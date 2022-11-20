Read full article on original website
REPORT: Lane Kiffin to step down as Ole Miss head coach, take Auburn job
Kiffin is set to step down on Friday and make a move for the Plains, per Jon Sokoloff of WCBI News.
SEC Football: Auburn head coach hire waiting on Iron Bowl loss
Predicting outcomes in SEC football is risky. Some of us did not give South Carolina a five percent chance of beating Tennessee. In August no one foresaw Texas A&M going 4-7, with an eighth loss looming. And it is not just the outcomes of games that fool us. Head coaching...
New context proves Jets player illegally blocked wasn’t even eligible
The New York Jets faced a tough Week 11 loss to the New England Patriots, and there was controversy on if Justin Hardee could’ve stopped it. The Jets held the Patriots to just three points for the entire Week 11 game before rookie Marcus Jones ran an explosive 83-yard touchdown in the final minute of the game to win it.
Kadarius Toney gives Chiefs another WR injury concern
A hamstring injury for Kadarius Toney is giving the Kansas City Chiefs another injury concern at position that’s already taken a lot of hits. Shortly before halftime against their game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 11, the Kansas City Chiefs have announced that wide receiver Kadarius Toney has been designated as questionable to return. That’s because the Chiefs watched him leave the game in the second quarter with a hamstring injury.
NFL needs to do right by Buccaneers legend after announcement
This is the time; the NFL can’t let another year go by without letting Buccaneers legend Ronde Barber into the Hall of Fame. Every year that Ronde Barber stays out of the Hall of Fame hurts the validity of the establishment. The Buccaneers great deserves every bit of the honor that comes from being in the most prestigious group for the sport.
Potential WR transfer would provide Miami football with more size
Texas A&M Commerce wide receiver Andrew Armstrong who previously announced his entry into the transfer portal tweeted on Tuesday that after a conversation with general manager Alonzo Highsmith he received an offer from the Miami football program. Armstrong has 62 receptions for 1020 yards and 13 touchdowns in 2022. Armstrong...
Kansas vs. Kansas State Prediction and Odds for College Football Week 13 (Wildcats Punch Big 12 Ticket in Style)
Kansas State has handled quarterback injuries with ease this season, winning the past two games with backup Will Howard in place of the banged up Adrian Martinez. It will be Howard again on Saturday as the Kansas State Wildcats are into the Big 12 Championship game against TCU with a win against in-state rival Kansas. The Jayhawks have exceeded expectations this season, making a bowl game, but are fresh off a 55-14 loss to Texas.
Ohio State basketball: Justice Sueing carries OSU to victory
The Ohio State basketball team wanted to leave Maui 3-0. After losing their first game against San Diego State, that wasn’t going to happen. But they had a chance on Wednesday afternoon to make sure that they left 2-1 after taking on Texas Tech. That’s exactly what they did....
Creighton vs. Arizona Prediction and Odds for Wednesday, November 23 (Fade Inflated Total in Maui)
The No. 14-ranked Arizona Wildcats look to keep their red-hot play cooking when they take on the No. 10 Creighton Bluejays from the Lahaina Civic Center in Day 3 the Maui Invitational. Arizona was held to under 95 points for the first time all season Tuesday night vs. No. 17...
Top NBA Picks and Predictions Today (Best Bets For Every Game On November 23)
Pick: Cavs -7 Kings vs. Hawks Odds and Best Bet. The Kings are one of the most exciting teams in the league. They push the pace, put up a ton of points and stay in the game that way. Atlanta will have to keep up with them, and I'm not sure they can with Trae Young's early struggles.
Watch Browns field get torn up by unknown fan on joyride
The football field of FirstEnergy Stadium, home of the Cleveland Browns, was torn up due to someone allegedly breaking into the stadium and going for a joyride. The Cleveland Browns have had a rough season, 3-7 on the year entering Week 11. While they are looking to get their fourth win of the season against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Browns had to do some repairs at their home stadium.
Best NBA Prop Bets Today (Back Timberwolves Early, Fade Tyrese Haliburton As A Passer)
The team had a strong night yesterday, going 3-1 on our props. It was just the kind of night we needed to jumpstart our season, especially going into a jam-packed Wednesday night. We only have two props for you tonight, but we’re diversifying our picks. Tonight, we have one player...
