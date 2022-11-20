Jamaal WIlliams with touchdown hat trick for Lions against Giants

Three of Jamaal Williams’ carries have gone for a total of 6 yards.

However, those runs have also turned into 18 points for the Detroit Lions on Sunday against the New York Giants.

Williams had TD runs of 4 and 1 yards in the second quarter at MetLife and added another 1-yard run in the third quarter.

The 3-6 Lions we having their way with the 7-2 Giants, who suddenly were looking at a daunting set of games with a trip to Dallas on Thanksgiving coming up.