bend City Council meeting. Officer Logan Wooters began working with the department in November. Earlier this month, Haulmark mentioned his staff is completely full and they’re looking to keep it that way.
GREAT BEND, KS
KWCH.com

1 killed in Rice County motorcycle crash

RICE COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Rice County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly motorcycle crash. It happened on Monday on 31st Road and Avenue S in Rice County. When deputies arrived on the scene, they found the motorcycle crash and the driver deceased. The identity of the driver...
RICE COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

United Way releases findings from Community Needs Assessment

From the United Way of Central Kansas... United Way of Central Kansas (UWCK) has released the results of their recent Community Needs Assessment study conducted to identify the most pressing needs for residents of Barton & Pawnee Counties. This survey was possible thanks to generous support from The University of Kansas Health System and the Walmart Community Foundation.
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Reno County Commission chair 'pissed off' after child care report

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Reno County Commission chair Daniel Friesen wanted the help of his colleagues to rein in his anger at the news that all of the focus groups for the Reno County child care study cited overly officious inspection standards enforced by local Health Department workers as a reason for some of the problems with child care in the county.
RENO COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Small plane makes belly landing at Kansas airport

ELLIS COUNTY—Three people avoided injury when a small plane made a belly landing just after 1p.m. Saturday in Ellis County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 1965 Mooney M20E piloted by John Michael Hershey, 58, Monument, Colorado, was making a final landing approach to Hays Regional Airport. The manual landing gear failed to fully engage.
ELLIS COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

KOERNER: Award winning fair recipes

The holidays can be a good time to try new recipes. I thought I would use the opportunity to recognize recipes from the 2022 Ellis County Fair that won awards. Esther Neher, a member of the Victoria Vikings 4-H club, won Grand Champion junior foods with her recipe, Layered Reese’s Cake. Mya Neher, a member of the Victoria Vikings 4-H Club, won Reserve Champion junior foods for her entry of a Fresh Orange Cake.
ELLIS COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Great Bend Post

