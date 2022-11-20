ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Nebraska Football: Matt Rhule could be official by Friday

The Nebraska football team could be within hours of getting their next head coach. Yes, this is something that has been said a number of different times over the last few weeks especially. However, there has been quite a bit of smoke over the last few weeks for one particular candidate.
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Benjamin Brahmer, Nebraska TE commit, sets HS playoff receiving record

Nebraska commit Benjamin Brahmer recently set an 11-man playoff record for receiving yards. The 2023 3-star tight end collected 11 catches for 249 yards and 3 touchdowns in a playoff game against Aurora High School. Brahmer caught all 11 of his targets in the game. The 6’5″ TE also had an interception on defense.
LINCOLN, NE
Daily Nebraskan

Madi Kubik, Kenzie Knuckles will not return to Nebraska volleyball in 2023

Two Nebraska volleyball senior captains, outside hitter Madi Kubik and defensive specialist Kenzie Knuckles, announced Tuesday that they will not return next season. Both have a fifth season of eligibility but will elect not to use it. Kubik had hinted at not returning in an Instagram post last week, saying...
LINCOLN, NE
klin.com

Women’s Basketball: Nebraska Hosts Tarleton Tonight

Nebraska women’s basketball is looking to get back in the win column. The Huskers host Tarleton at 6 p.m. tonight. NU is 2-2 after wins back-to-back road losses to Creighton and Drake. The losses dropped the Huskers out of the rankings after debuting at No. 22. Tarleton, a member...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Former UNK football player accused of on-campus robbery

KEARNEY, NE — A former UNK football player is wanted by authorities for an alleged on-campus robbery. Court documents say two robbery charges were filed against 19-year-old Tobechukwu (Tobey) Okafor of Omaha last week. The charges are related to an incident from October 29. A man and woman say they were walking on campus just after midnight on the morning of the 29th. They say Okafor pushed between them, grabbed the woman’s wallet and water bottle before taking glasses off of the man’s face. Police say other people in the area started to approach, so Okafor dropped the items and ran away.
KEARNEY, NE
Nebraska Examiner

Home builders group eager for Nebraska to dig 4,000-acre recreation lake

OMAHA — The thought of a $1.83 billion economic impact and plenty of real estate development potential has local builders eager to push the idea of a 4,000-acre recreational lake in Nebraska. After a state senator provided a progress report, members of the Metro Omaha Builders Association told the Nebraska Examiner they stand ready to […] The post Home builders group eager for Nebraska to dig 4,000-acre recreation lake appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
OMAHA, NE
Panhandle Post

Nebraska man injured in hunting incident

An Omaha man was injured in a hunting incident at about 7:30 a.m. Nov. 19 along the Platte River southeast of Yutan. The 22-year-old was taken to Bergan Mercy Medical Center in Omaha for injuries to both of his hands that were not life threatening. An initial review of the scene showed he was unintentionally shot by another member of his hunting party.
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Nebraska’s second hunting accident in two days sends Omaha man to hospital

Lincoln, NEB. (KLKN) – A hunting accident Saturday morning left a 22-year-old Omaha man with injuries that were not life-threatening. This is the second hunting accident reported in two days in Nebraska, and the third reported this year. The incident happened around 7:30 a.m. southeast of Yutan, along the...
OMAHA, NE
fox42kptm.com

LGBTQ+ organizations in Nebraska react to Colorado nightclub shooting

OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — Various LGBTQ+ organizations around Nebraska reacted to the deadly Colorado nightclub shooting that killed five and injured dozens more. PFLAG Omaha expressed their thoughts and prayers for the Colorado Springs community on Facebook:. We are absolutely heartbroken to hear the news out of Colorado Springs...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
etxview.com

Jim McKee: Woods Brothers started it all

Today the Woods Brothers companies bring to mind their real estate operations and Lincoln Telephone & Telegraph but after the first of the Woods family arrived in Lincoln in 1873 their primary business was livestock auctioning. Virtually no one would think of them in regard to the various businesses on...
LINCOLN, NE
