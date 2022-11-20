ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

How Ford Field went from indoor carnival to football field for Browns-Bills

By Barry Werner
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
An indoor carnival was taking place at Ford Field in Detroit … until the NFL needed the venue because a snowstorm forced the Cleveland Browns-Buffalo Bills game to Motown.

The challenge became dismantling the amusement rides, all that went along with it, and getting the floor ready for an NFL game that wasn’t scheduled.

Thanks to NFL social media there’s a time-lapse video of the work done by those in charge of such audibles at Ford Field

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

