Washington's John Ridgeway flagged for body-slamming Dameon Pierce

By Barry Werner
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
If it wasn’t bad enough the Houston Texans were being pummeled by the Washington Commanders on Sunday, one of their star players was subject to a WWE maneuver.

Dameon Pierce ran into Washington’s John Ridgeway on a carry and wound up getting body-slammed by the Commanders’ lineman.

Yes, Ridgeway was flagged for unnecessary roughness.

