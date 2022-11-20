ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Eagles Linval Joseph, Ndamukong Suh combine for sack of Matt Ryan

By Doug Farrar
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
The Philadelphia Eagles’ run defense has been a problem of late, especially since first-round rookie defensive lineman Jordan Davis suffered an ankle injury in Week 8 against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Having the Washington Commanders run the ball 49 times for 152 yards and two touchdowns last Monday night in a 32-21 Washington win was the last straw for general manager Howie Roseman, who then went out and did what Howie Roseman does — he signed two free agent defensive linemen in Linval Joseph and Ndamukong Suh to try and shore things up.

Can Ndamukong Suh and Linval Joseph save the Eagles’ run defense?

It didn’t take long for the two new guys to make an impact, and it wasn’t even in the run game. With 8:56 left in the third quarter, and the Indianapolis Colts driving and already up 13-3 (this is far more a reflection of Philly’s offense), Joseph and Suh cranked things up and took down Colts quarterback Matt Ryan.

Davis is on injured reserve, which means he can’t return until Week 13, but imagine what kind of defensive line depth the Eagles will have when he returns!

Now, about that suddenly stagnant offense…

