Nebraska Basketball: Forward Derrick Walker's status day=to-dayThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State extends winning streak to 14 games, beats No. 4 Nebraska 3-1The LanternColumbus, OH
Nebraska Football: QB Logan Smothers plays well in defeatThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Anthony Grant has productive day in lossThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Casey Thompson will be game-time decision SaturdayThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Matt Rhule could be official by Friday
The Nebraska football team could be within hours of getting their next head coach. Yes, this is something that has been said a number of different times over the last few weeks especially. However, there has been quite a bit of smoke over the last few weeks for one particular candidate.
saturdaytradition.com
Nebraska coaching search: Pac-12 coach, rumored Husker candidate, receives contract extension
Washington and head coach Kalen DeBoer have reached an extension through 2028, the program announced Tuesday. DeBoer, who is in his first year with the Huskies, was reportedly a top candidate for the Nebraska head coaching job. DeBoer made it clear Tuesday that he is going nowhere. “My family and...
saturdaytradition.com
Benjamin Brahmer, Nebraska TE commit, sets HS playoff receiving record
Nebraska commit Benjamin Brahmer recently set an 11-man playoff record for receiving yards. The 2023 3-star tight end collected 11 catches for 249 yards and 3 touchdowns in a playoff game against Aurora High School. Brahmer caught all 11 of his targets in the game. The 6’5″ TE also had an interception on defense.
Nebraska Football: Rumored Lane Kiffin move ramps up pressure on Trev Alberts
Was there ever really a chance that Lane Kiffin was coming to the Nebraska football program? That’s a question that is now going to go unanswered. For those who thought there was no chance that the Ole Miss coach would ever leave his current school, that’s been proved false, but he’s not coming to Lincoln.
Corn Nation
Jon & Todd’s Monday Night Therapy: Nebraska Loss To Wisconsin And A New Coach Awaits!
Jon & Todd are back for the Monday Night session. We begin by discussing the unbelievably disappointing loss to the Wisconsin Badgers. The good news is the season is almost over. I surprised Todd with a discussion topic concerning the dichotomy of how people feel about CEOs getting paid tons...
Kearney Hub
McKewon: How eight coaching names fit Nebraska's big picture after another gut punch
LINCOLN — Trev Alberts has played in a few bad weather games. So it was little surprise to see the Nebraska Athletic Director braving the cold for a few in-game timeout photos with the various former Huskers and honorees paraded onto the field by event staff. He wore no hat and no gloves. Hey — you try it.
Daily Nebraskan
Madi Kubik, Kenzie Knuckles will not return to Nebraska volleyball in 2023
Two Nebraska volleyball senior captains, outside hitter Madi Kubik and defensive specialist Kenzie Knuckles, announced Tuesday that they will not return next season. Both have a fifth season of eligibility but will elect not to use it. Kubik had hinted at not returning in an Instagram post last week, saying...
klin.com
Women’s Basketball: Nebraska Hosts Tarleton Tonight
Nebraska women’s basketball is looking to get back in the win column. The Huskers host Tarleton at 6 p.m. tonight. NU is 2-2 after wins back-to-back road losses to Creighton and Drake. The losses dropped the Huskers out of the rankings after debuting at No. 22. Tarleton, a member...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Eric Musselman airs frustration after foul-filled loss to Creighton: 'Never seen anything like it'
Eric Musselman was visibly upset following Arkansas’ 90-87 loss to Creighton in the Maui Invitational, both in a post-game radio interview, and in the press conference with the media. Arkansas had 22 fouls compared with Creighton’s 16, and Arkansas at the foul line was 13-for-17, while Creighton was 21-for-29....
Nebraska Football: Kansas sweetening the pot for Lance Leipold
If the Nebraska football team wants to hire Lance Leipold as the next permanent head coach, it appears that the school is going to have to work a little bit harder. On the other hand, that might actually be a good sign, should you be someone hoping the Kansas coach will make the jump to Lincoln.
News Channel Nebraska
Former UNK football player accused of on-campus robbery
KEARNEY, NE — A former UNK football player is wanted by authorities for an alleged on-campus robbery. Court documents say two robbery charges were filed against 19-year-old Tobechukwu (Tobey) Okafor of Omaha last week. The charges are related to an incident from October 29. A man and woman say they were walking on campus just after midnight on the morning of the 29th. They say Okafor pushed between them, grabbed the woman’s wallet and water bottle before taking glasses off of the man’s face. Police say other people in the area started to approach, so Okafor dropped the items and ran away.
Home builders group eager for Nebraska to dig 4,000-acre recreation lake
OMAHA — The thought of a $1.83 billion economic impact and plenty of real estate development potential has local builders eager to push the idea of a 4,000-acre recreational lake in Nebraska. After a state senator provided a progress report, members of the Metro Omaha Builders Association told the Nebraska Examiner they stand ready to […] The post Home builders group eager for Nebraska to dig 4,000-acre recreation lake appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
klkntv.com
After 6 months, a central Nebraska pond reopens to anglers, restocked with fish
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A popular Nebraska fishing spot is once again open to anglers looking to hook rainbow trout. The Gracie Creek Pond rehabilitation project is nearing completion. The pond, near Burwell, closed in May so the state could restore the recreation area after the 2019 floods. The...
Nebraska man injured in hunting incident
An Omaha man was injured in a hunting incident at about 7:30 a.m. Nov. 19 along the Platte River southeast of Yutan. The 22-year-old was taken to Bergan Mercy Medical Center in Omaha for injuries to both of his hands that were not life threatening. An initial review of the scene showed he was unintentionally shot by another member of his hunting party.
klkntv.com
Nebraska’s second hunting accident in two days sends Omaha man to hospital
Lincoln, NEB. (KLKN) – A hunting accident Saturday morning left a 22-year-old Omaha man with injuries that were not life-threatening. This is the second hunting accident reported in two days in Nebraska, and the third reported this year. The incident happened around 7:30 a.m. southeast of Yutan, along the...
State and local regulators can’t, or won't, stop water from getting worse
In response to stubbornly high nitrate levels, the Lower Loup Natural Resources District had designated a slice of the region a “Phase 3 area.”
doniphanherald.com
Nebraska Governor-elect Pillen begins formation of conservative state budget proposal
Governor-elect Jim Pillen is focused on state budget briefings now, with a policy eye cast on later development of an agenda targeting property tax reduction and school funding reform, along with formation of a fiscally conservative two-year state budget proposal. During an interview at the Capitol, Pillen said he "will...
fox42kptm.com
LGBTQ+ organizations in Nebraska react to Colorado nightclub shooting
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — Various LGBTQ+ organizations around Nebraska reacted to the deadly Colorado nightclub shooting that killed five and injured dozens more. PFLAG Omaha expressed their thoughts and prayers for the Colorado Springs community on Facebook:. We are absolutely heartbroken to hear the news out of Colorado Springs...
etxview.com
Jim McKee: Woods Brothers started it all
Today the Woods Brothers companies bring to mind their real estate operations and Lincoln Telephone & Telegraph but after the first of the Woods family arrived in Lincoln in 1873 their primary business was livestock auctioning. Virtually no one would think of them in regard to the various businesses on...
