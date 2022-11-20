ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zavalla, TX

City of Zavalla asks residents to conserve water

By Michael Garcia
KETK / FOX51 News
 3 days ago

ZAVALLA, Texas ( KETK ) – The City of Zavalla is asking residents who use the city water system to conserve water as they continue to work on it.

Longview hosts annual Christmas Tree Lighting

“There are problems with one of the groundwater wells. We have someone coming out to look at it. The GUI isn’t working properly at this time. We have contacted someone to bring in bulk water to put in the tanks. Please conserve the water that we currently have. Thank you!”

City of Zavalla

On Saturday, the city said that residents can get water bottles from city hall if they need to.

KETK / FOX51 News

