Visit the Largest Drive-Through Light Show in North CarolinaTravel MavenMecklenburg County, NC
TV news helicopter crashed in north CarolinakandelCharlotte, NC
Video Surfaces Of Women Allegedly Being Beaten To Death While Her Friends WatchStill UnsolvedCharlotte, NC
Australian Shepherd pup Ivy Kite paints for charity and has raised thousandsB.R. ShenoyCharlotte, NC
qcnews.com
‘A humbling privilege:’ N.C. National Guard company deploys
SALISBURY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — N.C. Senator Carl Ford, family, and friends witnessed a North Carolina National Guard deployment ceremony in Salisbury last week. Members of Charlie Company, 1st of the 131st Aviation Regiment, will head to the national capital region soon. Ford and leaders from the 2-130th AOB and Charlie Company spoke to the group during the Nov. 18 function.
qcnews.com
‘He was wonderful to everyone’: Former colleagues remember late WBTV meteorologist
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Meteorologists close to WBTV’s Jason Myers remember him for his work in the industry and his spirit as a whole. Van Denton says Myers always told him at his father’s church that he wanted to be a meteorologist when he grew up. Denton is WGHP’s chief meteorologist, Queen City News’ sister station in the Piedmont Triad.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Charlotte weatherman who died in helicopter crash attended Bandys High School in 1990s
The WBTV meteorologist who died in a helicopter crash on Tuesday had ties to Catawba County. Jason Myers spent his freshman, sophomore and junior years (1995-97) at Bandys High School, Bandys officials said on Tuesday. The online biography of Myers on the WBTV website says he was born in Salisbury...
Charlotte family says 11-year-old daughter unreachable after not returning home from school
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The parents of a Charlotte girl say she didn't come home after school on Tuesday, and police now have an active case in attempts to find her. The parents of 11-year-old Drakayla Ivey told WCNC Charlotte on Wednesday she was dropped off for classes at Alexander Graham Middle School. While her parents said the school said she attended that day, Drakayala did not come home Tuesday night.
Raleigh News & Observer
Walking Charlotte’s oldest Black neighborhood
For local historian Michael Turner Webb, the connections found in Charlotte’s Historic West End are personal. The history graduate from Johnson C. Smith University (JCSU), a storied historically Black college and university (HBCU) with origins extending back more than 150 years, has a special affinity for this Black neighborhood and loves to share its backstory whenever he gets the opportunity.
thecharlottepost.com
Robyn Gool, founder of Victory Christian Center, dies
Robyn Gool, founder of Victory Christian Center, dies. Church grew into multiple campuses, schools and ministries. Robyn Gool, who built Victory Christian Center into one of Charlotte's best-known worship communities, died Nov. 18 at age 69. Robyn Gool, who built Victory Christian Center into a force in Charlotte’s faith community,...
5 Great Burger Places in North Carolina
If your favorite comfort food is a nice burger with some fries on the side, you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of five amazing burger spots in North Carolina that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
Charlotte man's instinct results in $100,000 lottery win
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte man pocketed a $100,000 prize when a sudden urge led him to play the lottery at the grocery store. Stephen Zick said he stopped at the Food Lion on Mt. Holly-Huntersville Road to get a few things for his sister when he decided to buy a $20 scratch-off ticket.
cn2.com
Dr. Ronal King Seeks Volunteers For His 55th Year Of Feeding The Hungry
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – In Rock Hill one man and the organization he’s been running for more than half a century continues to give back during the holidays. Dr. Ronal King, with Christians Feed the Hungry, is now entering its 55th year. and Dr. King is...
WCNC
It's a tradition: The 78th annual Mooresville Christmas parade
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — The Mooresville Christmas Parade is Tuesday afternoon and it's been a tradition in downtown Mooresville for 78 year to kick off the holidays. The parade starts at 3 p.m. along Main Street. There will be a special grand entrance to start the parade by first respononders...
qcnews.com
Hundreds have died on Charlotte streets; family pushing for change
There's a lot of empty shoes at First Ward Park. From children to adults, each pair representing a person who died on area roadways. Hundreds have died on Charlotte streets; family pushing …. There's a lot of empty shoes at First Ward Park. From children to adults, each pair representing...
Jay M. Robinson DL Daevin Hobbs to announce commitment on Friday
Concord, N.C. — Jay M. Robinson senior defensive lineman Daevin Hobbs will make his college commitment during a press conference at his high school on Friday afternoon. Hobbs' announcement is scheduled for 5 p.m. on Friday, the day after Thanksgiving. Last month, Hobbs announced his top six schools from...
Backyard flock in Union County tests positive for HPAI
RALEIGH — A backyard chicken flock in Union County has tested positive for High Path Avian Influenza. The positive sample was identified by the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services Veterinary Diagnostic Lab in Raleigh. This is the first confirmed positive in Union County. In late spring and...
country1037fm.com
Thanksgiving Parade On Wednesday This Year In Charlotte
I remember many a very cold Thanksgiving Day morning when Catherine, Tanner and I would bundle up and be a part of Charlotte’s annual Thanksgiving parade. This year the Thanksgiving parade will once again be held on Wednesday in Charlotte. Honestly, this is a much better idea. It is...
qcitymetro.com
Exit interview: housing advocate Floyd Davis announces his retirement
After 20 years as CEO, Floyd Davis is retiring from Community Link, a Charlotte nonprofit that helps individuals and families find and retain affordable housing. Davis will step down at the end of December. Tameka Gunn, the agency’s vice president and chief operating officer, will succeed him as president and CEO on Jan. 1.
Charlotte leaders hear public opinion on future of Cotswold Chick-fil-A
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte City Council heard public opinion Monday on whether to approve a rezoning request for the Cotswold Chick-fil-A after months of traffic complaints in the area. City leaders have been reviewing a petition asking to demolish the existing Chick-fil-A establishment and replace it with a...
Killed pilot, meteorologist identified in media helicopter crash off I-77 in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WNCN) — The helicopter that crashed in the Charlotte area early Tuesday afternoon has been identified as a media helicopter of WBTV in Charlotte. The news station confirmed around 3 p.m. Tuesday that Meteorologist Jason Myers and pilot Chip Tayag, who had 20 years of flight experience, were the two pronounced dead on […]
Clover School District raises salaries for bus drivers to combat shortages
CLOVER, S.C. — To address nationwide bus shortages the Clover School District Board of Trustees has approved a new salary schedule for bus drivers. With the new schedule, the new starting salary will be $18 per hour, extending to $32.80 for more experienced drivers. The program has already started for current drivers and will be available to new hires.
Carolina AGs ask to suspend loan payments for homeowners who bought Pink Energy equipment
CHARLOTTE — The attorney’s general offices in North and South Carolina are asking lending companies to cut Pink Energy customers some slack. Josh Stein, attorney general for North Carolina, and Alan Wilson, attorney general for South Carolina, said they have sent letters to five solar lenders asking them to suspend loan payments and interest for those homeowners.
Charcuterie franchise Graze Craze to open Charlotte store
CHARLOTTE — Graze Craze has made its debut in North Carolina. The charcuterie-centric franchise recently opened at 16011-C Lancaster Highway in south Charlotte. It’s part of the Capstone Commons shopping complex, near the intersection of Lancaster Highway and Johnston Road. Husband-and-wife duo Chelsea and Christopher Shelton are behind...
